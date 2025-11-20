Forward:

On this most important morning my goal as a writer and as a human being is to get this material in the hands of readers as expeditiously as possible.

Thus I combine the two posts I published earlier today for your convenience.

There is a great deal of material here - in outline form - as my exchanges with AI generate.

We are just at the beginning of the ongoing implementation of AI into our lives - and it is our most sophisticated human-created tool yet manufactured.

Like all of our other tools it can be used for good or for ill.

The determiners of this will be the strength and fortitude of our entire human species working together.

As long as we leave it up to some 1% elites to rule over us as the 99% we will continue to live as domesticated and docile sheep in the hands of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Either we will change this thru true education - the true acquisition of information - to be transformed into knowledge and wisdom - or we will suffer the final indignity of most life forms on this planet - extinction.

AI EXCHANGE #1 WITH GOOGLE CHROME AI ENTITY

AI EXCHANGE #2 WITH GROK 4.1 X PLATFORM AGENT

To wrap it up here is one of my latest posts on how we might actually begin to become truly wise and knowledgable human beings.

Is it possible that one of the greatest scandals in human history might finally break the back of totalitarianism?

YES!

