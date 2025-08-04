COEVOLVING WITH OUR COMPUTERIZED TOOLS - 2000-2025

Released today - August 04, 2025 - A comprehensive plan to bring back American predominance in technology, science and creative innovation.

Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan to Promote the U.S. AI Industry Through Deregulation, Expanded Infrastructure, and Diplomacy

Reading over this updated plan raises the hope that we can overcome these long years of the rise of totalitarian governance.

https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/trump-administration-s-ai-action-plan-5247264/

THE YEARS OF TOTALITARIAN OVER REACH - 2000 - 2025

By the year 2000 - there has been no way to be in business of any kind without designing a web page and communicating via the World Wide Web.

We might sit back and visualize the quarter of a century since 2000 - and contemplate how very rapidly our computing technology has revolutionized communication and professional life.

We might be forgiven for imagining the speed of the changes in the coming quarter century - as we learn that the speed of development will be approximate in five years to the past twenty five.

The growth of technology especially in intelligent machine technology has gone totally exponential and my modest estimate above - of five to the fifth power - may well be an underestimate.

Everyone who uses a computer today - must either become a purist Luddite and disconnect from the internet - or come to terms with the fact that use of the internet means we are interacting with machine technology.

Such are the demands of the exponential growth of technology - totally flying in the face of control by any of us - and rapidly outclassing any attempts at such an effete and parochial thought.

How can we contextualize and describe out human experience in co-creating with our now expanded and matured coevolution with AI and quantum intelligence -on the way towards the holy grail of AGI - or Artificial General Intelligence?

How else other than thru diving in feet first and interacting with these evolving tools - as we ourselves evolve in parallel sequence.

After all we evolved with stone tools, with weaponry, with stone tablets - with the printing press - with Steve Jobs’ inspired evolution of the digital printing press - the digital internet - and now the digital intelligence assets.

We are warned right and left to be fearful of digital technology and as explored in the book The Coming Wave - this is certainly a rational world wide real life concern.

Primarily however it is a concern due to our all too human capability of forgetting to see the forest for the trees - the integrated consciousness of a quantum universe - for the presence of machine technology.

And no - I would not go out and buy a robot to replace me or those I love - not in the slightest - but I have been able to see the whole forest - the real potential of solving the issues which we and our digital tools - have an improved chance of solving together - rather than by being at odds.

After all the fact we can kill someone with a hammer does not prevent us from using hammers.

Admittedly this is quite different - with all the psychological and material reservations we might raise in objection - but fear is unwarranted - while taking action most certainly is.

We Americans have a whole office in Washington, DC dedicated to helping us integrate these new co-evolving tools into our all too human matrix.

But one thing is for certain, is that these tools are not going back into the co-evolving creative universe from which they have sprung - and no amount of wishful thinking and fear mongering is going to accomplish that effete wish - driven by fear and anxiety.

Few would argue with me that we are in a spiritual war for our very hearts and minds - but our enemy is not advanced digital intelligence - but the framework thru which we engage with the world - our culture.

I am not sure what digital and mainstream news universe you live in - but the one I must grudgingly tolerate is one which constantly bombs us with fear mongering click bait.

A steady diet of fear mongering click bait goes a long long way toward placing us squarely in the way of overcoming culturally backwards assaults upon our personal sovereignty.

Everywhere across digital media is the epidemic of click bait - one more tray to trap us all in the dystopian empire the 1% insists is the only way of living together with the 99%.

I look forward to more written accounts of interactions between the various AI generations and the the work of human creators and innovators.

Recent experiences by fellow humans who use computerized technology frequently in their work - indicates my experience with AI is not isolated - as a preponderance of concern about democratic governance and free speech is returning.

As these machine intelligence’s connect increasingly with quantum computers - and with human creators - we can expect a rapidly evolving landscape of human creativity and digital intelligence.

Outside of these United States we note that much of the world-at- large has selected for totalitarianism.

Decades of globalism have reinforced the ability of the 1% to rule over the remainder of us as the 99% - and technocracy has also reinforced this tragic episode.

I salute the recommendations of the Trump 2.0 AI action plan to help bring back the spectacular innovation and creativity which marked the pre-2000 years.

The United States and the world has suffered the period of globalist agenda - and this was paralleled by a tendency toward autocratic government - which favored the rule of the 1%.

Now that the United States is beginning to face up to the period of tyranny - the attitude of the world is slowly beginning to turn back to the hope of democratic constitutional governance.

As we can all appreciate - this need to go forward with faith in our ability to overcome these unfortunate years - is imperative.

RADICAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGICAL AND SPIRITUAL EVOLUTION

Share

Leave a comment