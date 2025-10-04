COPYRIGHT KW NORTON - OCTOBER 2025

Forward:

I excel in writing about the trust we must have for the future in a world which is burning down all around us - because some sixth sense tells me there will be human beings who will go on to build the next civilization - and it will be in the ruins of this one.

It is for these children and grandchildren that I bother to write at all.

I want them to understand that it was not that I didn’t see and feel the pain and adversity - but that I cared more about the life which they will now carry on.

This civilization, which is already rising in the ashes of this one - is the civilization where modern humankind drops the fake plasticity which allows us to believe we are separate from the universe.

Which allows us the effete conceit that we are not the vibrational frequency of the universe - which allows us to overlook the paradox that we are the universe’s way of knowing itself.

Don’t look now - but it is vibrating frequencies all the way down.

THE LONG SLOW PAINFUL FALL FROM GRACE

However bad we might imagine this fall from grace to be - the sheer degree of criminality, fraud, and lies being uncovered - are far far worse than any one person could imagine.

Whatever we might know about the collapse of Rome - the fall of Rome pales by comparison to the fall of the Globalization we are now living through.

The headlines we might write if we felt up to it:

“SEX, LIES AND VIDEOTAPE” MORPHS INTO WEAPONIZED VIRUSES, VACCINE DEATH, SEX TRAFFICKING, MASSIVE FRAUD, INVASION BY CRIMINAL ILLEGALS AND CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

Why are we caught in a doom cycle of lie after lie, fraud scheme after fraud scheme, criminal conspiracy after criminal conspiracy being revealed all around us?

If we reflect, the whitewashed suburbs of the 1950’s did not spring from the virgin perfection of a world which was unfolding into the Christian-like grace of a Christian nation.

The 1950’s were a moral and ethical and political nightmare which sprang from the dark hearted history of the 19th and 20th centuries - whitewashed by suburbs, bridge clubs and alcohol perhaps - entertained by the Hollywood frauds perhaps but - still nightmares.

One could almost feel the fakery from these suburbs - built across America just off the dark hearted interstate freeway systems - which carried the rot and decay of the dying civilization into to every home.

Fake plastic Hollywood dreams replaced reality, organization men and perfect housewives - who headed up perfect “Leave it to Beaver” families replaced more gritty and honest reality.

What could be faked, was faked, and what could be hidden, was hidden, and what could become a lie, did become a lie.

This plastic wedding cake idealism - shot thru with lies - became the 1960’s where plastic politicians got their brains blown out on live TV - in plastic limousines on the interstate highway system.

In the 1960’s a whole generation of children who had grown up in this land of the hopeless fakery of plastic wedding cake families became disillusioned and broke ranks.

These disillusioned kids imagined they could escape the plastic through a charade of returning to relevance through music, returning to the land, the disdain of possessions - and by rejecting the plastic lives of their plastic parents.

The kids who tuned in and dropped out soon realized that the wars that had sent their parents packing into lives of plastic fakery - soon caught up with them - sending them off to fight and die in plastic lands - where plastic people fought bloody wars - wars to be dramatized every night at dinner time by plastic news readers on TV.

The plastic wedding cake figures of homecoming king and queen politicians kept turning up with dark hearted mafia bosses and with plastic wedding cake mobster type big-boobed blonde bombshells.

The dream had become the nightmare but no one was pausing the game of charades to stop and really reflect and think about it - and those who did were simply relegated to freak status.

The only thing to do was to keep propping up the plastic dream forever and hope against hope that nobody would detect the plastic nature of the nightmare.

But as nightmares will - they tend to take on more realistic and unpleasant realities in the light of day - the center could not hold and the hearts of darkness began beating louder.

Inevitably, the plastic nightmare of whitewashed America got appropriated by the Maoists - the Communist Chinese - who saw in the whitewashed wedding cake plasticity of America - a great promise.

