The confessions of an Accidental Trump American

I take my stand now from the generations of my family who did not understand their own history - and who never really had much of a chance to do anything other then work their fingers to the bone - for the benefits of a once spoiled child like myself.

That my generation might become educated enough - and find words and actions sufficient - to finally overcome the tyranny which ruled their own lives.

Sometimes our wish is indeed our command - miracles happen - Words Catch Fire - and inspire us well beyond the limitations imposed upon us.

WORDS ON FIRE

I come from seven generations of a far Northern California family - one sunk politically - as the working class - in the nowhere-land of classic liberalism.

The old American workers party was the Democrats - and as my California relatives proved - were born - generations after helpless generations - caught in the trap of believing their rights would be protected.

And generations after generations this classic liberalism was all too tragically proven over and over again to be a pack of lies.

My family has been a very broken branch - broken off of a once very solid tree - broken by many years of trauma - from the insidious way tyranny came to claim America.

But my generation - born from the ashes of WW II - began to see that both sides of the American political establishment were broken and that neither intended to protect our rights as written in the Constitution - or Bill of Rights - or Declaration of Independence.

As a generation lost in space - or as a generation brought up in the outlaw territory of the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” - we knew more than we were supposed to know about outlaws.

By the time our generation got to 9/11 all we needed to do was to take one look - and to see it for what it was - just as we instantaneously saw as - JFK, RFK, MLK were each assassinated - that there was such a thing as a so-called deep state or “the system” - which was at fault.

As others sat around and asked who and what could have done this - we already knew - and just exclaimed “They got him”.

The generation of “Just One Look” knew without a moment’s hesitation who “they” were.

We saw - without being told - that in the televised horror of that deliberate 9/11 funeral pyre - the work of the same government system which has owned and operated the USA during our lifetimes.

And like all truthful knowledge - the truth demands responsibility - our generation knowing that eventually it would fall to us to take responsibility for what we knew.

Like many of my generations I had come to reject all political parties - and saw them all as crooks and as toxic serial manipulators - as was consistent with reality.

Slowly, the conclusions I had arrived at during the pandemic - that the USA had been infiltrated and taken over by nefarious and dangerous globalist forces - became obvious.

A silent ideological takeover - by vastly rich global elitists - had been carried out right under the watchful eyes of we Americans.

This ideological takeover had insinuated itself into every possible aspect of American life - it lay waiting in our cereal boxes - in our milk - in our holidays, in our televisions - and lay with teeth bared in our schools.

From all governmental and nongovernmental agencies - to the whole Justice system - throughout the schools and universities - throughout the corporations and medical and media and big tech and financial sectors.

The ideological takeover was everywhere - and the Covid episode simply a late breaking example.

Fortunately a few others also saw that this was true - ordinary people like me - who began to stand against it.

As a lone Tennessee Grandmother there was only one thing I could do - and that was to begin to write to explain it to myself - and maybe a few others would be interested in what I discovered as well.

What resulted was this SubStack - and along the way thousands of others have been interested enough to follow my work.

And along the way I became an Accidental Trump American.

Because those “ordinary” people who comprise the Trump Administration are ordinary people like me - ordinary people who see what is wrong - and say, “Hell no!” - and who set out to fix things.

People who will ever forget what RFK reminded us - that those who dream at night stand around and ask why - as those of us who dream by the light of day act - and declare, “WHY NOT”?

Those of us who will never stop remembering the words of Thomas Paine as he wrote the following:

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

―Thomas Paine,The American Crisis

Not just writing or speaking these words as if they were so much reverberating air - but living them - as warriors and mystics and troubadours always have,

Where we find ourselves now is that we are living under the thumb of total oppression - oppression so deep that it has managed to capture the hearts and minds of many of our fellow Americans.

As one of my psychologist daughters remarked - not given, like her mother, to long speeches remarked - “brain washing”.

With all of the experts the people trust to tell them the truth ideologically captured - it has been like taking candy from babies - to manage a complete ideological takeover.

