This morning I am beginning a process of attempting to answer my own questions about how we might attain a system of true human excellence in both education and in government.

I have written at length about the need for a well-funded and a highly-intelligent education system - which I would prefer to call a Department of Knowledge.

I have not previously tied together the way in which this may well also help us evolve a truly meritorious system of government.

Despite all evidence to the contrary - I do believe we are on our way toward devising, and owning and operating, both a system of education and a system of governance which allows for true human flourishing.



As I wrestle with these questions, I so wish our American founding ancestors were here to engage in argument and questioning.

Yet the documents they left us are our inheritance - our scaffolding and foundations - for the building our own systems, in our own way.



These are age old questions which have been wrestled with for many long millennia.



As a writer and as a human being it is something I must do - and I fully recognize that no one ever does this alone - but joins the ranks of many other human beings who have asked, and who will continue to pose, the same questions.



Perhaps we have reached a time when asking these questions very publicly and repeatedly may be the vehicle towards attaining the workable framework for what it is we seek.



There are many ways of approaching this material and I offer a very individual approach to the process.



All over this planet this morning there are many who ask these same questions, and who wrestle with attempting to reach a consensus as to the process we might follow to achieve such an elusive, elevated, and meritorious outcome.



Although I will do my best no one essay may achieve anything close to achieving this goal.

As is often my practice - I will use this document as an engineering prompt to see what compendium of human knowledge our current AI entities serve up in response.

I will publish those results as soon as I can edit the results into a readable manuscript.



EPISTEMOLOGY - OR A PROCESS OF PHILO-SOPHIA



We can never trust fellow humans to contain power, for power has proven repeatedly that it corrupts we humans absolutely.



We require government as a necessary, but totally inconvenient, and dangerous structure.



Our intention is that government must be owned and operated through both the consent & the participation of each governed individual.



Yet, the sole thing which appears to attenuate power, is the full understanding of both the supremacy of unalienable rights & that no one, other than the individual, may be trusted to defend those rights.



Defending those rights is only possible when each individual - & all individuals - possess a thorough understanding of these unalienable rights.



Unalienable rights are conferred by our creator at conception - and no earthly power, or agency, or fellow human beings have the right to either grant them or remove them.



The fundamental role of unalienable rights cannot be fully comprehended without a broad and deep education.



Unalienable rights cannot be understood without understanding the a priori presence of a creative force - or a supreme intelligence.



We cannot have been furnished with these unalienable rights without positing the existence of an a priori supreme intelligence.



Some kind of presence of supreme intelligence is likely the foundation of the existence of all knowledge and of all existence itself.



In order to have individuals with sufficient power to both defend unalienable rights, and legislate a government which can defend these rights, we require true education.



It is not possible for us to defend rights we do not understand, and we cannot legislate a government if we are not taught.

A government of the people, by the people and for the people is only possible with individuals who are fully educated to carry out such an elevated and commendable process.

Education which is operated by a power of absolute power - the modern state - is not education, but indoctrination.

A worthy and respectable education system must hold that the individual is the unit of power, and that only thru a process of Socratic-style questioning will the individual become capable of legislating for his or her individually empowered agency.



As compassionately enabled individuals, proactively encouraged to become both fully aware of their unalienable rights and to become capable of legislating them - a particular version of Socratic-style governance becomes a result of Socratic-style education.



A style of Socratic education which assumes that anything is absolutely known - serves as indoctrination and not education.

Only Socratic-style education which questions everything, perpetually, and trusts no final expert, or expertise, may be defined as intelligent.



Any system of knowledge which assumes final answers, is not true knowledge.



Knowledge is based on not knowing, on questioning and exploring with the noble aim of discovery, with each discovery stimulating new questions.



This quantum universe we are a part of is a process of constant change - and does not exist as a static and completely knowable system.



Knowledge, in such a place, means knowledge itself is constantly changing and expanding.



We are forced to assume, as created individuals, that some a priori creative force demands our existence.



This being the case, who are any of us to question the plans?



The sanctity of the individual determines the sanctity of any education or government.



There can be no defensible form of education or governance where the sanctity of the individual is not the center piece.

Any group of self-described experts seeking to impose their way as a method of overcoming the imperfectability of human kind seeks illegitimate power.



The sole legitimate form of government must assume the validity of the evolutionary development of the individual thru education.

Must assume that each individual with unalienable rights is a sacred creation to be given the tools to be put in charge of his or her own destiny.



No created individual possesses the authority to assume some superior state of being, or some education or government, based upon a proposed hierarchy.



Only through the sanctity of each created individual are we allowed to we qualified to legislate our human affairs of both education and governance.



Any organized system which pretends otherwise is a dangerous utopian dream composed of less than zero substance.



Systems which assume a utopia will always lead to tyranny.

We are fortunate to have a system of laws which answers to the Constitution - and our government is now turning back towards the intent of the founding ancestors that we strengthen our national sovereignty.

What we are missing is a whole edifice of humanistic education where we become capable of strengthening the sanctity and constitutional rights of the individual.

As a nation - we can only become as strong as our very weakest links.

A nation may survive many things, but the ignorance of the people is not one of them.

THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE INDIVIDUAL IS TRUE POWER - AS ALLOWED BY THESE UNALIENABLE RIGHTS

