HAPPIEST HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS TO EVERYONE

CHRISTMAS POST - 2024

For most of us seeing 2024 pass cannot come soon enough - as the insanity of our so called elite one percent reaches a feverish circus extravaganza of demonic intensity.

That we have seemingly reached heights of having become the new Rome is reflected everywhere around us.

And yet we encounter fellow so-called “ordinary” human beings who want nothing to do with the circus aspects and yearn desperately to return to authenticity and to a life of peaceful engagement.

Although our politicians have shown a mediocre and lukewarm understanding of this they are still far from a genuine comprehension.

They remain part of the old guard - a last gasp of desperation - as those who reflect the elite begin to fade in relevance and will eventually fade away into irrelevance.

And as they are circus performers - most at home in the hurdy-gurdy limelight of the big top - they will make a great deal of noise and commotion as they become redundant - and as we gradually lose all respect for them.

But for many this upheaval brings a new sadness and a feeling of grief - a leaving behind of old ways - and a seeking to find new strategies for dealing with everything.

And feeling the need to find new way of dealing with everything is overwhelming - to say the least.

It is the spiritual seeker and psychological mastermind Karl Jung who offers some considerable insight and guidance into where we might begin.

From both the spiritual or psychological point of view this grief and sadness at leaving behind outmoded ways of being are similar and can provide a springboard to help us prepare for and successfully endure necessary changes.

The solstice - and the celebration of the return of the light in the darkness and cold of winter - provide a welcome change of pace and often some time for taking stock and reflection.

It is fitting that our celebration of the birth of Christ and of the return of the light from Winter’s darkness - are combined into one midwinter holiday.

They are combined also in our spiritual desire to return to the light of human existence and to return to the inspiration of the Christ consciousness in our lives.

As we survey and analyze our own lives and experiences we naturally encounter things that are difficult to accept and which challenge our deepest selves.

As we encounter the realities of our human shadow world of the unconscious where frightening images and thoughts hide away - we bring these things into the light and face them directly.

Bringing these things into the light exposes them for what they are and allows us to render them powerless to frighten us.

In the strong disinfecting environment of light we allow ourselves to feel the fear and desperation - the self doubt and pain - and to allow these to be rendered harmless - as the dark shadows which defeat our spiritual evolution.

We increasingly recognize that spiritual evolution is something we all must undergo in order to be able to live in a spiritually and emotionally and psychologically and physically healthy civilization.

It is the combined spiritual wasteland of a spiritually ignorant culture which creates the current unacceptably inhuman civilization.

It is inevitable that we as individuals feel the strong desire to rid ourselves of spiritually destructive forces which we have naturally absorbed by living in such a deranged world.

And inevitable that we are all launched on a spiritual journey which is at once both individual and a part of our collective evolutionary journey.

Understandable as well that our poorly spiritually evolved society tries to lead us astray from being able to achieve such an evolution.

We must expect that spiritual growth in such an environment is going to depend on our own increasing capacity to successfully withstand - and yet to defeat - our own fear and anger and feelings of self destructiveness and self doubt and self sabotage.

Because these spiritual enemies all of us encounter are endemic to the spiritual wasteland our cultures have become - everyone knows these well.

If we reflect what Christ himself encountered as he faced these same familiar enemies - we can gain strength from understanding what achieving a Christ-consciousness means for us.

What Christ experienced is a pretty gritty and realistic example of the kind of work we also must undergo to achieve such a goal as anything even resembling Christ-consciousness.

The cross and crown of thorns we must bear is hardly metaphorical as we struggle to overcome our spiritual zeitgeist’s.

The cross and crown of thorns are everywhere around us in our society and it doesn’t require a liberal imagination to see them.

Out civilization has become a literal atmosphere representing the cross and crown of thorns.

And perhaps this is the reason why these times have become so literally loaded with evil that virtually no one - those with real sensibilities and hearts and minds with which to feel - can avoid them.

We encounter the evil everywhere we look and even find it deeply embedded in our subconscious minds - not because we are evil - but because our living experience in such a culture causes us to literally absorb these things into our awareness.

We have gone so wrong as cultures and as civilizations that the only hope for our continuing survival is a dedication to creative - outside the box thinking - and to a spiritual change in our consciousness.

For those who wish further examples of the kind of deeply engrained evil we inevitably absorb - the following will serve as great examples of how deeply this evil is engrained.

https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/12/23/the-global-mafias-ngo-backed-industrial-imperialism/

And added the

SubStack version:

To just about anyone - other than those totally lost to graft and corruption and self deception - it is becoming all too clear what path we have been sidetracked - to our eternal peril.

The coming years will make it exceedingly clear just who among us is truly dedicated to our spiritual and evolutionary and socially sustainable future - and truly capable of helping achieve it.

Currently our technology has been used to feed toxic greed and corruption and political power.

That under these circumstances it will be used to our eternal lack of favorable evolution and sustainability - is a given.

But as individuals like ourselves - ordinary people who are extraordinarily capable - seriously commit themselves to change - and work together in achieving a higher degree of Christ consciousness - the world changes.

What begins as that seed of awareness we feel deeply within us - that tiny flame of self awareness - and the recognition of what can be - becomes a mighty bonfire of deeply shared evolutionary power.

Once we know that the cross and the crown of thorns are quite real and feel the full weight and the cutting pain of the thorns - the meaningfulness of this journey becomes quite real and is no longer metaphorical.

Our cultures teach us that we are powerless to achieve such a thing as Christ consciousness and that this is only possible for some favored few - which keeps us right where they want us - powerless and continually subjected to their illicit power.

Anyone who uses government or religion of education or philosophy to tell us we are powerless - and who even tries to manipulate us to leave some offering in order to receive some spiritual enrichment or enlightenment - is illicit and must be rejected as being worthy of respect.

The true roots of Christianity and the way in which our civilizations celebrate Christian holidays may be extremely misleading - just something to remain aware of as we negotiate the many complications of our present circumstances.

At the end of this post find a post I share to point out just some of the historical and cultural inaccuracies.

From

a post on the history of Christmas in our civilization.

As we all learn to negotiate the historical and spiritually inaccurate - we will gradually learn to share and communicate the spiritually meaningful and accurate elements.

But regardless of how we each choose to celebrate this Christmas 2024 - wishing everyone a peaceful and meaningful celebration filled with the fellowship - and warmth and light - of the season.

Happiest and warmest holidays to all from Nashville, Tennessee!

Share

Leave a comment