But there is this fatal flaw to tyranny - as a handful of people always remain skeptical and continue to question and to work their way back to freedom by engaging in free speech.

Teenager - Anne Frank - engaged in this alone in her diary as she helped shield her family from being discovered by Nazis - and only after her death was the writing discovered.

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”



― Anne Frank, Anne Frank's Tales from the Secret Annex: A Collection of Her Short Stories, Fables, and Lesser-Known Writings

“In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. I simply can’t build up my hopes on a foundation consisting of confusion, misery, and death. I see the world gradually being turned into a wilderness, I hear the ever approaching thunder, which will destroy us too, I can feel the sufferings of millions and yet, if I look up into the heavens, I think that it will all come right, that this cruelty too will end, and that peace and tranquility will return again.”

―Anne Frank,The Diary of a Young Girl

Alexander Solzhenitsyn engaged in it imprisoned in a Stalinist Soviet Gulag - and then later brought it to the world.

My own uncle engaged in it while an American prisoner of war in a Nazi Stalag - and then helped bring it to the world in the form of a movie.

I understand we are minus two men this morning. I am surprised at you, gentlemen. Here I am trying to be your friend and you do these embarrassing things to me. Don't you know this could get me into hot water with the High Command? They would court-martial me, after all these years of a perfect record! Now you wouldn't want that to happen to me, would you? Fortunately, those two men […] As I was saying: fortunately those two men did not get very far. They had the good sense to rejoin us again, so my record would stand unblemished. Nobody has ever escaped from Stalag 17. Not alive, anyway.

Stalag 17 quotes

And as a famous psychiatrist - Erich Fromm - engaged in it while escaping Nazi Germany - and then brought the results to the world.

“If other people do not understand our behavior—so what? Their request that we must only do what they understand is an attempt to dictate to us. If this is being "asocial" or "irrational" in their eyes, so be it. Mostly they resent our freedom and our courage to be ourselves. We owe nobody an explanation or an accounting, as long as our acts do not hurt or infringe on them. How many lives have been ruined by this need to "explain," which usually implies that the explanation be "understood," i.e. approved. Let your deeds be judged, and from your deeds, your real intentions, but know that a free person owes an explanation only to himself—to his reason and his conscience—and to the few who may have a justified claim for explanation.”



― Erich Fromm, The Art of Being

In my own case, I worked alone in my own house - even finding my ideas countered by those in my own family - and there is no stimulus to action quite like having close family members captured by a toxic ideology.

My motivation was to hope to have a prayer of a chance to pull us back from the brink of destruction enough to allow us some breathing room in which to regroup and prevail.

This is where we find ourselves at this point - we have been given - by Trump 2.0 - a bit of time in which to strengthen our resolve and our resolute determination to overcome this tyranny.

To my own amazement what I had only hoped could be achieved - as written in my stack over the past years - is being achieved.

It is almost as if my stack has been a wish list - and as if someone had been reading all along in agreement - and now is in a position of power to enact Justice and to defeat tyranny.

This is what Americans voted for - they voted to defeat tyranny - and to return to common sense and integrity - and to becoming that Constitutional Republic we always talk about.

To set sail across those uncharted waters, once again - navigating by the stars and by the grace of God - and buoyed by those burning words written by my direct ancestors.

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

BRAINLY QUOTES

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle field of that war. We come to dedicate a portion of it, as a final resting place for those who died here, that the nation might live. This we may, in all propriety do. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate we can not consecrate we can not hallow, this ground The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have hallowed it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here; while it can never forget what they did here. It is rather for us, the living, we here be dedicated to the great task remaining before us that, from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here, gave the last full measure of devotion that we here highly resolve these dead shall not have died in vain; that the nation, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

The Gettysburg Address

Like my own uncle who was shot out of the sky over Germany and who survived to have his broken leg repaired by Nazi physicians and then to spend years under Nazi imprisonment in a Stalag - to survive to both help write and to act as an extra in Stalag 17.

