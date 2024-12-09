“Ain’t it hard when you discover that”

Never underestimate how low the 1% will stoop to become the jugglers and the clowns to do tricks for you - because it is as low as it is possible to go.

I might have quoted Dylan here until I recognized the way the World Economic Forum has already coopted and appropriated some of these greatest works for their own purposes.

This is reminiscent of how in the film “Glass Onion” Miles appropriates the Mona Lisa in order to impress his disruptor friends.

We could dive far deeper into the history and use of disruptors here - but this might require yet another essay to tackle.

For those who can’t wait to tackle this I link the following video.

THE NOT-SO-LIMITED - LIMITED HANGOUTS

This brings me to the topic of limited hangouts - an intelligence tactic used to allow some information to become public - while carefully leaving out the most critical information.

After all the real tactics of the 1% are to keep the 99% of us who matter in the dark - to co-opt and appropriate information and resources in order to maintain rigid control.

In other words they steal it all - all the knowledge and information we as the 99% need to live a self-determined and free life - to live in such a way as to enjoy Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Ain't it hard when you discovered that

He really wasn't where it's at

After he took from you everything he could steal

This post is inspired by the following work - written by a fellow Substack writer

This degree of skepticism is hard to accept - but I recommend the highest degree of skepticism possible in regarding the actions of our political leaders.

After all it is only the future of we as human beings at stake here - and holding our politicians feet to the fire seems a small price to pay for achieving the world we deserve for our children

It is really hard when you discover that many of the so called popular freedom fighters are themselves coopted by the mainstream as limited hangouts.

It becomes simply a further recognition of how managed our opinions and state of knowledge are by that fabled 1%.

Of how very coopted and appropriated we - as the 99% who matter - indeed are.

It is no wonder that in these times of coming face to face with the 1% - recognizing finally they would rather see us all dead - that we come to - legitimately - question everything we have been taught.

I share one of my own recent posts to expand on this topic a bit.

All through these years of the most limited hangout ever - the Great Covid Con - engineered by the globalist 1% to further their control and wealth - I have tolerated limited hangouts.

But once we recognize fully how very manipulated - and relegated to remaining in our lanes - trapped in the 99% - we are so very less likely to tolerated limited hangouts.

How is our consent to be badly governed and our capital and resources so handily appropriated?

By the manipulation tactics the toxic narcissist 1% uses to keep us - the psychologically normal 99% - in chains.

Set our selves free - free to enjoy these unalienable rights.

Unalienable rights conferred by our creator - which no earthly entity has the ability to grant or to take away.

But we can be part of a government by - and of - and for the people - which holds these rights to be self evident.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness

Declaration of Independence: A Transcription

