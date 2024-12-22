First published in November, 2023 - it seems right to republish it in December of 2024 as we approach another Christmas.

November, 2023:

Jesus was a revolutionary. Jesus was regarded as a terrorist by the nation state of Rome. Jesus - because he was rabidly antiwar - and very skilled at teaching it - threatened them deeply.

Today, being a Christian - a real Christian - means being as rebellious and as clear as Jesus. It means - just as it was over two thousand years ago - living as an enemy to the state.

Because in two thousand years the state has not changed one iota.

The state today - as was the Roman state - and all states before them - a godless hierarchy of satanic doom.

There is no Christian state - just as there are no state supporting true Christians. These are mutually exclusive terms - modern state and Christian.

And any Christian - even someone who has precious little knowledge of the Christian Bible or theology - understands.

Understands that to have a shred of patience for the medieval horror that is the nation state is to blaspheme the name of God and His Son.

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is a revolutionary act. So is following the actual teachings of Christ.

If we are truly Christians we do not fight the wars of our nation states, we do not fall for their rationalizations of support through taxation.

But above all we do not support the apartheid and resulting genocide they represent.

If we are truly Christian we hear the still small voice of God at every step reminding us of fundamental moral equivalencies.

Of moral equivalencies no nation state has ever understood or put into practice.

The alliance between churches and states has made a mockery of the real spirit- and of the living spirituality at the heart of religion.

If we are truly walking in spirit we do not walk hand in hand with any state.

Because in the final analysis every nation state represents a Babylon - a nest of vipers - a confluence of satanic forces of the first degree.

Everything we experience today as hostile, murderous anti-humanism from nation states and the corporations and institutions they have become indistinguishable from - are the work of Satan.

Positing the return of Jesus to set us free is a parable as is the self fulfilling prophecy of Revelation.

Because Jesus does not return - He already lives within us.

If he does not live an eternal life in our hearts and minds then we are lost.

Jesus threw down a gauntlet - a double edged sword for us to wield - to wield in word and deed against all the false prophets we encounter in our live.

He lives in our words and in our deeds.

The Bible is written in parables - in code it is up to us - as creator created individuals with unalienable rights - to decipher.

The only way to be a good code breaker in this instance is to have cultivated a pure heart - the kind that Jesus taught.

The Bible can be a guide - but transformed by the nation state and their supporters into a hypocritical parody of the real code - it becomes something else.

Transformed by the nation state the Bible becomes weaponized against us. And a weaponized Bible becomes a club to be wielded against all truly loving and compassionate people everywhere.

Using the Bible instead as a demonic tool. A tool of manufacturing our consent to be governed by terrorist forces - to be governed as we in fact are.

Just as Jesus himself faced over two thousand years ago - we face the very same spiritual challenges.

We bear metaphorically speaking the same cross.

If we do not do this then we are simply not walking the difficult path Jesus laid out.

Although we may have compassion as Jesus did for all the Judas Iscariot’s among us - and we are surrounded now as never before - they will still betray us at the first opportunity and do it with a kiss or a smile.

It remains to be the cross we all bear as proper Christians or moral beings of any kind that we stand against the saccharine sweet hypocrisy of the satanic snake oil salesmen who will wheedle and plead that we go along to get along.

Because these satanic forces lack the imagination, foresight snd courage to be capable of fitting through that eye of the needle of which Jesus speaks - they wheedle and cajole the rest of us into joining them.

'It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. ' This famous biblical quotation is found in the Gospels, in Matthew 19:24, Mark 10:25, and Luke 18:25.

Again we must be skillful code breakers here. Jesus was not referring to camels and neither was he referring to rich men exclusively.

Those snake oil salesmen who sell us lies forget that those who have become small and vulnerable enough to fit through the eye of the needle are magical and transformative.

That in effacing ourselves sufficiently to pass through the eye of the needle we have strengthened our inner core to be the light of the universe.

There is no stronger force.

Be the light. Serve the right masters. Listen.

Be still and know.

As a revolutionary angel among the timeless spiritual warriors of all the ages you will stand to be counted - pitted against the legions of Judas Iscariots and Pontius Pilates with which we are surrounded.

As strong as these satanic forces appear they are spineless and weak. Aligned against the forces of the Angels Of Light these dark hooded fallen angels will lose and lose repeatedly - as we can see.

It is our ability to transform ourselves to fit through the the eye of the needle which makes the difference.

Still, small, effaced and vulnerable but stronger than any force used against us.

Angels of light are invulnerable,

Not invulnerable because they hold some belief that they are so but invulnerable because they walk the walk and talk the talk in word and in deed.

Invulnerable by standing in that place where Jesus himself stood. Vulnerable yet invulnerable in the face of the satanic, mesmerizing fascistic lies of the majority.

Apartheid is not some distant complicated political philosophy. Apartheid represents the seismic fracture in our heart,

The satanic fracture which results from any willingness to compromise our relationship with the real teachings of Jesus for some cheap Bible thumping facsimile used to manufacture our consent.

Learn to become real code breakers. Break the code of the Bible into the message intended for you to hear.

And beware - as you would expect in this three dimensional game of Go which is what it means to walk in spirit - there are many traps and false prophecies to deceive the unwary.

Stand your ground, stand in spirit, stand in the strength of the light which fits through the eye of the needle.

If we truly walk in spirit - the spirit of Jesus walks within us.

What has never died need not be reborn.

The Angels of Light Are winning but the Forces of Darkness cannot allow you to see that.

It really is up to you to see it for yourself.

JESUS LIVES!

BE THE CHANGE WE WISH TO SEE