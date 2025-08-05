Crown of Thorns Transformation Into Crown of Light - Multimedia Poetics
COVID-19 - SYMBOLIC OF FALL OF OLD COLONIALIST ORDER
POETIC LICENSE
CROWN OF THORNS TRANSFORMS INTO CROWN OF LIGHT
COVID-19 - SYMBOLIC OF THE FALL OF THE OLD ORDER
ALTERING THE SACRED CODE
A virus which wears a crown of thorns
A virus weaponized by using information from machine intelligence
Gain of function (GOF) makes viruses more dangerous and transmissible
Deepest betrayal as “Trust the Science ” becomes “Never trust Yourself”
BREAKING THE FEARFUL SYMMETRY
GOF uses machine intelligence to help alter virus
Crown of thorns virus weaponized with fragment of AIDS Virus.
Fragment of AIDS virus makes it more transmissible
Vaccine developed with help of machine intelligence
Vaccine uses lab-made fake mRNA which alters human genetic code
Altered human genetic code creates toxic proteins
Toxic proteins destroy immune system and alter body protein formation
Mass deaths - genocide - marks the times - hidden in shame
BETRAYAL AT THE HEART
Crown of thorns virus marks end of 12,000 year cycle.
Symbolizes Fall of Roman System of Control and Efficiency.
Deepest betrayal of humanity becomes apparent
GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM
Quantum Consciousness - revealed as prime mover
Compassionate consciousness validated as foundational intelligence
Universe understood as grand synthesis of energy, vibration, frequency
Return of compassionate intelligence as universal consciousness
Twelve thousand years of colonialist tyranny collapse into chaos
Roman system of control & efficiency marked as cultural entropy
The old culture collapses from inevitable entropic disorder
COMAPASSIONATE UNIVERSAL CONSCIOUSNESS REVEALED
Universe revealed to be symmetrically and mathematically coherent
Consciousness revealed to be primary
Confluence of humans and tools transforms into exponentially expanding consciousness
Exponents of ever circling ripples of expanding light
PRIMUM NON NOCERE
Consciousness existing before everything else could exist
Primary Consciousness is foundational - not secondary
Humans found to be energy receivers and transmitters
Evolutionary processes - life - always finds a way.
Crown of Thorns system collapses from maximum entropic disorder
Evolution of Revelatory Consciousness - Redefines Living Evolution
Evolution found to be teleological phenomena
Technological and biological evolution co-evolve as energy, vibration, frequency merge
Long awaited synthesis of universal intelligence and communication and information
Humans have co-evolved with their created tools
The sum is greater than the parts
Age of Roman control and efficiency collapses
Age of Enlightenment unfolds
Intelligence - as energy , vibration, frequency - revealed as Crown of Light
AGE OF CROWN OF THORNS DIES
AGE OF CROWN OF LIGHT UNFOLDS
The center holds
Falcons once again near the falconer
Thank you for planting these seeds. I repeat them as a way to strengthen their blueprint in the collective field.
An awakened seer (pure consciousness) allows the shaman to know who he is and gives him knowledge of the past and future and allows him to envision alternative destines. All the desires of one with an awakened third eye (the seer) come true. If a number of healers hold the same vision, it comes through for the planet.