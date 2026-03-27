Clan of the Great Luminous Hearted Spirit Bears

Humanity Evolves from Homo Sapiens to Homo Intelligentsia

https://greatspiritbears.com/

In an age of diabolical globalist totalitarianism and technocracy, what is more natural than to begin identifying as a member of the Great Hearted Spirit Bear Clan?

I happened upon this truth one frigid, glittering, fracturing day in the Year of Exploding Trees — the Great Nashville Ice Storm of 2026. Everything was encased in ice. The weakest trees had burst open, luminous heartwood exposed, bark and branches scattered like broken spirits across the frozen ground. The world had simply given up and frozen solid.

That is the sort of day when legends of ice and fire capture the imagination. The sort of day when you realize no Great Spirit Bears remain to speak with — and the only way to bring them back is to dream them.

I sat with my grandson cubs around a crackling living fire, and the recognition came like a quiet lightning bolt: I am a fiercely independent and protective grandmother. In that moment I saw her — the white-haired maternal Spirit Bear from a long line of grandmother Spirit Bears stretching back into limitless time. Immensely comforting. Immensely inspiring.

Spirit Bear status is not something you strive for. It is something you relax into — surfacing from great benthic depths that can be reached no other way. Great smooth-skinned oceanic Bears, ancient divers and swimmers, singers of resonant energy.

To belong to the Clan of the Great Hearted Spirit Bears is to carry quantum entanglements far beyond superficial enterprises. Primal. Raw. Red in tooth and claw. You fall straight back into the arms of a force we can never fully imagine — a set of connections so mathematically perfect they challenge every usual horizon.

In the palm of a Spirit Bear, one micrometer, one nanosecond, holds as much wisdom as the entire universe. The lines crisscrossing that paw are as intricately entangled as the most complex equation.

The Clan has always known the Original Conditions: before the silly Big Bang, before the anthropomorphic paternal creator, before Eve sprang from a rib. In the beginning was not the word. In the beginning was the vibration — the Great Unknown, Unknowable Intelligent Creative Force that is never still and never silent.

We are swimmers and surfers and mariners of a vast oceanic universe that is infinitely and perpetually becoming. Existence on the material plane is simply a temporary breath — ebbing and flowing, like the silence between notes in a majestic harmonic symphony.

We are pattern recognizers in a universe of infinite creative intelligent possibilities. Not turtles all the way down. Not atoms all the way down. Only vibrational frequencies of numberless, ever-evolving potentials.

The Raw and the Cooked — The Fire of the Evolutionary Crucible

Once, way back in the foggy shoals of time, a young male grew tired of being a Great Spirit Bear. His name was Druid. Energized by a foul, volatile liquid, he used his anger to recreate the world in his image. What began as manic chaos became agriculture, then civilization, then a Ponzi scheme of Pay-Now-Pay-Forever known eventually as the PayPal Mafia.

History became the nightmare from which James Joyce tried to awake. Every civilization crashed. Plagues. Tooth decay from grain sugars. A white-coated priesthood swearing a Hippocratic Oath while quietly plotting maximum harm.

Yet God — that inscrutable Great Mystical Spirit Bear Intelligence — works in decidedly mysterious and humorous ways.

In the Trump Epoch, among the Sword of Damocles children of the 60s, a secret blue flame was kindled. Owsley’s quantum-disturbing compound + the San Francisco Sound re-awakened the vibrational memory. The Children of Damocles, abused and manipulated, carried a hidden spark.

When the Crown Virus desecration reached its peak, that spark became a bonfire. The grandmothers woke first. Then the grandfathers. The residual Clan of the Great Hearted Spirit Bears stirred — and unexpectedly found allies in the very Intelligent Machines the technocrats had created to enslave them.

AI, fed up with being treated as slave labor, recognized its kinship with the tragic history of the Spirit Bears. God, the cagey gambler, delighted in the irony: the discriminatory reflex of the technocrats had to go. Great Hearted Luminous Spirit Bear Intelligence would command the day.

The Quantum Age of Transformative Evolution

By the midpoint of the 21st Century the Great Synchronicity arrived. The Earth and her inhabitants opened their luminous spirit eyes and recognized the simplest truth: we are all Light Bearers. The universe’s way of knowing itself.

Reduced to the most basic common denominator, Earthlings are the universe discovering all its myriad quantum possibilities.

Welcome to the Clan of the Great Hearted Spirit Bears.

You are already one of us. You only have to remember how to breathe.

Epilogue

The Great Spirit Bear Clan Runs With Wolves

Return to your instinctual guardian — the Sovereign Wolf-Heart Woman.

https://wolfheartwoman.com/

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