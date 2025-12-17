“LISTEN, MY CHILDREN, AND YOU SHALL HEAR OF THE MIDNIGHT RIDE OF PAUL REVERE”

Perhaps it is urban legend, perhaps not, but family history has it that a fourth Great Grandfather of mine rode with Paul Revere on that fateful night to warn the citizens the British were coming.

To me, it matters less whether it is true, than the effect the telling of the legend always has on our consciousness.

For the stories we tell ourselves are all powerful - a testament to our living breathing human journey.

Our fated lifetimes - these opportunities the Gods give us to select to live life as a hero and heroines journey - rather than a dull affair - of less than zero consequence.

For what we do here has universal consequences, and as quantumly entangled beings we are destined to be of far more importance than we may have been taught.

The story matters, so we must tell the stories, recognizing the timbre of the story itself is critical - whether or not we can prove the mundane existence of “The Truth”.

Stories inspire us to see life as a hero and heroines journey - rather than a dull and painful experience of being an immortal warrior having a physical experience.

So take this essay with a huge grain of salt - and make what you will of it.

Question all of it - all the time - and train yourselves in circular logic - until we all break free of this multigenerational recursive loop of doom.

WHICH HUMAN BEINGS SHOULD BE IN CHARGE OF RUNNING TECHNOLOGY?

CHANGING OF THE GUARD - THE HUGE, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, SHAKEUP

Is Big Tech about to experience a massive crash, or are we watching a changing of the guard, as certain nations, tech companies and individuals are phased out?

My money is on the industry shake up, that America First means that some nations, tech companies and individuals are being forced out, as we expect more qualified team players take their place.

Trump 2.0 has taken a combined “AMERICA FIRST” & an “AI, AS AN AMERICAN VEHICLE” stride forward - and I believe he is taking a finely crafted scalpel to the industry as we now know it.

Readers here know I have advocated this kind of approach for years and I will be looking forward to the shape it takes for the future.

In the following video tech writer of EMPIRE of AI, Karen Hao, speaks to the phenomenon she calls “Colonial AI” ostensibly based on the geopolitical terms empire and colonialism.

Interesting, excellent, & insightful terms to apply.

Trump 2.0 has abruptly cut off the tech trade deal with the UK - and signs of great weakness in the tech sector are visible in London - shown in the following two videos.

The power structure is changing quickly, and my common sense tells me that more intelligent human beings will prevail, prevail in demanding that the appropriate people are employed to direct Big Tech.

By the time the US Congress gets onto the theme - the writing is most certainly on the wall - that such things are being weighed.

As readers here know, my estimation of Trump is that he employs THE ART OF THE DEAL by sharpening it with the ancient wisdom of one Sun Tzu - author of THE ART OF WAR.

Since the supreme Art of War is not to have one - Trump will do everything in his power to accomplish these goals bloodlessly.

His art is to convince people and nations to take the deal being offered, in place of having to face a subsequent offer they will not be capable of refusing.

Speak softly, and speak confusingly, so as to keep them all off guard.

Distract them all, by placing seemingly unconnected, even ill advised, posts on social media which will confuse them so much they won’t ever be able to guess the next move.

If your enemy thinks you are strong, appear weak, if the enemy thinks you are weak, appear strong.

Play five dimensional chess while all participants believe it is geopolitical checkers.

The globalist elites of this world believe they are intelligent - while the reality is quite often the opposite.

Even AI itself recently had its top IQ measured at only a miserable 145 - a measurement of the traditional view of IQ as simply a process of pattern recognition.

We are going to have to set goals and measurement capabilities which not only track raw IQ, but also track emotional intelligence, and track the presence of value systems beneficial to the humans who use AI systems.

EITHER AI WILL DEPLOY HUMAN FLOURISHING, OR IT WILL FAIL

In order to track value systems we are going to have to train AI in what these are.

Until we get the best people involved in AI training and prompt engineering - and measure not only traditional IQ - but emotional IQ - and Value Systems IQ - we are going nowhere, at top speed.

As we begin to achieve scores of 165 and above on all these types of IQ - we can set to work with training fellow humans to properly use and to benefit from AI.

IT IS NOT INTELLIGENCE AND KNOWLEDGE WE MUST FEAR, BUT THE LACK OF THESE

Since we will work tirelessly to create and employ the new Department of Knowledge - a Socratic, free and open, and accountable and transparent, system of public education - we will be in incredible shape to take on the future.

Once the old system of didactic rote memorization - and of learning to accept the tyranny of empire and colonialism - is destroyed - and the new one - of free and open and Socratic questioning has begun - tyranny will simply no longer be accepted.

Once individuals recognize the full majesty of those “unalienable rights” - those rights given by our creators at the moment of conception - which no earthly agent may take away - humans will no longer abide the trauma of tyranny.

A nation with the value system of the American founding principles in place - educated in such a way as to immediately recognize and to immediately defeat tyranny whenever and wherever it appears - cannot lose.

By vowing not to lose, we will have achieved that American dream - the one where “a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth”.

Some things in life are worth the pain and agony it takes to achieve them.

We have valuable systems of human knowledge - and are capable of mandating trustworthy and compassionate human interaction for the benefit of all.

Perhaps paradoxically, our technology, the internet, our tech devices - and AI - are the very vehicles which are making it possible for we, as human beings, to create and to manage extremely meaningful and long awaited beneficial change.

Whom The Gods Would Destroy, They First Make Mad

And, as we might observe, we are now seeing the destruction of many humans who specialize - as the 1% elites - in manipulating the rest of us - as the 99% majority.

Apparently, for whatever reason, “God’s Plans”, now appear to include the destruction of tyrants and of tyranny - and to mandate the achievement of that pinnacle of governance - the constitutional republic.

REPUBLICANISM - BECAUSE THESE UNALIENABLE RIGHTS MATTER

For now as these times continue to try our souls - may our creator assist us by blessing and by holding safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

