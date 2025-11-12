Forward:

As we remain in the midst of a huge radiation storm from our nearest star - I will begin with some updated information.

We are not out of this as yet and for those sensitive to this it is a time of painful reminders of the character of the universe we live in.

We are going to be fine - but this rough patch may in the final analysis be in our favor as it helps potentiate already occurring favorable genetic changes.

On Coronal Mass Ejections And Earthly Solar Storms

Please see my earlier posts on the CME’s - published on 11-11-2025 - for further information - as here we change subjects dramatically.

Some of the most advantageous ways to use an uptick in energy such as this is to get busy and allow the increased energy to work in our favor.

When used in positive ways, an uncomfortable surge of energy may serve to inspire and to energize.

CULTURAL DIVERGENCE LEADING TO A GENETIC SPLIT IN HUMANS

Two diverging groups of humans - thru cultural divergence - diverging genetically as well.

About six years ago I correctly identified mainstream media corporations as just what they have turned out to be.

They became propaganda agents for a well disguised totalitarian agenda - an agenda promoted as a humanitarian and democratic one - which was actually totalitarian.

It was an old trick, but it worked surprisingly well on about 80% of human beings - but sparked a more contrary and independent vein in the other 20% - leading them to revolutionize politics in the United States.

I predicted this new political revolution would be successful and predicted the propaganda agencies would be discovered and would destroy themselves from within.

And that is precisely what is in progress as the major outlets like the BBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC AND CNN - now fail as their own lies and propaganda are exposed.

It appears this sparks the implosion of all the tyrants - as I also predicted - the fall of the whole cadre of loosely affiliated official and unofficial crooks who backed the totalitarian driven narrative.

During the pandemic years of 2019-2025 - and yes, these are still the pandemic years - it has become increasingly apparent there were two distinct groups of humans - each staunchly diametrically opposed to the other.

The difference between the thinking of those who paid attention to MSM outlets became so clear that we could tell what others listened to as revealed by the quality of their thinking.

It was obvious there are two distinct groups of humans - each diametrically opposed to the other and drifting farther apart with every news cycle - drifting towards severe cultural isolation.

Thinking based on mainstream lies has become so extremely dysfunctional and dystopian that the unfortunate souls hooked on it have become the ones most victimized by the pandemic.

It has become so extreme that it has led me to speculate that humanity is splitting into two camps - those susceptible to personal and political manipulation - and those who stand against it.

But the thought has also sparked a kind of “Aha” moment as I observe that this cultural split could indeed serve a mechanism for actual genetic isolation - and suddenly it explains a great deal.

It is way to early to be able to prove such a wild theory and, if plausible, will take many qualified scientists from many disciplines decades to understand or prove.

Like most over imaginative theorists - I cannot provide any legs to stand on in real scientific terms - and must wait expectantly for the arrival of real scientists. -

Real scientists armed with scientific methods - to perhaps prove any of these speculative claims a tad or so more valid.

Few creative theorists have the personalities or the kind of scientific and technical expertise it requires to nail down a scientific theory for posterity.

So take this with a grain of salt, but file it away for the arrival of those armed to the teeth with the multidisciplinary expertise lent by genetics, sociology and geopolitical psychology to unmask this reality.

It might mean that it is a cultural factor which has led to groups of humans splitting genetically into two distinct groups.

This is possible thru the process of cultural evolution - in this case serving to isolate each opposing group thru means of cultural division.

This process would lead members of each group to select similar mates and to prefer to socially interact with like minded people.

So it is entirely possible that about 80% of humanity falls into the following isolated category.

Group #1 - a group which tends toward a kind of psychosocial weakness - susceptible to being successfully manipulated and propagandized by Dark Triad types - bowing to illegitimate power and control.

Group #2 - the remaining 20% of humanity tending towards a more hardy psychosocial strength - highly resistant to being manipulated and propagandized - rejecting efforts of Dark Triad types to rule over them.

Group one - possibly more docile and easily domesticated - susceptible to fear, anger and violence - and less intelligent.

Group two - possibly more resilient and independent - capable of acceptance, empathy and understanding - and more intelligent.

These distinctions between the two groups are even more highly speculative and improbable than the major idea itself - and would be less important to prove in the future.

Less important, as evolution favors success, and only one group will survive to indicate what the elements of that success have turned out to be.

It may also be speculated that evolutionary diversion may be linked to differences between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated after COVID-19.

And, as an additional factor, the increase in solar radiation now wrapping the planet might well contribute to this rather dramatic evolutionary shift.

Furthermore we now have a tool of our own making at our disposal for enhancing our scientific process and for educating ourselves to ever more advanced and sustainable levels.

As a cherry on top we have the possibility that proper integration of our AI and quantum technology may well serve as an offloading mechanism to increase human neurological intelligence.

My previous post on this subject:

Conclusions:

Blessings to everyone this morning as we continue to uncomfortably suffer under the power of this solar coronal mass ejection on ourselves and the planet.

No one ever said evolution was painless.

For the sake of my fellow budding prompt engineers - my engineering prompt to AI today was:

May two diverging groups of humans - thru cultural divergence - diverging genetically as well?

And as I fully remembered from evolutionary biology, and have come to expect - AI returned a partially correct answer.

In this essay I am not going to point out the places where I believe this particular agent is mistaken - as AI depends upon the accepted science - and gives us an outline of expected peer reviewed science.

I would expect nothing more - and although I could challenge these beliefs and succeed - on this occasion I allow to let this stand as an illustration.

A PARTICULAR AI AGENT’S RESPONSE:

Yes, cultural divergence can lead to genetic divergence in human groups through a process called gene-culture coevolution. Cultural practices, beliefs, and social structures can create new environments and selection pressures that influence which genetic traits are advantageous, and they can also affect patterns of gene flow between populations. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Here is how this process works:

Reduced Gene Flow/Isolation: Cultural differences, such as distinct languages, religions, or customs, often lead to social isolation and influence mate choice (assortative mating). This means individuals are more likely to mate within their cultural group, which reduces gene flow with other groups. Over time, this isolation can lead to genetic differentiation between the groups due to genetic drift (random changes in gene frequency in small populations) and inbreeding/endogamy.

Differential Selection Pressures: Cultural innovations can create novel environments that expose genes to new selective pressures. A classic example is the cultural practice of dairying and cattle domestication , which led to a strong selective advantage for a genetic mutation that allows adults to digest lactose (lactase persistence). This genetic trait is now common in populations with a long history of dairying, while it remains rare in others.

Cultural Niche Construction: Humans actively modify their environments through culture (cultural niche construction), and these modifications can feed back to influence genetic evolution. For example, the development of agriculture led to changes in diet and living conditions, which in turn influenced the evolution of genes related to metabolism and disease resistance. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]

In summary, the interaction between cultural and genetic transmission systems means that while culture often evolves much faster than genes, it can act as a significant driver of genetic change and divergence between human populations. [10]

AI responses may include mistakes.

May our creator see fit to bless and to protect all of the light bearers and peacemakers.