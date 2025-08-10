WHEN DREAMS MEET WITH REALITY IN THE LIGHT OF DAY - LOOKOUT!

We may not have wings as human beings but we may still fly.

To all the Light Bearers who dare dream in the light of day.

It is your dreams which now create the greatest civilization this world has yet known.

As humans we are supreme tool creators - and supreme co-creators working with the supreme infinite wisdom which is the universe.

Take a bow, humans - it is all up to you.

REAL WEALTH - EDUCATION, HEALTH & MUTUAL PROSPERITY

The concept of "a republic of education" refers to the idea that a well-functioning republic relies on an educated citizenry. Education is seen as crucial for fostering informed voters, promoting civic virtue, and ensuring the stability of the government. This idea is deeply rooted in philosophical thought, particularly in Plato's Republic, and has been a central theme in discussions about the purpose of education in democratic societies.

Morphing from a Dark Triad Civilization to a true Democratic one.

What does a Dark Triad Civilization do to resurrect itself - seeking to leave behind a deathly grip on stupidity and ignorance?

America struggles now to leave tyranny behind - to reinstate the great and worthy constitutional republic she once prized.

The American founding ancestors of the 18th century sought to permanently overcome tyranny in 1776 - and even though they won the war - the times were simply not in their favor.

A Eurocentric Globalist World Order was the real enemy the American founders fought - and the Civil War was proof of this most deadly enemy of democratic republics everywhere.

By 1776 a strong Eurocentric Globalist World Order - was already in place - and this order was none too happy with with these American founding revolutionaries.

THE WORLD’S MOST DARING AND REVOLUTIONARY IDEA

The wealth & power of this world order was threatened - but despite this the founders believed they could engineer a democracy based on what America was at the time.

Even though the founders were among my genetic ancestors - and I deeply wish they could be here today - sometimes I do wonder what they must have been smoking.

The founding ancestors had the perspicacity, wisdom - and foresight - and the educations - to engineer the world’s greatest and most daring & revolutionary - and threatening - idea

The times did not conspire to see it come true - and by the American Civil War - less than one hundred years later - the Eurocentric Neo-Feudalists were back in power in these United States.

A true Democracy - what the founding fathers conceived and executed as an American Constitutional Republic must be founded upon a stellar educational system capable of forming such citizens.

A nation of the people, for the people, by the people - demands an educated populace - an educated populace which is capable of the moral, spiritual and intellectual responsibilities required.

In 1776 - or in 1886 - or 1996 the social fabric remained Eurocentric - the nation not having yet found a national identity which would serve as a necessary foundation.

The founding fathers were idealistic and had high hopes that what they had put on paper could serve as a necessary foundation - and as beautiful and perfect as it was - it was simply not enough.

When I imagine the educational curriculum it would require to actually attain such an idealistic conception of how we could live together in peace and prosperity - even I hit the proverbial ceiling pretty hard.

The stellar educational system which I am planning - leaves other educational schemings in the dust.

To actually have a system capable of this we need a lifelong voluntary & interactive learning system - one which has the most chance of forming the civilization almost all humans desire to live in.

Currently we have an indoctrination system - one which trains worker bees to serve the needs of a massive welfare state - one where leaders benefit most from a life of crime - stealing from the public purse.

Although we will need to follow Trump 2.0’s temporary plan of training people to benefit from the industrialist state America must now become to regain our democratic republic - we need to plan for a very different long term future.

The different future we must plan for entails the co-evolution of our digital tools with our own - incorporating AI & Quantum Computing - and eventually computers which run on light.

Not too far in the future we will be receiving all the energy we can handle from nuclear fusion - a very different source of electrical power - and a potentially unlimited one.

Already the economy is changing drastically as a result of all of these changes.

This reflects the growth sector of AI - and the new 21st Century American Democracy which replaces war with peace - and creates a system of free trade which will sustain it.

A broad front of human ingenuity - and many different forms of genius - will be required to have this civilization we now work so hard to see - come to life all around us.

The growth of the tech sector in these new arenas - needs to be brought into the framework of education - to help create the new very human future we transform into.

We will need all of the support and learning and creativity we can possibly imagine to be worthy of such a future.

A future which brings to bear all of the history of mankind to this point - and all of the true science we can manage - to underwrite it.

A civilization in which each and every human being is enlisted to form the human powerhouse of an involved, alive, co-creating society.

The times were not ready for this vision to come true - until now.

The chance to fulfill the dream harbored in every human heart is now ours to build.

I have just begun to outline a stellar educational system which I believe will serve not only the United States but the entire world.

I believe our conscious awareness - what we put out minds to - is what creates the world we live in - along with doing the work to build these abstract visions into reality of course.

I may be a dreamer - but mostly just a realist - and when we combine realism with dreams - look out.

