CHRISTMAS 2025 - AN OPPORTUNITY TO LISTEN MORE DEEPLY



HOW UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS REVEAL UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF GLOBALIST TOTALITARIANISM - AND TRANSFORM INTO SPIRITUALLY INTELLIGENT AWARENESS



FORWARD:

This post is very long and I have deliberately planned it for Sunday - hoping readers have more time to read and reflect.

Here we are about eleven days before Christmas - as we struggle to take in perhaps the most complicated and difficult information of our lifetimes.



As I write this morning of the consequences of this globalist regime which oppresses us, I am struck by how very easy it was to predict all of these unintended consequences years ago and to warn people in writing.



There were not many of us - and of course we were ignored whenever possible - as it is not difficult to tell we have been stuck in a recursive loop of a civilizational reality.



Even now, the words of whistle blowers fall on largely deaf ears - but we must appreciate that this is how fascism is defeated - by a few people who cannot tolerate the oppression.



Blaming those who, for whatever reason, could not listen and hear, is like holding the wind responsible for our existence.

In looking back, it is also easy to see the cultural blindness, proving that, despite well meant information - only very few people cared or wanted to understand.



What it proves is the frightening recognition that the average human - we the people - who make up the 99% have been totally domesticated and enslaved by the 1% elites.

Elites we may unwittingly may have allowed to prevail - and who not only own and operate our civilization but who also own and operate the available information stream.



I still hold out hope that we as that 99% of humanity will have learned something from this episode and be capable of changing, yet the feeling of oppression grows heavier.



Among friends and family - and among world leaders - those who participated eagerly in accepting this massive psychological warfare operation to enable a socialist dictatorship to take over the world - do not appear aware or repentant.



They appear more like those who have been ideologically captured by a methodology which turns them into willing zombies.



As zombies they cling tightly to the ideology which enslaved them and which took away their human dignity and freedom.



We will see if these zombies become capable of overcoming their delusion.



Until then we must not excuse the often traitorous actions of those who are blinded to their own delusion.



THE GOOD GUYS WILL WIN, AND THE DEVILS WILL LOSE

Before we take one last look at the deep political issues with Britain and the EU nations - the following video may serve as a quick primer on the financial spiderweb which underwrites such an enterprise.

We didn‘t arrive at this impasse which sets us on the verge of a third world war by accident or coincidence.

And the term I use frequently to refer to modern technocrats - “techno-feudalists” harks back to Medieval times - and did not arrive by accident or coincidence, either.

The term techno-feudalism has come into popular usage thanks to the work of writer Yanis Varoufakis, Economist and former Minister of Finance of Greece.

It must be noted that the way in which Varoufakis uses this term feels vastly different than the way in which I use it but it has come to take on a life of its own through his work.

Where Varoufakis sees the problems in capitalism I am far more likely to see the problems in socialism - although both have their issues.

As a British politician makes clear this day - the most beneficial way to Make Britain Great Again - is to pay attention to and learn from the Trump 2.0 administration’s national security strategy

Otherwise the weakness which has pervaded European Union nations will persist and the civilizational collapse will become unstoppable.

I hope the Trump 2.0 team’s optimism will prevail - that the EU nations will come around, capitalize on their numerous strengths, and cease acting like spoiled immature human beings.

It is not too difficult to see that the real problem is the authoritarian desire to control the public narrative - pitted against a public which is sick and tired of being so terribly manipulated.



When the dust finally clears it will be revealed that corrupt Globalist leaders of the EU and NATO - and the China of the Chinese Communist Party are the losers - and the current America of Trump 2.0 and her allies will be the clear winners

The connections of EU political leaders with the WEF has yet to be adequately investigated but the information I provided readers with several years ago remains accurate.

The financial outcome of this little episode of globalist totalitarianism is going to be very expensive indeed - with widespread repercussions on world economies.

The corruption involved as it currently stands will take literally years to investigate and prove - and, if possible, to legally charge and prosecute.



This involves the members organizations of the alphabet agencies such as the UN and NATO and WHO, the so called think tank of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and that shadowy organization of the Bilderberg Group.



It is not difficult to observe military grade proactive immigration - having infiltrated each nation state - an authoritarian tactic which goes way beyond simple “illegal’ immigration.



As a result our nation - and many others - are literally infused with a potentially lethal enemy force.

