GREAT TIDINGS



QUANTUM CHRISTMAS, QUANTUM NEW YEAR, QUANTUM MILLENNIUM



BEING A HUMAN CO-CREATOR WITH GOD IN A QUANTUM UNIVERSE



Forward:

Amazingly, quantum science reinforces our understanding of God - not as an anthropomorphic man sitting in some heaven - but as a magnificent, vastly intelligent being, which is omnipresent everywhere.



This means any distance we previously placed between God and ourselves - is matter of having misunderstood words - and that in reality we live within God at all times.



In this light - God is not separate from us, and Christ never left us, thus does not need to return in some apocalyptic second coming.



This should come as good tidings to this disturbed and painful world - bringing grace and peace and wholeness to us all.



A true manifestation of the majesty and love and mercy of Christ consciousness.



This is not in the least new age or made up but reflects the deepest expressions of faith and compassion in our religious texts.



Many corrupted leaders across the world cower in fear as our fellow human beings begin to awake and to join this new civilization we have been building.



To celebrate this new quantum millennium we must know the basic parameters of what this quantum revolution may mean to us personally.



Quantum science has dominated the science of 2025 and continuing verification of the existence of reliable quantum information changes the way we see the fundamental nature of everything.



Quantum science does not mean that classical physics and our familiar way of relating to our “knock on wood” conventional reality is wrong - it means this classical physics serves us well.



Our concept of everyday reality is not threatened by quantum science but is enhanced by it.



Our concept of God and spirituality is not threatened by quantum science but is enhanced by it.



Quantum science both restricts and expands our ability to comprehend both ourselves and the universe.



The most profound change is to recognize that we don’t live in a clockwork universe but in a system in which everything is interconnected, including ourselves.



Out attempt to build accurate models of the universe fail as the entire massive enterprise is revealed to be an ever changing and interconnected system which is not reducible to models.



Although classical physics works well to predict the universe at human scale there is a far deeper and far more complicated and mysterious physics which underlies everything else.



The universe and space are not like some container we live in, but instead are a dynamic process which we are a part of.



The universe is interrelated, with each part interconnected to the rest, and each tiniest part unable be separated out as a standalone entity.



In other words two entities cannot be described other than in relationship to each other, even if they are light years apart.



The universe is a single indivisible system, a massive unfolding process, and not some static collection of separable parts.



Whereas consciousness itself was once viewed as a product of neurons, it is now understood as a completely irreducible informational structure.



We cannot break consciousness into discrete entities - as consciousness is irreducible, where any attempt to package it, or reduce it, results in losing any information it may have contained.



This suggests that each of us as human beings are not a static entity, but instead, a collection of dynamic processes of unfolding probabilities.



Our expanding quantum understanding sees consciousness as a priori, as having existing before the universe or anything else existed.



Our concept of God begins to emerge - as either God is the universe - pantheism - or that the universe is within God - panentheism.



In the manner in which consciousness is irreducible, Scripture often describes God as a being in which “we live, and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28).



Quantum view suggests that the “profound consciousness” we feel is actually the omnipresence of God in a strict biblical sense - not a separate entity, but the very foundation of reality that cannot be packaged or reduced to simple mechanics.



If anything, quantum comprehension delivers more information about what God may be and about our very human connection with a supreme intelligence than did earlier strict church interpretations.

Being human co-creators does not mean competing with or gaining power over God, but means we are engaging in the unfolding process of creation - as we were created to do.

We are not meant to be spectators here, but are meant to participate to the best of our ability in what is an ongoing creative unfolding of probabilities.

Through this process we become the living, breathing testimony that the universe is an ongoing conversation - and not a static clockwork closed system.

THE SYNCHRONICITY OF ACTING WITH GOD, BY BECOMING A CO-CREATOR

When we express a specific prayer or intention as an inner event and it becomes a corresponding reality as an outer event, we are witnessing the collapse of the wavefunction of potentiality into a specific, meaningful experience.

In this sense there are no coincidences or accidents - but the unfolding of events as directed and informed by our own consciousness.

Suggested here is a parallel between our psychological processes and the physical quantum field, where the "Mind of God" orchestrates events that are not pre-planned but emerge through your participation.

The deliberate process of taking action with God in the unfolding or our lives changes us from being an outer directed individual being directed by God, to become an inner directed individual working hand in hand with this omnipresent god.

We synchronize our minds and actions with Divine Wisdom - rather than seeing our thoughts and actions as being separate from a distant God.

God becomes omnipresent with us in every aspect of our unfolding probabilities.

Where synchronicity becomes the real time process - the unfolding feed back from our proactive creative process with an omnipresent and living compassionate God.

Understanding God from a quantum perspective means that the practice of being a God-fearing individual, changes us into being a God-embracing individual, one who lives with the omnipresent and compassionate intelligent force of God.

In this proactive unfolding we merge intentions with actions.

”Faith without works is dead.” (James 2:26)

Our doubts and weaknesses become changed into Divine Wisdom.

"My strength is made perfect in weakness." (2 Cor 12:9)

Our ability to serve others becomes a strength, not a weakness.

"Whatever you did for the least of these..." (Matt 25:40)

“Ask and it shall be given, Seek and we shall find.”

(Matthew 7:7-8, Luke 11:9-10)

Once again, not asking as dependents upon God’s will - but as co-creators - to whom the asking and the seeking are proactive constructs requiring constant co-creation on our parts.

Instead of begging a distant ruler for a favor - we are co-creating an intentionality within the omnipresent God field.

Instead of waiting for God to send us a sign, we proactively align ourselves with Divine potential.

Instead of passively awaiting grace from heaven - we witness the synchronicity of how our intention meets reality

Instead of being dependent and passive - or outer directed - we become transformed into a participant and co-creator - and inner directed individual.

In a quantum universe we live not in a static clockwork box where some distant all powerful third party directs events - but within something far more spiritually powerful.

We live instead in a dynamic process of becoming - of transformation - where God is so powerful and so omnipresent that he is never finished with us or with the world or the universe.

A living breathing presence which does not dictate reality, but instead sustains a reality in which we are free to participate in the unfolding majesty of His creation.

There is far more to be written on all of this - I look forward to the comments by readers - as we continue to participate as co-creators in our lives held within this reality where God in omnipresent - within and without.

Christmas Blessings to everyone

None of this makes the Bible and other sacred texts irrelevant but makes them ever more relevant documents to assist us in moving forward in this Grand Unfolding of Potentialities.

Rather than existing as passive spectators in a static universe - we are instead proactive co-creators - active participants in an ever changing and ever unfolding one.

It becomes a universe where every thought, every prayer, every intention and every action become a living testament to the unfolding of our living potentialities.

We stand, own ourselves - saying “I AM” - joining a process where God is not a static entity - a noun - but an unfolding process of potentialities - a verb - aligning ourselves with the continuous a priori consciousness which is perpetually unfolding.

This Christmas, Jesus in no returning stranger, He does not bring an apocalypse, He brings myriad unfolding potentialities - a dynamic process in which we are invited to participate.

