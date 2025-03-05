Forward:

Since the beginning of this stack I have said these difficult years represent a breach between an old guard of human beings - and a new breed who are quite sure of themselves and their political agendas.

The new breed will no longer back the widespread killing and enslavement of fellow human beings - or the war mongering and manipulation that accompanies this.

To say this is revolutionary - considering the last dozen or so millennia of human history - is a vast and likely inexcusable understatement.

So far I have made a career as a writer getting away with vast understatements - and there is no reason to quit while I - and all of us are ahead.

I thank readers for having the personal courage to follow such a writer - certainly guilty of many inexcusable repetitious broken records - in the hopes of proving these understatements to be the case.

Today I can confidently claim that the tides have turned - and that we find ourselves - as the flotsam and jetsam carried by these tides - washed up on these beaches of our history to begin again.

“There is a tide in the affairs of men

Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;

Omitted, all the voyage of their life

Is bound in shallows and in miseries.

On such a full sea are we now afloat;

And we must take the current when it serves,

Or lose our ventures.”

― William Shakespeare ,Julius Caesar

ON DELUSIONAL OLD MEN - AND WASHED UP POLITICIANS

The world has grown sick and tired of the old political machine - the system which prefers lies and delusion to common sense and political and spiritual truth.

In an unbelievable attempt to prop up the old lies and corruption and war and war profiteering the old guard makes a last gasp effort to fight for the old order as epitomized by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Big Tech and Big Banking and by such ridiculous policies as Climate Change and Transgenderism and Transhumanism.

This is personified by such sad figures as Congressman Bernie Sanders and his fellow old style Democrats and across the world - in the West at least - by the Canadian, Mexican and European Old Guard.

Like so many egotistical old people the old guard refuses to let go of the way things were to make room for the new - but prefer to remain ridiculous and irrelevant - no matter what.

They don’t realize - or accept - that the world has chosen against the CIA and BlackRock and Pfizer and USAID the WEF and NATO and the CCP-style social control agenda promoted by Davos.

These people have sadly managed to manipulate a great percentage of the world into supporting them - which points to an irreparable - and apparently unbridgeable - chasm among human beings.

An uncomfortably large portion of humans have chosen a doomed set of philosophies which pits them against the largest block who have wholeheartedly rejected the set of WEF backed insanities and have already moved on.

This block rejected the efforts to enforce medical and social control through vaccines - through Transgenderism and Transhumanism - through educational and social manipulation of children - and through the enthusiastic backing of both war and war profiteering.

Although we cannot know precisely what motivates those who cling to this already disgraced agenda - we can surmise a certain loss of connection with the spiritual and psychologically healthy part of themselves.

We cannot avoid the sense that they have given up - on their own - better and more evolved human qualities and have decided instead on the less evolved and less spiritually and psychologically healthy part of - and the now discarded - old fashioned manner of living as human beings.

We lament that we cannot successfully debate with them as they are so shut off from being capable of dialoguing with themselves - or anyone else - that they have moved on to where they cannot even hear or perceive the truth.

When people have moved to this territory - where they lie beyond human bounds of intelligent communication - they are indeed unreachable and we will not ever fully comprehend their inability to return to spiritually and psychologically healthy engagement.

The portion of our fellow humans who have crossed into this rubicon - this unreachable territory - are simply lost to us - and it is a waste of our time to remain locking horns with them - as we have immense amounts of work to do building the new world which is rising all around us.

We will need to content ourselves with the fact we tried to reach them - and made a valiant effort to bring them around to common sense and to reason - only to be rebuffed by a coldness - an emotional and psychological deep freeze we did not expect.

The world has been divided now into those who are capable of being the ones we have waited for - and the ones who will fight tooth and nail to keep us from achieving our common goals.

Now divided from their own souls - so broken they cannot even begin to retrieve them - we have arrived at an impasse.

In the face of this very large break with such a large portion of humanity we will have to content ourselves with remembering how it was before the human species came to split. -

Split into those who will evolve to become the future - as those capable of compassion and understanding

And into those who have betrayed themselves and others - to defend a defenseless agenda of hatred and anger and fear.

THE GREAT AND FUNDAMENTAL FRACTURE

Lines were drawn, irrevocable decisions were made - and evil came to reveal itself in a quite unexpected manner - as the ultimate separation of human beings into a soulless and dark forever - and into a soul retrieving contingent who dared to stand with difficulty for spiritual grace.

This may all appear through a fractured kaleidoscope lens as we try to make sense of the characteristics of this fracture - but like so many things in life it will not make total sense other than in retrospect.

We are living through perhaps the most fateful times in all of human history - one where we come to understand precisely and irrevocably where we and others stand.

One where roughly one half of humans will go on to determine the fate of an entire species - and where roughly one half will undergo continuing decay and irrelevance.

This is a clear break between those who are capable of moving forward to heal themselves and others - and who have already made the choice to align with the mistakes and poor choices of the past.

We who have made the first choice have been guided by forces well beyond our control - knowing we are aligned with the universal intelligence which surpasses all understanding.

But the other half has made the choice being guided by forces well beyond their - and our - control as well - almost as if there has been a splitting of a species into the Alpha and the Omega.

The universal intelligence is an exceedingly tough task master - and we as human beings literally a part of this intelligence.

In time this Alpha and Omega will come to make sense - but for now we are being led to do our emotional work of grieving - and once done - and stoic and resolute once again - to go on and build the world we always knew was possible.

We must say goodbye to the agendas and mistakes of the past.

Each human being knows which side they are on - and defends this decision well.

THE ALPHA AND THE OMEGA

The tides have turned - the great inevitable separation between we as the Alpha and Omega of human consciousness has already occurred.

Allow the devil to take the hindmost - as these hands have already been played - the die already cast - the future as certain as if the writing has been put upon those cave walls.

After all these years, we as humans are able to go forward - recoup what has been lost - and go forward based upon the greatest of ideas whose time has come.

We build now a Meritocracy - and leave behind forever the old Mediocracy.

The universal energy seeks balance and harmony - and our lives, no less so.

There is no reason to fear - as God - the universal energy - is in everything - including the algorithm.

The human spiritual pendulum will continue to seek this balance and harmony.

And each of us will move with these changes as we individually and together seek the internal and external harmony.

Fear and anger and hostility are our enemies - and personal strength, faith and compassion our true friends.

This fated tide in the affairs of men has already turned.

“Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you.”



― Thomas Jefferson

