YOU AS A HUMAN ARE QUITE LITERALLY THE ENERGY OF THE UNIVERSE MADE FLESH

Thank you to the beautiful post from DR MARGARET ARANDA - which inspired me to write further on the subject.

Back in the dark ages of the 20th century when I was quite determinedly headed toward medical school I had an epiphany that I should not go into medicine.

In a blinding recognition - that the medical students I knew well were under great stress and were effectively being indoctrinated - combined with the messages from the hospital work I was plunged into at the time - my epiphany indicated some deeper issues going on than physicians or the health care system could deal with.

The physicians who guided me through the system were insistent that if as a student we had other talents besides medicine they would recommend following an alternative path.

My first “patient” in the Emergency Room was a young woman with a bullet hole through the center of her forehead - DOA.

I remember the dean of the medical school - who happened to be standing behind me in the teaching hospital ER - came up and laid a hand on my shoulder.

He sent me lots of sympathetic energy - perhaps recognizing the depths of my emotions - and we spoke about those patients who were beyond our help.

From this and the many other experiences with both patients and medical workers during those years I arrived at the conclusion that my star - if I had a star - lay somewhere outside medicine.

Never could I have imagined the life I would experience - and how illnesses, medical treatment of my family - the man I would marry and the children we would have - would form into a many decades long attempt to survive and thrive as a family in America - and my own involvement with music would begin to shape a life I never could ever have predicted.

In many ways I cannot describe in one essay it became a painful - but spiritually edifying journey - full of synchronicity and miracles - which I can only assign to maybe what our creator has planned for us.

I am in not way claiming that we can know the ways of God - what I am saying is that we can learn to give all our trust to the little events we call “accidents” or “coincidences” - which gently guide us toward knowing the way.

Because what I believe is that we are not “hackable animals” - but teachable animals - and that spirit is there at all times to help guide us to where we belong.

To me there are simply no accidents or coincidences - but that we are being guided by spirit through this life time toward a life we may be meant to follow - but may never ever be capable of completely understanding it.

And not understanding is completely acceptable within the gestalt of knowing we are a part of God’s plan - all of us - all of us and each of us part of a grand whole which is incomprehensible.

By some unknown sense I became capable of listening to those little accidents or coincidences as teachable moments and learned to go with what they were telling me - even if it made no sense to me or to anyone else at the time.

My feeling is that we all have this sense - but from my own journey - I believe our cultures manipulate us away from following this independence - from ever truly comprehending that we are 100% individual with 100% original unalienable rights as conferred by our creator.

The last thing our civilizations or cultures teach is that we should follow the dictates of these 100% original unalienable rights we are indeed conferred by God.

This is because the style of all of our civilizations is a hierarchical style which makes certain that those who are in power - as the so called elites - believe they - and not a creator - are in a position to mange our existence better than any possible higher power.

What we are coming face to face with now is I believe the unintended consequences - nevertheless, all too real - of the comeuppance of the millennia.

A kind of grand effort to maybe be able to teach us all what we really truly possess - these unalienable rights conferred by our creator.

The creator which gave us these mysterious rather magical bodies - allow us to be these electromagnetic beings in this electromagnetic universe - maybe in ways we never ever contemplated before - the universe’s way of knowing itself.

If this is true then we have a heck of an inheritance to live up to and much work to be done.

We are builders and not destroyers. lovers and not haters - human and not machine.

Beginning to ask the right questions and to begin to contemplate just who and what we are in this wondrous and magical universe is now most certainly up to us.

To all star seeds and teachable humans and light bearers - ask away - there could not be a better time to come to question and understand.

