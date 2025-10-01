It is so definitive of an age when brave men and women stand for something of great significance - the standing which puts them in great peril - as the world choses ignorance and blame.

We live in such an age, and we must recognize that there is a consciousness which is foundational to this universe - one which is deeply compassionate and fortified with strength.

As human beings we are so fortunate to have been conceived in grace and capable of feeling the resonance which created us - and everything we see and know and hear and feel.

Our America - our United States - is in grave danger - a time when either brave men and women stand - or forever live with the consequences of their actions.

The very act taking a sacred oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States - and then having the courage to defend that sacred oath - is an act of bravery.

In a world which cheapens every possible thing - an act of courage in defense of a this America - this America which is the dream of those who seek freedom and personal agency across time and space - is a miracle.

Mark the time, friends, as what we see now is a miracle of faith, empathy, fearlessness and courage.

Mark it well - and pray it is contagious among all human beings everywhere.

For the sake of this nation of the people, by the people, for the people - that it never perish - but live on as a real thing which breathes the fire of compassion back into this world.

God Bless!

