KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
1h

Hmm. I tend to think that we're not really looking outwards into space but inwards. It's complicated though as how can it both be outwards and inwards?

Ha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture