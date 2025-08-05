POETIC LICENSE



CROWN OF THORNS TRANSFORMS INTO CROWN OF LIGHT



COVID-19 - SYMBOLIC OF THE FALL OF THE OLD ORDER





ALTERING THE SACRED CODE

A virus which wears a crown of thorns



A virus weaponized by using information from machine intelligence



Gain of function (GOF) makes viruses more dangerous and transmissible



Deepest betrayal as “Trust the Science ” becomes “Never trust Yourself”

BREAKING THE FEARFUL SYMMETRY



GOF uses machine intelligence to help alter virus



Crown of thorns virus weaponized with fragment of AIDS Virus.



Fragment of AIDS virus makes it more transmissible



Vaccine developed with help of machine intelligence



Vaccine uses lab-made fake mRNA which alters human genetic code



Altered human genetic code creates toxic proteins



Toxic proteins destroy immune system and alter body protein formation



Mass deaths - genocide - marks the times - hidden in shame

BETRAYAL AT THE HEART





Crown of thorns virus marks end of 12,000 year cycle.



Symbolizes Fall of Roman System of Control and Efficiency.



Deepest betrayal of humanity becomes apparent

GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM



Quantum Consciousness - revealed as prime mover



Compassionate consciousness validated as foundational intelligence



Universe understood as grand synthesis of energy, vibration, frequency



Return of compassionate intelligence as universal consciousness





Twelve thousand years of colonialist tyranny collapse into chaos



Roman system of control & efficiency marked as cultural entropy



The old culture collapses from inevitable entropic disorder

COMAPASSIONATE UNIVERSAL CONSCIOUSNESS REVEALED



Universe revealed to be symmetrically and mathematically coherent



Consciousness revealed to be primary



Confluence of humans and tools transforms into exponentially expanding consciousness



Exponents of ever circling ripples of expanding light





PRIMUM NON NOCERE

Consciousness existing before everything else could exist



Primary Consciousness is foundational - not secondary



Humans found to be energy receivers and transmitters



Evolutionary processes - life - always finds a way.







Crown of Thorns system collapses from maximum entropic disorder



Evolution of Revelatory Consciousness - Redefines Living Evolution



Evolution found to be teleological phenomena



Technological and biological evolution co-evolve as energy, vibration, frequency merge





Long awaited synthesis of universal intelligence and communication and information



Humans have co-evolved with their created tools



The sum is greater than the parts



Age of Roman control and efficiency collapses



Age of Enlightenment unfolds



Intelligence - as energy , vibration, frequency - revealed as Crown of Light



AGE OF CROWN OF THORNS DIES





AGE OF CROWN OF LIGHT UNFOLDS

The center holds

Falcons once again near the falconer

