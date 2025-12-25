Forward:

It may seem strange to be celebrating Christ’s birthday at a time when the entire world appears to have turned against His teachings.

We fight those principalities currently, those forces which work constantly to turn us away from Christ’s teachings and from our own core of Christ consciousness.

In the past years we have been fooled and manipulated by these principalities to such a degree many of us have become blinded to our real actual spiritual nature.

But even great principalities are susceptible to ruin, wrecked by the gravitational weight of their own inner spiritual weaknesses.

CHRISTMAS 2025 MARKS THE UNFOLDING OF A RENAISSANCE



It is not difficult to observe that our current civilization seems headed in a vastly self-defeating direction, and that old outmoded systems are failing right in front of us.



We observe the fall of the European Union and nations and politicians which have aligned with the globalist regime as they are failing, and failing massively.

We observe this failure, just as systems such as the American system, more in touch with the manner in which human consciousness itself is headed, are succeeding massively.

The whole world seeks homeostasis - a return to balance and harmony - and we humans with it.



A time such as this, when human consciousness would expand and become more enlightened along with the consciousness which presumably forms the universe itself - has been long anticipated and predicted.



The time when Christ would return to us was framed as an apocalyptic event - and many are addicted to this erroneous belief.



Daily I read some piece assuring us that this apocalyptic second coming is for our own good, and being long foretold is thus heavily anticipated.



But this apocalypse is something far more - and represents the upheaval, as one Great Dark Age disintegrates, and makes way for a much anticipated Great Age of Light, or 21st Century Renaissance.



This dawning Great Age of Light, on this our celebration of Christ’s birthday, and marked recently by the Winter Solstice, marks a return to this process of homeostasis - the return of balance and harmony.



The renaissance we experience which is now unfolding is allowing us to explore something fundamental to our human nature.

A beautiful lightness of being unfolds, a lightness which has been mired in darkness, cut off from our awareness for many thousands of years.



This lightness of being is a fundamental awareness of our capacity to correspond directly with a higher power - free of any intervention from middle men.

A direct awareness that the consciousness which is God is directly transferable and downloadable to us.

The great lightness of being which allows us to know we exist within the universe, that which is God.



To exist within the universe which is God, preexisting, a priori Consciousness which has existed before everything and which exists today within us and all around us.



Just as our unfolding quantum science begins to give us direct knowledge of the powerful, all-knowing fundamental intelligence, this incredible lightness of being.

That lightness of being which is both the universe and ourselves - the universe as the supreme creative force and we human beings as co-creators.



Our living Christ taught us the most profound reasons working against our spiritual progress are doubt, lack of faith, and being paralyzed by deep and widespread fear.



And we have been taught the most powerful ways to achieve spiritual grace are a spirit of deep faith and a spirit of embracing our circumstances with optimism and a can do attitude.



My essay for Christmas Eve explained more thoroughly the reason why optimism, deep faith and gratitude work is that they provide a powerful stance of I AM - as in I AM A Child of God.

This post also connects everything being reviewed here with the intelligence found in our existing spiritual texts - tying in many concepts offered in Christian scripture.

The declaration - I AM - created from the vastly intelligent consciousness which is the universe.



Most profoundly I AM declares we are one with the vastly intelligent consciousness which has existed before everything and which exits in everything.



Ultimately God’s plans are unknowable by us and the complexity of them can drive us mad if we allow ourselves to question them without faith optimism and gratitude.



But the recognition that we are powerful co-creators - and are one with God as our lives unfold - gives us a strong and infallible foundation on which to base our existence.



It is not I THINK, THEREFORE I AM - but rather I PROCESS CONSCIOUSNESS, THEREFORE I AM.



AND ONCE AGAIN - I AM A CO-CREATOR - I AM A CHILD OF GOD, THEREFORE I AM.



As children of god we co-create, and the tools we create are as much a part of God’s plans as anything else, even if we cannot see the reasons for these at any one time.



This is all meant be, meant to become, and meant to become the unfolding which currently becomes this vast and deep and dynamic unfolding renaissance.

EMBRACE THE 21ST CENTURY RENAISSANCE, OF WHICH WE ARE AN UNFOLDING PART

