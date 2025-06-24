DEEP STATERS HATE IT AS TRUMP WINS

Who needs cinematic largesse when we are living the reality?

Once again Trump strategy proves right and all the doubters and haters and war mongers and deep state lovers are proved wrong.

Although it is not over until it is over - and lots can and will go wrong - faith and trust - in Trump’s agenda of Peace through Strength - easily outclasses the alternatives.

Trump plays his extraordinary game of The Art of War is The Art of the Deal with dispatch - while few others understand this at all.

Those who believe they have the smarts to go up against the Trump plan are shot down metaphorically on repeat - and go on and on - permanently attacking - making themselves look totally foolish in the process.

I have predicted from the moment Trump was inaugurated that he would achieve extraordinary peace in the world - not only with the Middle East - but here in the globalist-manipulated ideologically and physically-invaded homeland, as well.

From the moment Trump - hours after the inauguration - informed the WEF oligarchs they were on notice and had better stand down.

On through the proactive measures taken to protect citizens and property in states torn by angry and violent anti-Trump, anti-American and self-sabotaging protestors and elected officials.

An onto the magnificent achievements at G7 and now to be followed by what will be massive achievements at the NATO Hague 2025 summit.

It will be my pleasure to write up Trump’s continuing achievement at NATO - predicted by many attendees before Trump even arrives.

But oh so predictably the haters are manipulated to go out and rally for the deep state - complete with authentic-appearing professionally-produced advertisements.

And oh so predictably the same facilitators of the deep state apparatus are out in force revealing their weak incompetence and impotent grasp of the situation.

Even those once rebellion globalists such as Canadian Prime Minister Carney - reveals his plan to behave like a diplomat - intending to make a deal to accept Trump’s overall plan.

More on X this morning:

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1937465528471146885

And remember the Art of War as the Art of the Deal dictates that confusion reign until Trump is good and ready to reveal the details of his plan.

This has often been described as a game of five dimensional chess - or alternatively as a game of high stakes expert poker - both great metaphors.

Back at the NATO Hague 2025 summit the five dimensional chess game moves into high gear - with Trump and the USA already a predominant force before Trump even arrives.

One wonders where some of the geopolitical clowns get their self-sabotaging rhetoric but are so handsomely paid as press-stitutes as they serve the deep state.

Meanwhile the Christian fundamentalists tell us that the world Is hopelessly corrupted and corruptible and that only after death can humans find peace in some imaginary heaven.

When we are living through times which prove the opposite - that it is for Christian’s and people of good will - to take responsibility - and to have the faith and compassion to create a wonderful life here on earth.

Meanwhile the international financial scheme to being down Trump and America is only very poorly understood as the true enabler of the huge financial fraud which underwrites all this hate-based corruption and incompetence and criminal prosecution and legacy news propaganda .

And hapless You Tube click bait promoters with a serious case of little man’s disease continue to illustrate self sabotage - predictably

We cannot make this stuff up - all we can do is laugh - and celebrate this tired old world’s ability to appreciate the fine points of irony,

Cause irony is what we have here - in huge technicolor real world majestic format,

Not only does the deep state remain with too much power but it has a whole cadre of deep state fans who pretend to hate it - but secretly promote it.

They promote it by believing it can never be eliminated and hate and fear and doubt those who have a determination to fight against it and win.

Especially though they have been successfully indoctrinated by the deep states ongoing manipulation which quite effectively gets them to hate Trump - easily manipulated to hate, fear and even to engage in violence against his policies.

Yesterday was an amazing day on X as those of us aligned with Trump - kept the faith for his policies - keeping the faith that Trump would successfully bring Iran to to the table.

I consider this my responsibility as a citizen, as a writer and as a human being - to contend with the point by point negotiations of what is required to win a spiritual and not so spiritual shooting war.

Those who are too tired - too fearful and angry - to lacking in faith - are the very ones who perpetuate and support the deep state - for, whatever reasons - to weakened - to overcome these spiritual enemies.

For as the deep state jealously guards access to knowledge and information it does everything to encourage doubt, fear and anger to ensure our obedience and domesticated allegiance.

To believe the deep state cannot be destroyed is to ensure that it will exist.

Haters are simply in the final analysis - just haters.

Those who say they hate the deep state and work to destroy Trump are fooling themselves.

In the end we just leave these haters behind as nothing we can ever do can detangle the hatred from their hearts - those who see hatred as strength - and love as weakness.

In post after post I countered the widespread belief that Trump would not win - would be caught up in the very forever war he sought to prevent.

Even GROK - the X - AI assistant - backed up my thesis - post after post - adding in bullet points to illustrate the complex history behind every short statement.

I encourage Substackers to participate in X - as the information on an hour by hour and minute by minute basis is suburb.

My Monday, June 23, 2025 on X ranged from countering those who believe a End of the World Revelation is at hand - and rejecting the war mongering narrative of others - through understanding that Putin - despite his famous bluff and bluster - is on Trump’s side - and that Trump would bring Iran and Israel to a peace deal through this long drawn out process of a ceasefire.

This was on a day when faith was impossible to find - except from the administration - who kept the faith beautifully and did not let those who kept the faith like me - down.

And GROK did great on almost every issue - rounding out my short posts with deep background bullet points - for which I am also grateful.

Keeping the faith as we move through these dangerous times when large scale death is threatening at every turn is difficult - but it is also a wonderful test of how deep and true our faith is.

It is so much easier to cave to the doubters and those who use religion to enable the end of the world - and who cave to anger, fear, hatred and doubt in hating Trump and his cabinet.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1937466317193241073

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

As always, may our creator bless and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

