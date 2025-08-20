Quantum Age Humanity - Caught In the Crossfire:

Amazing as it is to posit - we are already in the quantum age of humanity.

If you carefully watch the following video - you will begin to grasp how very drastically the quantum paradigm is challenging us.

If we quietly & systematically observe the structure of our scientific revolutions - we discover a squirmingly uncomfortable fact.

And, yes, even though my spell checker rebels - “squirmingly” really is a word.

The annoying tyranny of spell checkers will hopefully go the way of the many extinct ideas - life forms - and paradigms - we once accepted.

I am providing some late breaking information for those interested.

I would like to stress here that this technology is all new - and I am concerned about the kind of people involved in Big Tech - to be in a position to so easily and so confidently be interpreting what they are learning.

After all, scientists and engineers are often observed to have a rather limited view of the entire spectrum of human experience - not always so great at expressing what information may mean.

Furthermore, my forays into conversing and exchanging information with AI indicate a distinct lack of the kind of relevant sparks of creativity we have come to expect of creative humans.

We begin to recognize that even our seemingly systematic structure of scientific revolutions is quantum - and an exponentially interdependent evolutionary process.

Although Thomas Kuhn told us much about the architecture of our scientific revolutions - from what I remember this was not one of them.

Like Neil deGrasse Tyson, we find ourselves - even those of us who are decidedly not astrophysicists - standing uncomfortably with one foot in the old deterministic universe of classical physics.

That immediately consequential universe where if we meet certain forces at a great speed in a vehicle we may expect certain fundamental results - not great for our longterm survival.

Illustrated by epic musician Colter Wall.

Meanwhile our other foot - from our bipedal universe - is already deeply interconnected- entangled - within the universe of quantum physics.

Because I am not a quantum computer expert - or an astrophysicist- but only a Tennessee grandmother - my view of all this is skeptical - and grounded more in the realm of emotional intelligence.

My view is that we will keep trying to know and understand everything - but will finally come to comprehend an astounding fact.

Only by regarding that we are part of the compassionate intelligence - which is the universe itself - will we arrive at some evolutionary grand synthesis - of both emotional and intellectual intelligence.

I put no credence in the existential imaginings of confused scientists - regarding multiple universes - collapsing wave functions - and speculation as to what we do not know - and may never know - about the universe.

In the quantum view - the universe gets older - far more complex - and far less easily reduced to scientific paradigms.

I prefer viewing the rather imaginative examples from current scientists as follows:

The expected and inevitable consequences resulting from collisions between humans - and these ever more mind-blowing new scientific paradigms.

I feel the emotionally-intelligent tears of our great scientists as being grounded in good old common sense - and in our spiritual realms of comprehension.

After all most ordinary humans - this one included - emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic quite certain that just about everything we have been taught is wrong.

Thus, one would think scientists would feel similarly, but then - we forget the immense ego bashing which results - when one’s life work might be thought to be irrelevant.

It would certainly be enough to bring tears.

But quantum brings tears for a different set of reasons.

Even comprehension of a small fraction of quantum paradigms induces a genuine sense of wonder.

On would imagine - that same sense of wonder which is supposed to be the source of all scientific theorizing - and which keeps the evolution of science moving forward.

As Thomas Kuhn points out no advancement of science is wasted - just as no energy is wasted - but is simply and elegantly transformed - into something entirely new.

But then Kuhn - ever the philosopher - does not let us off so easily:

“If these out-of date beliefs are to be called myths, then myths can be produced by the same sorts of methods and held for the same sorts of reasons that now lead to scientific knowledge”

― Thomas S. Kuhn, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions

Transformed into mythology perhaps - but nevertheless - transformed.

And quantum science - is quite splendidly - one of the most spectacularly fascinating and important revolutions - within the structure of scientific revolutions.

Perhaps quantum science too will become mostly transformed into the mythological - the realm where after all things make the most sense.

It is not every lifetime that one gets a ringside seat at discovering - through computer science - that everything we once believed about human and universal consciousness is almost certainly true.

There seems to be a consciousness which preceded everything in the entire universe - and alright, OK! OK! - maybe in multiple universes.

Imagine that!

Who would have ever dared to imagine not only that everything we were taught is wrong - but that everything we once knew - but may have long forgotten - is true?

The evolution of our human imagination - and our consciousness expanding awareness - will be exponentially enhanced by this quantum paradigm.

We stand here - limited by our pathological civilization - but on the cusp of reimagining and of building an entirely new one.

Embarked on a course of discovery - one which exponentially contains all the excitements of previous discoveries - all wrapped up in this new one.

Not so calmly regarding a future - which is quickly outpacing anything we might imagine.

The future lies in the human capacity for imagineering.

Whatever we can imagine may come to be true.

Whether scientifically, mythologically, or poetically - all passes into a different form - and is transformed

The poets still have us all beat in this realm:

“We shall not cease from exploration

And the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.

Through the unknown, remembered gate

When the last of earth left to discover

Is that which was the beginning;

At the source of the longest river

The voice of the hidden waterfall

And the children in the apple-tree

Not known, because not looked for

But heard, half-heard, in the stillness

Between two waves of the sea.



—T.S. Eliot, from “Little Gidding,” Four Quartets (Gardners Books; Main edition, April 30, 2001) Originally published 1943.”

―T.S. Eliot,Four Quartets

Energy cannot be created or destroyed - only transformed.

In the end is the beginning - and in the end, the beginning.

Keep y’all’s lights on - getting kinda dark out here:



Stay loose, stay real, and don’t ever allow AI - or spell checkers - or fact checkers - to get y’all down!

After all, it is a very large incomprehensible - and quantumly entangled - universe out there.

Never forget than, when all is said and done, we are light bearers!