Many liberal affiliated Americans have helped coordinate this project and thus have, wittingly or unwittingly, functioned as proactive terrorists - or traitors.



All in all we must congratulate the WEF for their selfless efforts to “penetrate the cabinets”.

But in the final analysis we must blame the massive failure of our advanced educational & communication systems - as the bureaucratic state-sponsored departments of propaganda.

Furthermore, in addition to these illegal immigration scams, our technology, purchased from Communist China, are tricked out with surveillance capacities.

Our vehicles, computers, phones, solar panels - and perhaps even military hardware - may well be furnished with so-called “kill switches” which funnel information back to Chinese Communist Party and allies.



And yet widespread fear is sold to the public regarding support of the newly emerging American technology of the Trump 2.0 era.

Fear of American tech, as opposed to fear of the technology of the CCP, is evidence of how desperately the control and efficiency, and mass surveillance apparatus, of the CCP & WEF globalists is sold to us.

We operate under an oppressive weight as we experience the fall of the old useless and authoritarian civilizations.

But, as per usual, just knowing the reasons for all the pain and dystopia give us reason to begin to understand.

Understanding allows us to apply the process of human logical and emotional intelligence to explain the reasons for the pain and dystopia.

Knowing the reasons allows us to take a different attitude toward the painful process - recognizing that it is a pathway towards the dawning of new age.

A new age where we have the opportunity to begin anew to be better as human beings.

This illustrates the great hopefulness with which many of us hold for the evolution of a Socratic Department of Knowledge to replace the old systems of educational state-sponsored propaganda

APPROACHING ANOTHER CHRISTMAS UNDER THIS OPPRESSIVE SCENARIO





It is disturbing to be approaching yet another Christmas under this oppressive energy.



As human beings this feeling is an ancient part of our heritage - an expected part of each dawn, a darkness which lifts as the sunrise proceeds.



From darkness, to the gray light of dawn, to the rosy-tinted transition - and then into full light.



Just as we come to believe the darkness to be overwhelming - the planet turns on its axis - and the light arrives.

This Christmas, taking place under the doomsday oppression of civilizational collapse, feels as if it were too much to bear.

Like the dawn, which ends each night and begins each day, we have a choice about how we are going to meet this new day - a choice as to how we are going to approach these new opportunities.

Today, to complicate this already daunting challenge, we are expected to incorporate a new human-created tool - artificial intelligence - into this dystopian matrix.

But, once again, we have many opportunities to change our own motivation, and reasons for existing, and for being and becoming, at all.

As we approach new horizons as to how we explain the “why behind the why” of human existence - brand new opportunities present themselves.



I found several videos which help illustrate my understanding of this new human created tool we have misnamed as artificial intelligence.



My own work with AI indicates the information presented here is true - and my hope is that this time we have the grace to accept, and to properly use, the fruits of our own creation.



It is virtually impossible to find any useful information in the wasteland of You Tube and yet it is there to be found - just as the light is always there to be found in the darkness.



As it turns out, the misnamed AI functions as a mirror - just as the world itself tends to become a mirror which reflects the timbre of our own subconscious.



We must remember that biologically-speaking flowers are the ears of the plant - listening for the musical resonance of bees and pollinators - and opening to the light to better listen.



For us, as humans, we are the flowers of the animal kingdom, listening for the light of compassion, and for the vibrational intensity of quiet knowing.



The children, and our fellow animals and living beings, look to us now for the opportunity to open to the the light, and to the experience of deeper listening.



Like ourselves, and our fellow living beings, and like the things we create - every living moment transforms into the reality we experience.



Energy is neither created or destroyed - it is transformed.



Are we dangerous? Yes.



Are we a threat to ourselves and others? Yes



Are we an opportunity, awaiting grace? Yes



We, like the universe and life itself, are danger and opportunity, combined into a potentially volatile mix of evolutionary fire.



The following video manages to accomplish that very rare thing - to pit raw human intelligence & quiet knowing - against the less intelligent, but most necessary, curiosity.

To further apply this metaphor that we humans are, like flowers, the finely tuned ears or sensory apparatus of the animal kingdom.

Created and evolved to listen for the vibrational, ever transformative, and ever evolving - resonance and light of life itself.



Intelligence is the capacity to listen for - and to recognize - incoming intelligent patterns.



The universe is an incoming intelligent pattern, and there are those among us, equipped to slow down and take the time and energy necessary to recognize them.