The Maoist’s saw a way in which the impoverished peasants of Communist China could have their day as the factory floor of the world - and become the new whitewashed industrial capitalists of the world - their chance to enjoy suburban bliss as wedding cake topper homecoming kings and queens.

The whitewashed plastic wedding cake toppers of America were more than glad to hand over the slave labor of making things on the factory floors - over to the Chinese peasants.

As industrialism became removed from America - the plastic suburban Americans began living lives totally removed from any sense of gritty realism and such robotic work as that of factory floors.

They enthusiastically bought the goods shipped in from Communist China - without pausing a beat to consider that this communism they fought was now arriving by FedEx from their own American corporate headquarters.

In plastic wedding cake America - one pretended - that was simply the way it was done.

Fake it until you make it - and then fake it until you drop dead - after which faking it could no longer be relevant - but then one’s progeny would go on faking it.

From some distant beating of the dark hearted rhythms which drove the regimented plasticity of the now globalized world came a warning - a disregarded warning - that all was not well with the little marching plastic Madeline’s.

The prayer - “thank the lord you are well” - could no longer play in Peoria - and the Madeline’s woke up to the inconvenient truth that even prayer would not save them.

The little girls in straight lines did what all girls will eventually do if driven far enough - the Madeline’s broke rank and joined the ranks of the WOKE where one could go on pretending forever and never stop.

Everyone was so busy pretending they failed to notice that the graft, corruption and pure sex trafficking and drug-soaked criminality which accompanies fakery - had infiltrated their very homes and bodies as the factory floor goods of outsourcing came home to roost.

The drum beat which accompanies civilizational collapse beat louder - and was not well tolerated - as it beat straight through the plastic fakery and touched some frazzled - and quite real - nerves.

There is a real tuning fork to the world and thus tuning fork frequency cannot be faked - but the entrapped souls of the Late Great Planet Earth - the Sequel - faked even the music.

The true frequency cuts through plastic wedding cake fakery like a red hot butter knife - a cutting which no amount of fakery can outrun,

Just as the blazing words of Christ cut through the diabolical and intricate and vicious and bloody fall of Rome - the words were burned into the heart of the drum beat like phrases inscribed on the bullets of the plastic wedding cake assassins.

Plastic melts into toxic puddles of deathly painful reality - it cannot be otherwise.

Chapter Two

The Rise of the Late Great 21st Century Barbarians

A child was born in the usual way - amidst the grim, painful but hopeful reality of the process of giving birth.

In the outskirts of what was once the late great city of New York, the wild countryside had rapidly replaced the plastic fakery of the old, tired and exhausted city.

There were a breed of humans now which encouraged the return of wilderness and lived as there distant ancestors once had - in rhythm with the drumbeat of nature and the larger universe.

The plastic fakery of the robotics of the Late Great Planet Earth One had been reduced to plastic puddles amidst the toxic ruins.

This was “The Late Great Planet Earth - The Sequel” which ran through the vibrational theatre of the human mind - not to be left to be fallen from grace thru some imagining that the intelligence which runs the universe is some “Conjuror of Cheap Tricks”.

Take heart - we are fully and elaborately conscious beings - alive with the same life which serves as the foundational essence of the fully and elaborately conscious supreme intelligence which created the place.

Stick around - the imagining of the LATE GREAT PLANET EARTH - THE SEQUEL HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN.

MAY OUR CREATOR SEE FIT TO HOLD ALL OF THE PEACEMAKERS SAFE FROM HARM.

Conclusions:

GLOBALIZATION - 1950-2025 - AGE OF DEATH, LIES AND FRAUD.

As a writer and as a human being I prefer the honest integrity of real life - and in the trust we as human beings are just now building the fine foundations of our new civilization.

This does not mean I do not feel and am not able to define what real collapse of what is supposed to have been a civilization does not feel like.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers - that some of us fine feathered human beings will go on to truly build a civilization.

Share

Leave a comment