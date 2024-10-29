FOR THE SACRED HEART OF AMERICA
At the heart of America is a spirit blown before the winds
As ancient seafarers set off to the wave tossed horizon
Across the misty fogs of endless time
Seeking - knowing - but not knowing
A motley crew - pirates and romantics
Tired to death of the tyranny of the cities
Preferring to be blown by star crossed winds
Feeling in the …
