Forward:

This will be a long post - with a long playlist of inspiring music at the end which readers may wish to tap into.

My version of cultural and spiritual philosophy is not for everyone and I urge caution in taking much of anything I write as being some sort of gospel truth.

On the contrary it is about as far from gospel truth as we can find ourselves - and any grace and reward lies in the unrestricted imaginative creativity it requires to both write it, and to read it.

Use your human imagination - as in the age of rapid change we are in - the energy available for imaging anything is in short supply.

Later this week a post on the renaissance we are beginning to enter into.

CHRISTMAS 2025 - THE GRAND ACCOUNTING - AS THE GREAT AWAKENING



Some thought the Grand Accounting would mean the Apocalypse - a long awaited and long feared Second Coming.



But, as it turns out, this second coming will not be an apocalypse, but instead a full accounting of the way things are, versus what they need to become.



This is more difficult than an apocalyptic second coming - as it involves a rather strict accounting of ourselves - and of the circumstances we have been willing to live under.



On this approximately two thousand and twenty fifth anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ - it is perhaps the right time for such a Great Awakening.



Two thousand and twenty five thousand years - just think about it!



This Christmas - as a great opportunity to celebrate the light within us all - as opposed to the darkness with which we have been manipulated to become obedient.



EMBARRASSING WESTERN POWERS BACK SNAKE PIT LED BY ZELENSKY - CALLED THE UKRAINE WAR



INDOCTRINATION MATTERS: Black Lives Matter, Ukraine Matters, LGBTQ Matters, “Trust The Science”, “ Take One For The Team”.



It matters, and is embarrassing indeed, for one’s peers to have been so easily manipulated into such lock step, schoolchildren-like behavior, that one is led to question their sanity.



If it is not mass insanity, or mass incompetence, or mass formation, then there must be some other rather sinister explanation such as that most people are sheep, led all to easily by wolves in sheep’s clothing.



Sometimes one must assume certain world leaders, and the people who back them, are certifiably insane and corrupt but still get away with their crimes and misdemeanors.



I remember back when it was so popular for westerners to believe that supporting the Ukraine war and the Ukrainian people were the same thing.



Days when even everyone’s online presence had Ukrainian flags and when even bread baked in the United States sported the flag.



These were people who either did, or would have, protested the Vietnam war back in the day.

Back in the sixties, then, as now, so many went along with sixties propaganda to look cool and to feel superior as part of the “in crowd”.



Now, as partially illustrated in the video below, those who supported the Ukraine War took part unwittingly in supporting a globalist backed totalitarian conspiracy to bring a New World Order.





In the final analysis, it has felt rather like living in Stalinist Russia or in Hitler’s Germany - without the jackbooted storm troopers, of course, but if one knows one’s history, one knows where it all leads.



In other words, the West, was so easily manipulated to forget what it stood for, so as to fall into a snake pit of such obvious totalitarianism - that one must worry about the sanity of those involved.



IT IS NOT INSANITY, BUT MIND CONTROL FROM PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE



The people were led into this by a powerful interconnected network of individuals who certainly did not have the well being of their indoctrinated victims in mind.



The people were led into to this by dark hearted fears and insecurities of the leaders - which are matched only by the dark hearted fears and insecurities of the people.



Such demonic dark-hearted sociopathy did not spring forth in the 20th and 21st centuries for no good reason.



There was a very good reason - as subconscious shadows allowed to fester in the hearts of the population - fester into what we see on the surface as totalitarianism.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS DOES NOT STAY IN VEGAS



What happens in the cloistered world of families and religious organizations - or in such entertainment complexes as Las Vegas - does not stay in these shadowed walls.

The dark hearted, furtive inclinations of Hollywood Celebrities, Catholic Priests, and Las Vegas Tycoons, does not remain in private - but infects everyone.



These perverted, angry and corrupt mindsets infect just like influenza - as real and as substantial as any wood we might knock on - but far more dangerous and fatal than any wood could be.



Through this endemic sociopathy, children, those who later become adults, learn they cannot trust themselves or their human hearts.

Instead our children learn that they are as corrupt and corruptible as the individuals and society which spawned them.



In these civilizations children are welcomed as potential workers and voters, or as potential kings and queens, or as citizens who will pay taxes, or as servants who will labor willingly.



But these children are not welcomed for just who they are, and are not honored for the great promise they represent as human beings - or for the unalienable rights they were granted by God.



Each child receives a number and an identification tag - as if they were some potentially lost luggage in the great cosmic train station.



Only the circumscribed and known is welcomed - the children take their places as chessmen - players on the grand chessboard of the great game of civilization.



In such a civilization anything outside the known and well understood is greeted with fear and loathing - and subject to suspicion and ridicule and anger and hostility.

