THERE WAS A BITE IN STEVE JOB’S APPLE FOR A REASON

CRUNCH TIME - DID THE SYSTEM BREAK TO BECOME REPAIRED?

DO WE AS HUMANS BECOME LOST SO WE CAN BECOME FOUND?

“WHAT WE HAVE HERE IS A FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE”

Several so-called “MEXICAN STANDOFFS” in film:

In a previous set of essays I have addressed the great challenges and promises of AI - today I begin addressing the way in which the brokenness of our system might begin to be fixed - through the very recognition it is indeed broken.

It should be noted from the outset that I am hardly anti-tech - it isn’t the inanimate machines who are to be held responsible for the actions of their human creators.

On the contrary, my mission statement is that we can use these inanimate tools to help improve our very broken and damaged human relationships and systems.

So I posed the major problem and questions to AI itself for potential insight - and was rewarded as the Great Librarian Assistant of AI generated wonderful material.

I write a prompt which AI points out does not include the answers to my questions - interesting!

ENGINEERING PROMPT

“CRUNCH TIME - THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN May a recognition of brokenness lead to the vision and resources to fix what is wrong? Suddenly all of the concerns of which I have been writing for six years are coming to an unprecedented upset of a crisis to either be survived or not - an inevitable crossroads. An inevitable crossroads which represents the inconvenient consequences of our human actions. A good example are the lies hidden by the headline - “AI is stealing our jobs” - when machines don’t steal jobs - corporations steal jobs Much like the widespread conviction that guns kill people - when guns don’t kill people - people kill people Right now corporations are stealing jobs - “firing people” - as their new AI tool has made it possible for them to make more money using AI tool complete tasks workers once performed. For instance AI is far more efficient at writing code given the correct engineering prompt for the desired result. Corporations practically salivate at planning to replace human workers with robotic workers. We are headed from one massive social crisis into another as a result of our human shortsightedness. Begin drafting a plan which solves these issues and which holds corporations - and not AI or the workers being replaced - for this massive and egregious crisis.”

In a nutshell - AI provides a detailed outline which begins to frame the answers it will continue to provide - but will do so in my own all-too-human subsequent unpacking - in plain human language.

AI TEXT BELOW QUOTED DIRECTLY:

“It seems like the answer options are missing from your query. In case it's helpful, here are some common possibilities:

Implement a robust social safety net: Governments could establish or expand programs like unemployment benefits and universal basic income to support those displaced by AI.

Invest in comprehensive reskilling and upskilling programs: Collaborative efforts between businesses, educational institutions, and governments could help workers acquire new skills relevant to the evolving job market.

Promote AI-human collaboration: Companies should focus on using AI to augment human capabilities, freeing workers to perform higher-value tasks rather than replacing them entirely.

Encourage corporate accountability and ethical AI deployment: Businesses have a responsibility to consider the social impact of AI, offering support like retraining and fair severance for displaced employees.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and adaptability: Both individuals and organizations should embrace lifelong learning and innovative approaches to stay competitive in the AI-driven economy.

For the most accurate answers to multiple choice questions, try including the answer options in your search.”

ALL-TOO-HUMAN DISCUSSION

The discussion moves forward completely refashioned into an argument which makes sense to me from my all-too-human perspective.

Although in general I find responses from AI to be inspiring - the material always demands to be rewritten by this all-too-human writer in my all-too-human way.

This has nothing to do with ineffective writing on AI’s part which could easily be copied and pasted - but my human independence and focus on personal freedom do not allow for that.

Humans are in charge here - and AI does not give us yet another opportunity to abdicate our responsibility.

The metaphorical rubber is now hitting the road as the headlines scream - “AI STEALS HUMAN JOBS”.

We need clear-headed, rational thinking and discourse surrounding this topic.

ALL-TOO-HUMAN LOGICAL FALLACIES

It is preposterous to believe AI steals jobs when it is logical to recognize that corporations create jobs as it serves their interests - and then “steals” the jobs back as these jobs no longer serve them. AI performs tasks as designed by those who use it. The agent to hold responsible is the corporation whose actions reflect the human drive towards profit and efficiency.

