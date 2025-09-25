COVID - WAR OF SETTLED REDUCTIONISTIC SCIENCE AGAINST HOLISTIC SCIENCE

The world feels impossibly ancient these days as if everything which could be considered or said and done has already happened - and changes nothing.

Caught in a spin cycle - a recursive loop - which offers no chance of escape.

The degree of learned helplessness - and social dependency - and pure ignorance delivers a human civilization which must break free for breaking free is simply there in our nature - in our DNA.

We are wound so tightly now there’s no possibility of winding tighter - and a massive unspooling of our culturally bound uptightness is the result

.

Politicians such as Trump are inevitable in such a situation where hundreds of years of control, industrialization, corruption soul-killing materialism and vacuous ignorance demand change.

Trump is viewed as a right wing disruptor by many, but in reality he serves as a moderate centrist and guides the nation in that direction.

As we have seen, this politician had to be an outsider - the stale deathly grip of the socialist, liberalist, psychopathic crippling of our entire civilization had descended so far into a hell scape - something had to give.

Massive tidal forces turn now - driven by long centuries of human nature being subjected to extreme suppression - relegated to cogs in the wheels of production run by men desperate to find meaning in subjugation and control of others.

These men are readily identifiable in that they often come from narcissistic families - where weak ineffectual fathers and mothers helplessly repeat trauma handed down thru generations.

These are men who cannot understand any other course than to overcome their own terrible weakness by becoming an illusion of strength - thru becoming more wealthy and powerful than everyone else.

Unable to love themselves or others they become ruthless competitors - driven by hearts of darkness to overcome their terrible emotional impotence thru brutal and primitive primate dominance.

They cannot help themselves, but even worse, society - bound by centuries of ignorance and subjugation - proactively enables these sick men to rise into power.

Men such as Trump and his allies are sufficiently outside the system - but by no means untouched by its cruelty - in order to break themselves break free and to become dedicated to helping others.

Leaders arising at times such as this offer brilliant insights into the deathlike system which serves as the foundation of our civilizations.

There is a potential blindness in the human heart and mind - reflected in human culture - which serves to render us blind to the perceptions of our emotional intelligence as the coldness of icy pure logical intelligence is divorced from the warmth of feeling and emotion.

This blindness - explored metaphorically throughout Shakespeare - exists like a thread to better understanding ourselves - evident throughout our literature and art.

This blindness becomes more endemic as time passes - and the consequences of it, extremely powerful, emerged historically as the horrors of the American Civil War and the parallel unfolding of the crushing effects of industrialized technology.

After the temporary glory of Revolutionary America - a glacial wind blew across the Atlantic from Europe - to defeat Democracy.

From Europe, arrived the Satanic mills of William Blake, the computerized algorithms of the spoiled daughter of poet Lord Byron, Miss Ada Lovelace, and the technocratic Frankenstein of Mary Shelley.

The onrushing technocratic future arising from the insipid saccharine polite conformity of the European Enlightenment - the paintings of newly enriched technocratic burghers revealing a grave truth.

Something faintly ironic about draping oneself in the silks and laces from the satanic mills and topping off the rich elegance with animal skins from the fur trappers of the American wilderness.

An irony to rise inevitably in the 21st century - as the blood merchant Elizabeth Holmes - the modern ghost of Miss Ada Lovelace’s algorithms - became the darling of deeply conflicted Silicone Valley.

Paintings drenched in a kind of primitive sensuality in which the rich fashions could not hide the quivering mass of flesh hiding beneath the icy cold fact of the fake and the posed.

Themes which emerged into the industrialized death machine of the Civil War like flowers of blood and guts bursting through the muddy fields - with even the natural world having turned darkly and damply horrifying.

Compete with the deathly sound and vision of black steam locomotives ferrying in the living and carrying out the dead - as the darkest possible angels between this bright earthly realm and the dark river Styx.

Before the blood of the civil war had dried - the horrors of the 20th century began to emerge like a giant undead corpse from the blood soaked ground - as if that sacrifice had been only a preliminary thought.

Artwork such as Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Pablo Picasso’s Guernica, and his fractured portraits of women - cannot exist without these deep tides of psychological illness and dissatisfaction in society.

Especially when such works are later forgotten and neglected - buried under the plastic cream puff blandness of Wayne Thiebaud’s cake - and the weird cultish sickness of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans.

As if one could bury the horrors of The Scream and Guernica - under bland layers of cream cakes and tasteless cans of industrialized soup.

THE SCREAM PICKS UP SPEED AND BECOMES MORE DISCORDANT

This trend picked up speed in the 20th century - resulting in two horror filled world wars and a spate of smaller wars extending into the 21st century.

Perhaps the epitome of dramatic expression of these horrors has been expressed thru the work of film maker Frances Ford Coppola- especially in the 1985 film Apocalypse Now and in the 2024 film Megalopolis.

But it was not until late 2019 when the world began to experience the deadly impacts of this blindness to an exponentially larger degree - with the unfolding of the deliberately designed and planned epidemic of COVID -19.

This epidemic represented the huge push of the military industrial complex to establish some “final solution” - a solution which engineered the process of reducing the world population.

Reducing the population - otherwise known as genocide.

DEMOCRATIZATION FIGHTS AGAINST WEAPONIZATION

This final solution was engineered to establish a final degree of control and manipulation of the entire world to usher in the ultimate final solution tool - Artificial Intelligence.

When combined with the now dramatically plunging world population this would hand over control of the planet to a few psychopathic serial murderers and dark triad manipulators.

Although as of this writing the wheel remains in spin - there is a simultaneous upswing in public interest in such esoteric subjects as Democracy and Christ Consciousness.

A seemingly equal and opposite reaction to the imposition of a medieval technocratic feudalism - the sudden and dramatic rise of a world wide populist movement - as American Democracy.

A movement which began in America and then picked up speed as more totalitarian minded nations, corporations, institutions and ideologies began collapsing.

Perhaps another unanticipated consequence has been the increasing interest in appropriation of our new human created tool - Artificial Intelligence.

Specifically, the wresting of this tool from the hands of the corporate and governmental elites which designed this technological revolution to serve their own Machiavellian purposes.

Rising, as an equal and opposite reaction to the rise of techno feudalism.

A political movement set against the technocratic weaponization of our humanity - as the concept of the democratization of our humanity.

In this equal and opposite reaction of democratization against weaponization - curious things began to happen.

Amidst the Machiavellian pirates - whose hearts of darkness harbored a psychotic desire for power and agency - arose pirates who endeavor to steal the power of humanity back.

The New Age Compassionate Pirates who demand to place the torch of light bearing conscious awareness and the knowledge which energizes this, firmly back into the living hands of humanity.

Our human task is to carry the light forward - as light bearers.

We participate in the proactive verb of holistic science as a candle to dispel the dark recursive loops of reductionistic science

From the heart of darkness of humanity’s repeated civilizational collapse - arises the very golden highlighted thread of democratization - and the dispelling of these hearts filled with darkness.

Dispelling the fallen angels and inhabiting the angels of light.

