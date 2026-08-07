Forward: This is part 2 of 7 drawn from Understanding a Theory of Everything by KW Norton — a citizen-scientist reading of Riemannian geometry, light, and attention. The full illustrated manuscript and plate sequence are at theparallaxidentity.com.

What Could Frame Thy Fearful Symmetry?

A trout stream, two standing rules, and the turbulent symmetry that trains the eye.

What Could Frame Thy Fearful Symmetry?

Fortunately for us, and for this book, and for the beautiful symmetry of the tiger, the beautiful symmetry of the science is at hand.

THE TWO STANDING RULES OF THIS VOLUME

The only disorder in science is the disorder of a disordered mind.

Energy is incoming information to be transformed by both the sender and the receiver.

We dedicate this exploration of science to the energetic process of life we can see in our tiger, as we descend into the newest stage of the industrialization of science. As that industrialization seeks to flatten our beautiful symmetry into consumer products, we take science back as our own journey into knowledge.

Ask and it will be given; seek and you will find.

Trout Fishing in America

Where else would a book about modern science begin but on the banks of a trout stream? We stand in a high mountain valley, a cathedral formed of granite walls and sheets and cascades of free-falling water, with trout darting and flying in the crystalline water.

A symphony of life celebrated on the greening banks of the stream, our lines cast from the arc of the rod into the turbulent symmetry of the living stream.

Turbulent Symmetry

How can symmetry be turbulent, we ponder, our minds stumbling on the paradox. It requires some imaginative mental gymnastics to arrive at the underlying truth — and this kind of mental gymnastics is precisely what we are going to do throughout this book.

As a writer and theorist I have written plenty of hard science, only to recognize that the true gift of hard science is to see it transformed by the human mind into meaning. The most rigorously adept scientists have sought the foundational meaning, beating away at the heart of their theories — and we are going to do the same, using rigorous science to get there.

We gaze into the crystalline depths of the trout stream, seeking to land a trout for our lunch, seeing more deeply as the turbulence reveals a living, breathing, ever-changing symmetry.

As we observe free-living water cascading and tumbling over the granite, we feel grounded, peaceful — entrained by the soft rhythm of the stream and by the ionic scent of sun-warmed granite. The turbulence reveals a pattern. Here a whirlpool, a smooth torsional downward spiral into the depths. There an upwelling, a torsional upward spiral bubbling smoothly to the surface. What first appeared as a chaotic, incomprehensible torrent has revealed a pattern.

We notice also that the trout are a pattern corresponding to the pattern of the stream. We begin to see the trout, the stream, the granite, the insects and the grass, and ourselves as different manifestations of the same thing.

Paradox or truth, we reflect; both cannot be true. We cannot be different and the same at one time — and yet our feeling of deep peace, of entrainment, tells us differently. Do we trust our feelings and our experiences, or what we have been taught is true and rational?

We imagine there might be a different level of truth and rationality — that maybe our perceptions are more aligned with truth and rationality than we were led to believe.

As the trout leaps writhing in colorful rainbows, caught on our line, the bow snaps back with a torsional snap. For a moment, a beat etched in time, trout, line, bow, ourself, granite, water, stream and mountain cathedral are one thing. A beat later and everything snaps back into separate, distinct, but interconnected parts.

Symmetrical Science of the Trout Stream

After seeing through to the patterns revealed by the trout stream, we begin to perceive that there might be more to the story than meets the eye. Our mind begins to bend and arc around the idea that there are imperceptible patterns and meanings just beyond our everyday existence.

The tumultuous stream of disorder begins to break down into a relentless pattern of harmony and order. In the almost frictionless smoothness of the tumbling water we see the downward-sucking vortices and the upward bulging swirls as part of a single process. Where we had imagined disorder there is order.

Our imagination leaps from the trout stream to something far more distant — a vision of the universe that softly calls us to recognize a more difficult possible pattern. We see the whole universe as a slipstream, as if it were clear water, tumbling like the turbulent trout stream but just outside of our everyday awareness.

The cosmic slipstream

Before any local mechanism, the global picture. The page is one medium, not a set of separate objects: clean parallel flow enters from the left, and as it crosses the frame the lines begin to warp, ripple, and curve. Nothing is added to produce the disturbance and nothing is removed. Disorder here is a change of shape inside a single continuous substrate — which is the whole reason the book keeps returning to moving water for its examples.

The trout is placed deliberately across the warped region rather than beside it. It is one continuous outline, drawn in the same weight as the streamlines, so that the organism reads as a feature of the flow instead of a visitor to it. The figure makes no claim about biology; it sets the reading habit the next two figures depend on.

The torsional boundary layer

The figure renders the local mechanics of the passage above: one continuous fluid substrate in which a downward compression well and an upward-surging plume sit side by side. On the left, the cyan node marks the sink — streamlines tighten and spiral inward, standing in this book for compression, density, and the packing of energy into mass. On the right, the magenta node marks the upwelling pillar, pushing outward and back toward the surface. Along the dashed gold centreline the two opposing rotations scrape against one another, and the streamlines flatten and tear into the shear layer where turbulence is worked into new structure.

STATUS — Illustration. The plot is an idealized two-source potential-flow sketch — a sink and a source with added rotation — chosen because it draws the stream the prose describes. It is not a solution of the Navier–Stokes equations, and the cyan and magenta labels are the book’s own vocabulary, not results from number theory or fluid measurement.

The crystalline standing wave

The third figure answers the question the second one leaves open: what happens to torn flow once it leaves the shear zone. At the base of the frame the lines are still shredded — short, chaotic, going nowhere together. Moving upward, away from the immediate shearing forces, the same lines cool and organise, and the jitter drains out of them until they lock into a repeating diamond grid. The lattice is drawn as a grid rather than a solid because the phase it represents sits between liquid and crystal: ordered, but still flexible.

STATUS — Illustration and analogy. The cooling sequence, the diamond lattice, and the helix overlay are all drawn — a visual argument about how order can emerge downstream of turbulence, not a simulation of crystallisation and not a claim that DNA forms this way. The helix is fitted to the lattice by choice of amplitude and wavelength; that fit is a design decision made for the reader, not a measured coincidence.

STATUS — Visualization, not derivation. The stream is a training image for reading pattern inside turbulence; nothing in this chapter is offered as a physical result.

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This is part 2 of 7 drawn from Understanding a Theory of Everything by KW Norton — a citizen-scientist reading of Riemannian geometry, light, and attention. The full illustrated manuscript and plate sequence are at theparallaxidentity.com.