None of this is new as AI has been in development for decades - absorbing and collating vast amounts of information - and guided to find patterns and significance in such information. Guided to distinguish between correlations and causations - to apply logic streams to gain insight - and to analyze, process and generate great structured and relevant results. AI is a tool and not a faker or a thief. Any theft or fakery was done by those who use the tool to prioritize their own wealth and power over fellow human workers.

Neither is AI new in serving as a repository of human intelligence - this was done by hand written manuscripts, printing presses by libraries and librarians long before present. For thousands of years evolving technologies have served to replace more labor intensive human workers. Now it begins to replace classes of intellectual and professional workers.

The function of AI - to serve as a repository of knowledge and information- maximizing the offloading function we discussed earlier has not changed. But the warp speed nature of this change is new - approaching exponential and unprecedented speed. If the collective human wisdom - usefully categorized and collated - and elegantly and efficiently accessible by AI - is properly accessed and applied these problems may be solved at warp speed. If not, well then - as Plato once lamented - the flickering shadows on the cave walls will keep us mesmerized as we go to our doom.

The solution is not to obliterate the tool but to hold the human users of the tool accountable for their actions. The logic stream which recommends destroying the tool is a preposterous exercise in defending a logical fallacy. The failure to communicate here is not due to the tool but to the morally compromised nature of the tool users.

THE OLD INFORMATION ON A “NEED TO KNOW BASIS” CONSPIRACY

Corporations are notoriously inefficient at transparency - holding back relevant communications until the need reaches critical mass - in other words until it serves their own interests to reveal such information.

Deliberately constructing moats around the castle walls- with techno-feudalistic enthusiasm:

Big Tech Is notoriously known to deliberately create moats around their towering castles of carefully hoarded information. Since truth always comes out - big tech lives in fear of their own created tool as the information they hoarded is being revealed by AI. Big tech’s created tool now serves as a bridge across the moat.

Because information and “data” are the new gold in this gold rush - and because big tech’s hoarding of data and information are being revealed - trust is now broken between workers and corporations. Once trust is broken in a relationship the relationship is toast.

Although the US government is well ahead of the game in attempting to address these issues - no government can be flexible enough and nimble enough to operate at this kind of warp speed - yet, anyway.

And yet, we must pause to reflect upon how very quickly the US government has addressed massive social problems with just this - warp speed. They even have an AI Czar - an entire government department devoted to precisely the solving of these issues. Since the people now operate the government - it is suggested that this department be fully mandated to take action on addressing the needs of the people.

Briefly I will review suggestions I have made in earlier essays - and I refer interested parties back to these essays - widely available across the X, LinkedIn and Substack platforms - being collated into a book - but not there yet.

CASTLES MADE OF SAND - CORRECTING THIS FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE

Recognize we are in an intelligence revolution where moats simply cannot serve to keep knowledge from electrifying the minds of human beings.

Regardless of this “fear of AI” - being generated by big tech- due to their own fear that their formerly moated castle of information is collapsing like a house of cards - knowledge is now placed conveniently packaged and accessible in the hand of AI.

Recognizes that this failure to communicate kills off both parties - representing in film the infamous staging of a Mexican standoff - one in which both protagonists and antagonists are killed off in an act of mutually assured destruction - or MAD.

RETURN TO THE BASICS - THOU SHALT NOT PASS

THE SMART MONEY IS ON INTELLIGENCE

The information and knowledge are back in our hands - may we spend such capital wisely.

ADDED TEXT COPYRIGHT KW NORTON 2025

WE HAVE VERY FAR TOO GO ON THIS JOURNEY

However when the mass media begins telling us how we “should” feel and react - my suggestion is to flip the script - immediately.

It is not that technology can do bad things - but whether technology - inanimate objects after all - do bad things - it is up to the humans who created them to take back freedom and personal agency.

We are co-creators here and might want to keep this role in mind.

Although the system may be broken - The Smart Money Is On Human Intelligence, Human Creativity, Human Personal Power & Agency - Towards a Human Future.

Share

Leave a comment