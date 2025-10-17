On occasion of republishing on October 17, 2025

Republishing to make available for free - from March 11, 2024

From March 11, 2024:

GO FAR OUT ON THE LIMB OF SHAKESPEARE - PREMIER CONTENT CREATOR

No doubt the best place to learn the art of content creation is from the King of Content Creation, The Bard - William Shakespeare.

It is a good place to begin anyway - as full of vim, wit and vinegar the Bard dances way beyond the mainstream narrative of the crowd and the annoying, cloying, cringing obsequious constrictions of the already bought and sold contingent.

In this simple quote from Henry VI we find riches of advice for all content creators of all times:

“My Crown is in my heart, not on my head:

Not deck'd with Diamonds, and Indian stones:

Nor to be seen: my Crown is call'd Content,

A Crown it is, that seldom Kings enjoy.”



― William Shakespeare, King Henry VI, Part 3

In these times of the Crown virus - and all the bowing and scraping to authority going on around us - we owe it to ourselves to step back and simply inhabit that free space where we are able to break free and create.

All artists are besieged by those who try to use art - and artists - to buy their way further toward the clutching sweaty noise and adulation of the crowd - and those who rule over the crowd.

But Shakespeare teaches us the fine art of sharpening our wits and our allegiance to something well beyond these irritating cluthes of the crowd and their corrupt leaders.

So keep your Crown in your hearts - not on your heads

Don’t adorn with diamond and fancy stones

Keep the Crown of your Content

Barbed in wit and beautiful words - convoluted

So that few will understand - and less so Kings

BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS

