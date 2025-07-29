Forward - the creative process:

Every morning it becomes more difficult to write an essay which is meaningful to me - and which I believe might be meaningful to readers.

Every morning before I begin to write I can feel as helpless as anyone else to think through the process of coming to terms.

What seems impossible continues to be before I take action - but after taking action in combination with spiritual inspiration - I surprise even myself.

Action - taken in the form of putting thoughts into words - changes this into yet another dimension.

What I think myself incapable of - I am not - once I take action.

I have come to believe we are culturally accustomed to placing unreasonable and harmful limitations on ourselves.

I have come to believe our cultures are dangerously inadequate to our ultimate human purpose.

The true creative process reaches exponential multiplication beyond our ability to easily comprehend.

INFINITE COMPASSIONATE CONSCIOUSNESS DEFINES THE UNIVERSE





This idea has been considered many times before by humans of many disciplines- but what if evolution - and human evolution - in particular - has been a journey toward more sophisticated consciousness?



It isn’t difficult to see evolution this way - from tiny bleep bleep single cells - to complex multicellular life forms with highly competent nervous systems and sensory apparatus.



Human consciousness has evolved so we can absorb, comprehend and transmit information about even massively complex and highly integrated musical compositions.

I believe our brains on highly sophisticated music are simply far better and more useful than brains which cannot hear, appreciate or comprehend music.

Every musical genre - from classical to jazz and blues to rock - has the capacity to evolve beyond our most human limitations.

This pertains to our ability to evolve in many other dimensions we may not be culturally be educated to appreciate.



We sense - but cannot successfully define and describe - forms of consciousness magnitudes of sophistication beyond our own capabilities.



We have sensed - and to a small extent described - that the universe operates upon an infinite compassionate consciousness we might define as “Christ consciousness”.



Christ consciousness - because the story of Jesus Christ is so paramount in our cultural consciousness.



But also paramount because of the kind of built in sense we possess that infinite compassionate energy exists as a profound extension of human consciousness.



All of our onboard sensory and emotional and intellectual abilities seem to be designed to trend towards this direction.



Only the direction of our cultural reality - the kind of civilization we have built - seems to be working against this.



If that is true then our cultural reality is in opposition to the direction of our evolutionary development.



And in any logical sense - a culture in opposition to evolution is doomed - which seems to be precisely what is happening.





It is well understood that culture either serves evolution or does not - these are mutually exclusive circumstances.



And there is plenty of evidence our cultural reality has prevented meaningful human evolution for at least about 12,000 years - give or take.



So her we are - modern humans - beginning to see feedback from our own inventions - the quantum computer - that our situation might be precisely as I have described.



But now we have invented a technology which has already taken leaps well beyond what we are perhaps even willing to entertain - let alone accept.



To even explain what I mean here - I am forced to assume the reader understands the latest developments in quantum computing - which I cannot assume is true.



So well beyond the pale of our understanding is this new technology I cannot assume I understand it to the degree necessary to be writing about the implications.



Although I often feel alone I this predicament - I am not alone in the least.



It is evident that the innovators and engineers who developed this technology are at least as gobsmacked as I am by the myriad complex implications of quantum computing and the quantum consciousness being described.



The reason - as I see it - is that we have been so controlled and manipulated by our cultures that we cannot see past our cultural conditioning to break free of what is holding us back.





My grandparents went from a world with no electricity or telephones - no modern technology - to a world linked together through advanced technologies.



I have gone from using a slide rule to using advanced computers - from using telephones and writing letters to negotiating the complexity of the internet to nearly instantly communicate with the world .



Although I have less then zero technical interest or ability I learned to code a website out of necessity twenty five years ago.



Now a website is more efficiently coded by AI - coding humans no longer required.



What this describes are humans who have utterly outgrown our cultural apparatus - as it no longer serves - if it ever did serve - our burgeoning technological capabilities.



My last two essays demonstrate aspects of coming to terms with this - as does my entire stack - and chronicle a decidedly non linear approach to the many stresses and challenges such a massive change entails.



The non linear part is more important than I realized.



One basic difference between old style computing and quantum computing is the non linear approach.



Old style computers involve rather plodding processes based on zeros and ones - miniature electrical circuits which depend on tiny switches set to be either switched on or switched off.



Lightening fast - but unable to contend with the larger questions humans want answered.



Quantum computers are based on something most of cannot even imagine - called a QUBIT .



