WYSIWYG

My mandate as a writer is to play it straight - to describe to you what it is I see - even when I don’t have all the answers or may be totally off track and wrong.

What You See Is What You Get - WYSIWYG - nothing less and nothing more.

As a writer, my task is to describe, to the best of my ability, how it feels to be embarked on this journey of life.

One Tennessee Grandmother’s non linear path through the many deceptions, false starts and small triumphs - as I embarked several years ago on my own heroine’s journey.

I am not a heroine - just another immortal wanderer on the road.

I believe we, as human beings, are transforming - hopefully, becoming the improved beings which God’s Plans have always had in mind for us.

At the conclusion of this essay, I look forward to your own short comments on your own heroic journeys.

CIVILIZATIONS IN FREE FALL - TRIAGE - THE HERO AND HEROINE’S JOURNEY

We cannot always choose our circumstances in life - and must often accept that what happens to us is “meant to be” - that these circumstances represent God’s - perhaps inscrutable - plans.

Times of great transformation such as this seem to unfold without our permission or comprehension - and often without our consent or approval.

We feel trapped and penalized - and inadequate and lonely - and unequal to the task.

We may even feel betrayed by others, rejected or abandoned by those we love.

This is precisely the moment where the hero and heroines journey begins.

Forced by circumstances to embark - at first refusing - and then being suddenly called by fate to set out on our own personal heroic journey.

As human beings we appear destined to embark on the hero or heroines journey - for better or for worse.

Once we embark on this journey - life and death - success and failure - wisdom and ignorance - sanity and insanity - all hang in the balance.

There are no guarantees or promises we can cling to.

RECOGNIZING & ACCEPTING - THAT MANY WILL FAIL

It is sad when people go wrong and must be allowed to suffer the consequences of their own actions - sad because we loose what we believed was a sane and rational person - to the terrible fate of delusional self destruction.

There is also not much we can do at that point but stand back - far back - and allow the inevitable consequences to unfold.

Those who set themselves up for failure are legendary throughout our mythology and literature.

The blue states are turning into to hell holes - and will fall to ashes around the feet of those who have now lost both the political and psycho spiritual wars.

The problem is they will all want to leave those hell holes to come and join us who are still sane and rational - not a good idea.

I am a bit taken aback as governors invite these people to our red states - those who have a history of lying and cheating and corruption.

These are “means justify the ends” people - convinced of their own dedication to democratic principles - when they are, in actuality, despotic Machiavellian tyrants.

Scratch the surface of a democratic socialist and you will find a corrupt, intolerant, totalitarian - who could not successfully operate an animal shelter let alone run a human city.

We will just have to let them go and find a way of defending ourselves against them as they flee the hell scapes they have created - as if given the chance they will indeed flock to our towns and ruin them.

If, that is, they can scrape together two cents - or two brain cells - long enough to manage something as complicated as a move and resettlement.

Once a people are that enthusiastic about enabling and supporting the corruption going on all around them - and have fallen spiritually and politically enough to do this - and have demonstrated they have no intention of of changing - we must leave them to their fate.

While it is sad to watch their delusional rationalizations as to why they have become so desperate - the ravings of a lunatic are not going to suddenly express wisdom.

By and large, these are the same people who got enthusiastically vaccinated after enthusiastically supporting lock downs and ritual hand washing and other irrational responses to COVID-19.

THE VIRTUE SIGNALING TOTALITARIANS

Despite their cries of being good loving people - endlessly stating their own virtue - we know from experience they are dangerous and cannot be trusted - that they will betray us with a smile - and a stab in the back.

They can no longer be trusted and the virtue signaling - just a smoke screen.

We must strengthen our own resolve as it is a traumatizing experience to see fellow humans self destruct when there is nothing we can do save them.

Being fooled and pulled in by their virtue signaling will simply put us all in danger.

If we try to help we are faced with more virtue signaling and defensive attacks as they attempt to prop up a terrible psycho spiritual weakness with bravado.

