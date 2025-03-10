THE CRIMINAL DEEP STATE - TYRANNY - REELS IN SHOCK

Criminals have never been known to be happy to be exposed and outed - and the criminal deep state is no exception.

We would think - and we would be wrong - that all of those formerly ruled over by the deep state would be pleased by the outcome.

But those who have been serially abused by those in power are not always so pleased to discover the truth - which may come as a terrible surprise.

Although most Americans - and many others around the world - are surprised and happy to see the corruption and deliberate manipulation exposed - others cannot cope with the reality.

We have discussed this previously so I won’t go into detail again on the psychological roots of this situation.

And yet we find ourselves in a curious situation - as we celebrate - others are busy trying to deliberately undermine and destroy this victory - fed, even now, by the manipulative lies of the criminal regime.

Today I am not going to write further on this topic but will simply share a couple of interrelated videos which speak to the victory and allow the ideas - as explored by these patriots - and capable analysts to stand alone.

I write in support of my family - and my native nation state - and founding father ancestors - and in allegiance to what is written in the Declaration of Independence and in the United States Constitution.

Like many who have gone before me - I stand for the sole purpose of standing against tyranny.

So far in the history of human kind this sole purpose is expressed by the American cause - that cause which Thomas Paine reminded us - is not an exclusively American cause - but the cause of all human kind.

Right now we must work - in synchronicity with our leaders - to calm the waters - and to prevent any more death and destruction.

If peace is our aim - and liberty and justice our mission - we will stand together for peace - and continue to calm the waters - as others seek to inflame them.

America has spoken - more over the people of America have spoken - and as we will see - as goes America - so goes the world.

Be at peace - light the candles - calm the waters.

To have peace - we must be peaceful.

One nation - under God - with liberty and justice for all.

Freedom is not “free” - is not handed out as a freebie by a Nanny State.

There are many - across the world - who became dependent on the deep state who will not understand this process.

As the manipulative capital of the criminal deep state becomes exposed - the difference between criminal deep state money - and the cooperative reciprocity - both economic and social - of those bent on Democracy - will have to be distinguished.

EUROPE FOOLISHLY STANDS AGAINST DEMOCRACY

.

Those who stand - who truly stand for - and understand Democracy are few - but once the people truly understand that Democracy is the defense against tyranny.

The only ones who will not stand - are those who wish to parasitize the people for their own gain.

Let us hope it will not be too late for us all to stand together.

AMERICA WISELY STANDS - AGAIN - FOR DEMOCRACY

The warning for America - is that many fail to read and to comprehend - the meaning and living grace of these words on fire we in America have been given as a birthright - by our American ancestors.

Contrary to what much of the world would like us to believe - the Trump team is actually delivering on the dream of humans for millennia - and predictably this change frightens everybody.

We might assume that people are simply too indoctrinated from centuries upon centuries of being ruled over by a “deep state” - that entity which is a criminal conspiracy pretending to be a Democratic Nanny State.

Democracy is a process - and not one static event - where Democracy wins once and for all - and where tyranny loses once and for all.

Standing for Democracy - and against tyranny - must be a perpetual process to be successful.

And successive wars to “save Democracy” are simply one more criminal tactic of the deep state to bring more tyranny.

There will always be those who wish to live as tyrannical parasites - surviving off the largesse of the people - Democracy is the proactive stand against that fact.

I trust these videos will be of help in coming to comprehend the process we are all going through - and that we will in the end have Democracies to defend.