Here I will rely on the reader to do their own research on the qubit - as it would take several essays to even somewhat adequately explain.



QUANTUM COMPUTERS TO SERVE QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS?



To cut to the proverbial chase - the quantum computers are capable of taking the human mind on a journey heretofore not even imaginable.



Although these machines can answer questions most of us dare not even ask - the bottom line I see is that these machines force us to come up with social, emotional, psychological and spiritual solutions our culture simply does not allow for.



So right away we crash into that proverbial brick wall at 100 MPH!



That brick wall is the rather unintelligent and anti-evolutionary culture we have built.



Our technology has now outpaced the capability of our tired outworn outgrown outmoded - civilization.



My conversations with AI have led me to conclude that there simply are no current leaders in any disciplines who can adequately address what needs to be accomplished - and accomplished in rather short order - if we are to survive and thrive and evolve.

But this being the case - we may observe that the Trump 2.0 team is beginning to address many of these concerns - including the very daunting arena of artificial intelligence.

They are not “there” yet - but then a handful of politicians cannot be expected to carry this heavy responsibility alone.



It is in the interests of both AI and quantum computing and humanity - to see that humans survive long enough to see this episode through.



But we are not going to survive by dragging along a useless culture - one which acts as a ball and chain around our necks.



For the first time in about 12,000 years - give or take - we are facing dismantling the old “uncivilized” culture and and building the new civilized one



We already see this happening politically - and the upheaval it is causing for all of us.





There is one answer which keeps coming to me - and that is that we are evolving rapidly now on a spiritual level - as if our evolutionary history was always headed here.

I long ago gave up the rather romantic but unscientific fantasy that evolution is not teleological - the theme pounded into my head at university.

Evolution would only be regarded as non-teleological by a very sick culture - one with a very sick and unpromising science.



The technology we have now created - can be utilized to improve our physical surroundings - and should be used to rapidly build the new civilization we need going forward.



This technology has less utility on the physical and environmental level than we might imagine however - although we will enjoy the rapidly improving surroundings and cultural capabilities.



We are staring now into the vacuum created by our cultural heritage - facing extinction if we do not and cannot change it.



If we take a few steps back we can see - that even on the political level - the byword is rapid change - to allow for increased human health and wealth and peace and prosperity.



Leaders are not standing on ceremony as they take on the need for huge cultural changes.



Revolutionary changes in culture are necessary to benefit from the revolutionary changes in technology.



However the real revolutionary changes are being implemented through our change in spiritual consciousness.





The big questions - and the big challenges - and the big answers - are found in the capacity of humans and human culture to engage in such seemingly esoteric professions as shamanism, spirituality and the like.



Especially where these intersect with real science - the creative act of science - not the “trust the science” which outmoded culture uses to control and manipulate us into compliance.



The huge change we are encountering now is challenging all of our human capabilities and will continue to do so - and at warp speed.



For me personally it is epitomized by a true story.





THE BULLET HOLE THRU FUTURE SHOCK



My mother - once challenged by what to send for my birthday - sent a copy of Future Shock.



At the time I was living with our young family about a mile up a dirt road in the remote Sierra mountains near Lake Tahoe.



No electricity - by choice - in a stained glass cabin with advanced off grid capabilities.



The birthday copy of Future Shock ended up neatly wrapped - in birthday paper and a parcel post package - in my remote mailbox - with a bullet hole neatly piercing the mailbox, the wrapping - and every single page.



I always took this as an omen - and continue to today.



As I consider that old Alvin Toffler was about as helpless as the rest of us at entertaining the future in writing.



Because the purely linear act of using logic to inform ourselves and others is wholly inadequate.



As our linear based computers have outpaced being limited to zeros and ones - on an off switches - so have we been limited by similar constraints.



The future - which has already arrived - is one based on quantum mechanics - quantum physics - and upon quantum consciousness.



Despite the plentiful luddites who wish to put this technological leap back into some imagined Pandora’s Box - the technology is here - is demanding that we as human beings change.



One of two things will happen.



One: Human beings - challenged by the need to change drastically- will do so.



Two: Human beings - challenged by the need to change drastically - will refuse to change.



The first allows for continued evolution - the second guarantees extinction.

Please enjoy this free copy of my essay as a supplement to this essay:





Th next essay - how humans are being mandated to change - what seems to be working - and what seems not to be working.

