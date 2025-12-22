Forward:

Here we are, approaching Christmas once again, in times of massive disagreement, and torn apart by war and tyranny.

The veil thins right now as we approach this celebration of the birth of Christ all those many years ago.

The veil thins between the creator who created us all - and the things we cling onto in life which can make any understanding of this creator being - a very difficult enterprise.

Through conversation, fellowship and the magic of human interaction, and thru music, and thru the peacefulness which surrounds the family gathering at the hearth - we can and do make a difference.

EACH OF US MAKES THE DIFFERENCE - BE THE LIGHT.

WHY IT MATTERS - THE VERY FEW WHO MAKE THE DIFFERENCE IN TYRANNY

Most of us know by now that we have lived under tyranny which has affected our personal lives and our nation state and our world in a multitude of ways.

I won’t enumerate the long list of these aggrievances here except to say these affected us deeply - and traumatized us in ways we may yet not have even processed.

We may still see the effects of trauma in ourselves and in others, as we continue to process these long years.

And as we confront that the way others dealt with it may be perplexing to us, even maddening.

Hollywood is one of those places where a whole celebrity community reacted with such bizarre responses as WOKEism, as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and as an irrational fear of Russia.

The following video is an interview with an entertainer who speaks to the manner thru which he held onto his own sanity and sense of purpose while everyone else fell apart and lost perspective.

The most important thing here is that tyranny is always revealed and defeated by the work of a very few people, those who seek out and find the few truth tellers, and who perhaps become truth tellers themselves.

This is a synergistic relationship between truth tellers and those who seek the truth, as one group cannot exist without the other.

But the truth telling community is very small compared to the community which prefers lies and misinformation.

Just a very few people make the difference, those who serve in many ways as carriers of the flame of truth for a whole society.

Those who dare to tell and to encounter the truth - are outliers - black swans in a flock of white geese - and are almost always persecuted for doing so.

If you are one, then you know the personal price it requires to speak out when all others are looking for the comfort and cover of the status quo.

A RESOUNDING REJECTION OF AUTHORITARIANISM

Somewhere deep in the human spirit is a core of stoic spiritual power which allows a few to dare to become these carriers of the flame of truth - even though it puts their lives at risk.

Likewise somewhere deep I the human heart is a propensity to “go along to get along”, to huddle with the rest of the sheep, and to trust the wolves in sheep’s clothing over fellow truth tellers.

It is interviews, like this one with Rob Schneider, which help us understand this seemingly contradictory nature of humanity and help us process the trauma in a healthy manner.

Those of us who speak out know there must be a way of making certain this never happens again - and yet we also know that this has happened repeatedly throughout human history.

Thus, the desire to extricate ourselves from this repetitive process of the rise of authoritarianism and oppression.

The parallel drive to understand the way in which most people go along, and the puzzling reason why a few never comply.

THE POTENTIATORS - THOSE FEW WHO MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

These carriers of the flame of truth eventually break the back of tyranny, but how does this happen?

Because at some level even those lost to delusion - those most vulnerable to psychological warfare - feel the presence of the truth.

They feel the conflict between truth and lies in themselves, even through the fear which keeps them in a delusional state of lock step.

We must remember these weak minded individuals are victims of tyranny - just as much those who remained stoic and refused to comply.

If we are ever going to come to a point at which authoritarianism cannot exist it will be because we have faced this reality that human beings are easily corrupted and easily tempted by the lure of too much power.

We must face these things openly as part of our educational systems - thru coming to understand our own social psychology.

There are answers, but they are vastly unpopular, as our fellow humans naturally wish to go on with life and simply forget this ever happened.

Conflict is represented as more and more of us see and recognize that this cannot be left to chance, as it will happen again and happen again, repeatedly.

So many of us who understand we cannot go on living with a lie in our midst which allows us to accept psychological warfare and the manipulation of our lives by a 1% elite which has helped themselves to excess power.

Currently, we remain in the grip of taking our nation states back from illegal immigration, from penetration by globalist tyranny, and from the ideological capture of our social institutions.

There will come a day soon, when we will face the reality of having to change the foundations of our civilization, in order to that we may go forward free of the lies.

Modern tyranny is different in magnitude and scope, in that it has allowed for the technological intrusions into the fabric of our lives - intrusions which have been used to strengthen tyranny.

Expecting the world of human beings to accept the existence of AI, in the face of this dawning recognition, is tantamount to adding insult to injury.

Those heading up the very necessary promotion of new technology in America are going to have to address the nature of the human beings they are including in this “AI moonshot”.

Our very willingness to use technology to potentiate tyranny indicates longstanding psychosocial tendencies which indicate it is not the technology, but the civilization which uses the technology, which is the problem.

Quite obviously it is preferable to have the USA become dominate over the Chinese Communist Party in this technological arms race.

But the nature of the human beings involved, and the “why behind the why”, the motivation for why we achieve as human beings is critical.

At some point we will have to face the deficiencies in the very foundations of our very civilization.

The actor Rob Schneider speaks well to many aspects of this tyranny and potential preventions.

His best argument is at the end where it moves into free speech, the importance of getting information to the people, and the crucial nature of the way Christian consciousness brings light.

Here in this stack I have written at length about the need for a truly effective life long pursuit of education, for systems based on free speech, and free inquiry, for all people, throughout all of their lives.

And I have spoken at length about the revolutionary nature of Christ consciousness in helping lead us out of darkness and into the light.

Combine a rigorous lifelong pursuit of education, with a full commitment to open inquiry and freedom of speech, within a system which favors Christ consciousness over rigid church state hierarchy, and we might have begun something great.

And, for the first time, in maybe 12,000 years, we have the tools we need, to change our human hierarchy of a civilization, where 1% elite lord it over the remainder, as the 99% majority, into a truly meritorious system of human flourishing.

We have incontrovertible evidence now that those elite habitually take too much power, regard the rest of us as subhuman, and even seek to destroy us and any initiative we might have.

Any actuality of putting the people in charge of their own governments and lives, means building a very different civilization than we now have.

Even daring to scarcely imagine a government of the people, by the people and for the people, means we must change just about all of our sacred cow belief systems.

Changing these sacred cow belief systems means every human being becomes a scientist-philosopher who is charged with creating the personal credo of why they exist and of identifying the reasons which make existence worthy of the energy spent on it.

It assumes that every human being is created by a creator and has been given these inalienable rights which no earthly entity, no 1% elite, or system of governance, has the capacity to grant, or to remove.

Sacred inalienable rights, those which place at the crux, or heart of the matter, the framing of the “why behind the why” - or the framing of a synthesis which explains to ourselves why we are sacred carriers of the flame placed in our hands by said creator.

Learning the nature of the creator is less important than the nature of ourselves as it reflects that nature of the creator.

For it is through understanding ourselves, that we will come to comprehend the nature of the creator.

We are now embarked on a great adventure, and a transformative exploration, a New Age of Discovery, from which we are going to emerge having evolved into the human beings who are capable of living in the image of God - this creator which we have scarcely even begun to imagine and explain.

Merry Christmas everyone - and may this holiday be peaceful and filled with light.

FROM OUR MUSICIAN IN CHEIF WE HAVE MUSIC TO WRAP GIFTS TO:

AND FROM KW NORTON BORDERS MUSIC A FEW TUNES FOR QUIETER MOMENTS:

Let this not become the winter of our vast discontent, but the winter in which we become those epic light bearers.