I too am just an ordinary American given the rare opportunity by my country to stand for something far bigger than all of us.

This is what the Statue of Liberty and our American Flag stand for - that Great Idea of British immigrant Thomas Paine - who became every bit as American - as if he were born here.

An immigrant - from the then British enemy nation - who led an incredible life to inspire American warriors as they faced terrible odds on the battlefield.

Because today we fight for America - knowing, all the while, that we fight for a cause so much larger than ourselves - a human cause - a cause which burns in every human heart and soul.

Ignited maybe by the brilliant poetic words on fire of a Thomas Jefferson and of a Thomas Paine - and of a “Give me liberty or give me death” slogan of a Patrick Henry.

But all the while understanding - both logically and emotionally - that we fight for our very humanity and for those unalienable rights given us by our creator.

Because what stands holding that torch - that lamp of inspiration - is a powerful goddess - a Lady of Liberty.

And the American who painstakingly stitched the flag which served to symbolize the honor of those who stand for this Great Idea - was one of my distant relatives - Betsy Ross.

And the man who wrote the Star Spangled Banner - symbolizing this Great Idea - was a distant cousin - Francis Scott Key.

But this requires us to go back to revisit many painful episodes we would prefer not to revisit.

And today - whether we approve of this or not - is one more Patrick Henry type which tells us like it is - Steve Bannon.

And as we might expect the roughshod warriors - ones who carry the torch today - are not smooth talking salesmen for an ideology - but real people seeking to carry out this Great Idea.

America declined to elect yet another Snake Oil Salesman - she made the great decision to elect a warrior who understands this Great idea.

What we must understand is that Americans are made and not born - self-made and idealistic individuals who overcome their many personal weaknesses to become a human being who stands for something far greater than themselves.

Who stands for this Great Idea that Tranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered.

Fans in a sports arena singing the American National Anthem when the mic goes out - just a meaningless event?? -

No - not at all.

The most moving national anthem of all played with stunning acoustic simplicity amidst the flashy spectacle of major league football - just another show??

No, not at all.

And the simple stitches of American Betsy Ross insignificant in the scheme of things - no, not at all.

Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, Betsy Ross, Francis Scott Key, Anne Frank, my own uncle - and you, me - all of us - insignificant?

None insignificant - none without hope of redemption - none without the ability to overcome fear and self doubt and pain - to stand for something so much greater than ourselves.

Never forget that the flag, the founding documents - those words on fire - and that Lady of Liberty - and that national anthem - stand - stand when we fail and cannot for whatever reason take up adequate actions to defeat tyranny.

One day tyranny will kneel in abject defeat - as tyranny cannot be defeated by one or by a few - one day the people of the Earth will understand that it is they - not a few leaders or a few writers or a few patriots which defeat tyranny - but each and every one of us.

Each and every one of us standing resolute - like Lady Liberty - like our flag of Betsy Ross - like our anthem of Stephen Foster - and like those words on fire in the Declaration of Independence.

And be forewarned the enemies of freedom are everywhere - and are so lost to the metal derangement of tyranny - that they would prefer to burn it all down - rather than to stand for this Great Idea.

In this Great War for our hearts and minds we have successfully won a few battles - and yet the war rages on.

This both geopolitical and spiritual war in which the future of the world is being decided.

For us ordinary people like myself we will either stand upon the correct side of history or we will fall with those who prefer Hell to Freedom.

Yes - when all the ashes fall into place some will remain standing and it will not be the tyrants.

The fate of the world depends on the ordinary people - absolutely it does - God helps those who help themselves - and on those who understand the critical importance of standing for these GOD GIVEN unalienable rights.

I see in the eyes of my daughters and sons - and grandchildren - the shining certainty that we stand so they will have a future to stand for.

Tyranny is never conquered, only temporarily defeated.

May our creator bless the many brave men and women who put themselves directly in harms way for The sake of this GREAT IDEA which is America - which has always been America - and which will always be America.

THESE WORDS, MAY THEY CATCH FIRE - AND RIDE THE WIND