We must strengthen our own resolve to go on in the face of such sadness - and build up our own defenses as their defenses fail.

Psycho spiritual weakness is always with us - and facing it - and learning our own limitations and boundaries are all part of the human experience.

We must do everything we can to help people but when our help is rejected so emphatically and repeatedly we have reached a point of no return.

After that it becomes self defense as we must put up defensive boundaries to allow for the improvement of our own psycho spiritual strength.

TRIAGE

In Emergency Medicine - triage is a critical term - and means that in emergency situations we must organize and prioritize and coordinate care to maximize scarce resources.

In these times we must understand that we too are under threat and that our ability to effectively manage the crisis means maximizing our own limited energy and resources.

And sadly it means those who have have either repeatedly rejected our efforts - or who are too far gone - are not salvageable.

We triage these tragic cases into two groups - the unsalvageable - and the salvageable - and move on to heal and to help those who we know we can use our scarce resources to save.

It seems cruel to those who have not been there but it is also the rational and sane reality - the human condition.

We are humans, not gods and goddesses, and we must accept our own limitations or suffer the consequences.

Due to circumstances behind our control, we have watched as other humans have seemed to turn into lemmings and proceed to run off cliffs.

Tragic and terrifying but we have watched it happen right in front of us - there will be time for explanations and for understanding - but right now we have a job to do.

We must carry out our own triage and organize what remains into what can be saved - and into what cannot be saved.

Failure to do this will paralyze us and will prevent us from using scarce resources to save what is salvageable.

We have a new civilization to build and must do so in the ashes of the old one.

It is painful and wrenching but utterly necessary.

We must overcome our negativity and sadness and buckle up - to become wiser and better human beings from the experience.

We must be grateful that we have survived such a devastating disaster, grieve for those who have rejected our efforts or who are beyond our help - and strengthen the things that remain.

The necessity of building the new civilization has fallen to us - and despite our understandable dismay - we are living thru what many call God’s Plans.

Whether we like it or not these are “God’s Plans”.

For whatever reasons - we have been chosen for this task - and all the rationalizing and philosophical naval gazing in the universe - are not going to help us achieve this monumental task.

The remainder I leave to verse - which seems to be the best way to define this difficult journey we are embarked upon - offering the following from my evolving poetry collection:

In this Phoenix-like Crucible of Transformation This is a time of cultural and personal metamorphosis We are rather like butterfly angels Transformative agents We feel the brush of Angel Wings Angels are our metaphorical inner light bearers We are being guided thru transformation As such the process must be trusted A greater intelligence guides our journey God’s Plans dictate the path We just learn what to trust and why And must learn what to reject and why We must learn how to maximize our success Strengthen our resolve God’s inscrutable Plans And all of us part of those plans Plans guiding transformation One step at a time This is a hero and heroines journey Our task to excel at the challenges Beings and circumstances will arise As guides at the right times Helping us to accept the demands of the journey To become wiser from our experience To return to where we began To share and apply the wisdom we have gained For it is God’s Plans which dictate this journey The unfolding journey which is the evolutionary process In this process there are hero’s and heroines Winners and losers But we did not engineer these plans This is what we have been given This is the process we must trust Either the hero and heroines journey Or that hell unleashed if we refuse Or misunderstand, or bemoan our fate

We Are Not Being Inspired To Fall - We Are Being Inspired To Embark on our HEROIC JOURNEY.

I am convinced we live not in End Times- but in Beginning Times - all being called to a higher purpose.

As indicated in the myth of the Phoenix - the old dying world must fall - before the new one may rise.

This dramatic journey of becoming more fully human encompasses the reasons why I bother to write at all.

Energy is neither created or destroyed it is transformed

God does not play dice with the universe - although foolish humans often do play dice with the universe.

This transformative journey is not a choice - despite all human kind’s centuries of psycho spiritual protestations to the contrary.

Like that ubiquitous map in the shopping center - YOU ARE HERE.

FIND YOUR LOCATION ON THE FOLLOWING MAP AND ACT ACCORDINGLY

Share

Leave a comment