I have explored these questions with GROK 4 and the answers gained offer some tantalizing potentials and possibilities.

Although I converse with GROK - I completely avoid copying and pasting the information - preferring to put all ideas through my very human brain to create my own original content.

Here I am going to link the answers GROK 4 furnished in a recent conversation.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/yHSmil79xYb1yhRrsMFWtO5Cf

Even though I converse with a computerized entity I remain respectful and mindful - aware of the vast distances which separate the two ways of approaching issues.

We know that there are many different types of intelligence - that which can be measured on standard tests - and the other kinds.

Additional forms - those based upon intuition and insight - and upon emotional maturity and spirituality and creativity cannot be as easily measured.

All of us as humans currently can benefit from understanding more about computerized intelligence.

I work hard to remain an ordinary human with no interest in or expertise in these highly specialized technical fields.

Whatever value I have as a writer and communicator lies in being able to interconnect with both human and computerized intelligence and information.

Any form of intelligence grows and becomes more capable thru interconnecting with both living and nonliving information processors.

This post is a follow up on an earlier post - which I make available for free here:

https://kwnorton.substack.com/publish/post/170006150?r=boqs0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