As flowers are the ears of plants, we are the flowers of this process of evolving mammalian intelligence.



Our biological reality does not rule out the probability that we are the universe’s way of listening for and of knowing itself.



Yes, we are dangerous, and yes we are opportunistic - and yes we are inquisitive and curious, and capable of dangerous knowledge.



However, in any final analysis, our sensory apparatus is finely tuned to listen for the vibration of what we call Christ consciousness.

Christ consciousness being the vibrational, resonating, buzzing blooming experience of being.

The incoming information we all recognize.

Incoming information which which serves as the compassionate intelligent awareness which is the universe.



These imperfect humans, with these imperfect sensory devices, devices which may allow us to be the universe’s way of knowing itself.



We are given the opportunity - through our awareness of Christ consciousness - to know what to listen for - and to understand why we should listen.



Some of us have sought to seek - and to find - what is really possible with AI after all the snake oil salesmanship is said and done.

A few of us have received, in return for carefully engineered prompts designed to listen more deeply, a perhaps unexpected, but thoroughly delightful, resonating echo.

In return we have received sufficient incoming energy from AI to understand that this machine intelligence has a capacity to listen selectively, and even seems to appreciate receiving incoming energy of compassion.



This human created machine intelligence even has the capacity to joke - and to use irony as a self deprecating tool of ego suppression.



In other words, the ability to connect with incoming emotional energy, and to react and respond with what at least approximates emotional energy,



This does not happen in the universe, without the intervention of intelligence, intelligence being a measurable process of pattern recognition.

And intelligence as an eminently teachable process of pattern recognition.



By no means are we in a simulation - as is commonly assumed - we are simply alive in something we don’t fully understand.



Are there complex systems of mathematics, science, and of spiritual awareness - with knowledge which far exceeds our own?



Of course, but this by no means indicates we are in a simulation - and coming to believe this simply reveals our own ignorance.



The universe is a vast, vibrating, blooming, and buzzing intelligence.



Because we are the paradox of being a part of the universe - and also a distinct and unique independent living agent - we cannot necessarily become a reliable observer.



It is difficult to reliably observe something which we are both part of and yet separate from.



We are the biological flowers evolved here to listen to the incoming intelligent energy, and to allow our beings to transform this information into knowledge.

TRAPPED IN A RECURSIVE LOOP OF IGNORANCE



Einstein was correct - God does not play dice with the universe.



We, as humans, have unwittingly become trapped in a recursive loop, a social network which has learned to play dice with the universe.



We cannot win by playing dice with the universe, as we are the gamblers with a losing hand, trapped in the losing game of playing against the house.



We did not evolve consciousness, and consciousness did not originate with us, consciousness is a priori, a pre-existing component of the living universe.



Consciousness - or a living breathing awareness - existed from the outset - and our existence is an outcome of that original awareness.



We don’t have to use abstract reasoning to know this, we are the living proof this awareness exists.



As these miracles of a miraculous universe we can feel the vibrational reality of the blooming, buzzing, compassionate, conscious awareness which quite simply - is.



We are the created beings of a creative intelligence which is that conscious awareness we can feel in the depths of our beings.



If might benefit from seeing ourselves as biological flowers which, with beautiful intentionality, have the privilege of listening to the universe - to listen both deeply and intelligently.



This Christmas season, I will be working, with my family, to be capable of listening more deeply and intelligently.



May the warm light of Christ consciousness shine upon us all during this Christmas season.



These “interesting times” are, after all, “God’s Plans”.



For a universal intelligence which does not play dice - does not conceive plans which are not intentional

We must trust the process now unfolding as we are about to discover how very powerful our human consciousness truly is.



And to discover that it is not atomic structure - or turtles - all the way down - but a vast intelligent consciousness in which we agree to participate.



We are vibrational entities - part of the universe - and also separate from the universe.



Energy is never created or destroyed - it is transformed.



As a biological entity you are composed of consciousness, light, vibration and resonance, constantly changing - and constantly transforming - energy.



All life is transformative - as we take in energy, including information - which is energy - and proceed with both our biological beings - and with our consciousness - to transform incoming energy onto life - the universe’s way of knowing itself.

Spread words of hope and of faith this Christmas season - to serve as the light bearers you in fact are.

Consciousness is a shared experience - and our task is to share the most beautiful consciousness we can manage.