THE STORY OF CHRIST IS THE STORY OF THE ULTIMATE OUTSIDER



Now, at Christmas, the Christmas story serves as a near perfect example of the fear and loathing with which we greet the unwelcome and the new.



A strange couple comes from the East, following a star, of all things, and followed by a straggling band of gypsies called wisemen.



And those angels - well don’t even get me started!



And a virgin birth, “COME ON MAN!”



To the good Roman burghers the Holy Family represented a threat from the East.



The presence of outsiders, like the family of Jesus, with their lowly station and their weird ways, and even stranger tales of virgin birth, angels, strange stars and shepherds and all, was not well received.



All we need do is extrapolate to today’s reality- take the exact same story and put it in a modern American suburb - and watch the good burghers close ranks and call the cops.



We live in times where we are being shown, quite definitively, the dark shadows which lurk in our own deepest hearts and subconscious.



Having to learn that we are perhaps not the perfect people we think we are is not all that pleasant - and learning that everyone else is not who they thought they were either - even more threatening.



Learning that our civilization is a teetering Ponzi scheme, founded upon some wacky scheme tantamount to a computer game - is hardly enjoyable.





Fortunately, we have something we can fall back on and it becomes more available at Christmas - as we tell and retell the Christ story.



We can follow the instructions of that outsider who brought to us great teachings - that we can forgive ourselves and others - and seek to find compassion and wisdom all around us.



It is a choice, and we can begin making that choice in each and every moment of our existence.



Jesus taught us to seek and we will find, to ask and we shall be given.



In this time, when the lies surrounding a virus have led us to be physically wounded in the heart, with an epidemic of myocarditis, we can open our hearts and minds to something far greater than ourselves.



Using compassion, we can heal ourselves from the inside, and extend the compassion outwards to others.



The power and the glory which is “God” is everywhere at all times.



This entity we call God is a fundamental power of the entire universe - and as human beings we can call up this power and literally feel it coursing thru our bodies.



We can know that we are part of this power we call God - and not separate from it.



The only reason we can feel the power of God within us is because we were conceived in it - and born from it - and if we can but see - live within it.



This Christmas, even objective scientific evidence, brings us the great tidings that we live as part of a quantum universe where a supreme intelligence we can feel in ourselves has both created us and lives within us.



We live in great times when we are finding what we have sought after - and are learning what we have asked to learn.



Nevertheless, the misadventure have lived with for at least 12,000 years are not resolved in a day.



We are going to need to be patient as the fall of this civilization affects every aspect of our lives.



There is no magic bullet which can serve to make it all great again.



In reality, only we ourselves can make it all great again.



This Christmas we each can, each in our own inimitable imperfection, make the moment great again.



When the whole world depends upon what we each do - each thought, each action, becomes a moment in which to MAKE THE WORLD GREAT AGAIN



This Christmas - Make Earth Great Again.





This Christmas, we learn we are indeed our brothers and sisters keeper - but first before we can accomplish this - we must be custodians and keepers of ourselves.



Each individual child is not a commodity but first and foremost a human being.



Made not only in the image of God, but created of the very stuff of which God is made.



We are created to be a light bearer - and bear the light is therefore what we must do.



Bearing the light does not make us superior - it allows us to use the discriminating powers we have with to tell if someone else is bearing the light - or is instead bearing darkness.



Since this is something we can feel within it is not rocket science - but is a human capacity we are born with - although not one we are educated and taught to use.



Yet it is our most powerful tool and the tool most indicative of our survival and of our success in life.



We are preeminently teachable, and are also more than capable of learning how and why to bear light from others.



This Christmas we can apply the teachings of Christ to learning how and why to bear the light.



We can watch as others spark into recognition as we ourselves bear light.



Bring the light into to the eyes of family and friends this year - YOU ARE THE POWER.



And that power is there - and ours for the using - as long as we remember how to bear the light.

We can watch as others spark into recognition as we ourselves bear light.



Bring the light into to the eyes of family and friends this year - YOU ARE THE POWER.



And that power is there - and ours for the using - as long as we remember how to bear the light.



BEHOLD A GREAT LIGHT - IT IS THE LIGHT OF WHICH YOU ARE MADE

YOU ARE THE POWERFUL LIGHT OF THE UNIVERSE MADE FLESH



When you feel the vibrational energy of the notes you will feel the vibrational flow in the biological shell of your hands - humans are receivers and transmitters of the universal energy and bearers of the universal light.



It seems the best performances are those which leave the space between the notes - for that space between the notes is the place where the light gets in.



Every performance of these messages, as distinct as the variability of the creative intelligence from which they sprang.



NOT MAN APART - NOT MAN APART FROM THIS

Share

Leave a comment