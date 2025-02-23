DEMOCRACY - A HUMAN CAUSE

MEGA - Make Earth Great Again

Forward:

The purpose of this SubStack - and the purpose of this writer - has been to try to build consensus in order that we as human beings may create a world in which our children - and our children’s children - may come to be the healthy, robust and responsible citizens of a prosperous and free society.

Although my words have been harsh at times - all have been spoken as a would-be consensus builder.

I have tried - with difficulty - to see through all the doubt and pain to a better time - one where we could all begin to better agree in our common purposes here.

Disagreement with each other politically is human - but so is the universal commitment to live free of tyranny.

It seems that a universal commitment to one Great Idea - that of living free of tyranny - is the goal we might seek to achieve as fellow human beings.

The following is included for those readers who are not long term readers here - as the points covered here are similar to many of the points I have covered over the past years.

I have no connection with these speakers - but the thoughts expressed are good ones to survey at this important point in history.

THE GREAT IDEA OF THOMAS PAINE

Thomas Paine was a British immigrant the thirteen colonies as the founding fathers sought to fight the American Revolution against British tyranny.

Paine wrote some of the most influential documents on the conflicting ideas of tyranny versus freedom ever written

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”



― Thomas Paine, The Crisis

The American Founding Fathers back in the 18th century had the world on their shoulders - and Paine was an inspiration to all of them - read by George Washington to the troops on the battlefield.

They did not yet live in “America” or in the “United States” but lived as subjects to a British king in thirteen colonies loosely strung out along the East coast of what would become a new nation.

These men were traitors to their king - slated to be executed with extreme prejudice - unless they managed to win a war - as thirteen measly little colonies - against the superpower of Great Britain.

The odds were enormously stacked against them - at home and abroad - as the would-be citizens of a future America were British subjects - most not daring to even entertain fighting.

There was no United States - just some half-baked ideas about freedom and free speech - tossed about by men who seemed more traitorous revolutionaries than respectable leaders.

Even the founding fathers could not agree on much - but argued incessantly about just about everything.

But one Great Idea was agreed on by all - and that was the overwhelming consensus that all men wanted the right to live as they saw fit - free of tyranny.

To have the rarest privilege of living in a nation dedicated to respect for those unalienable rights spoken of with such high regard in the Declaration of Independence.

As the Declaration of Independence was written - outlining the reasons why Americans might want to stand against British tyranny - more people in the colonies - and around the world - came onboard.

It was agonizingly slow however as the usual arguments over free agency and free speech rose into a cacophony much like we may observe on our social media platforms today.

The movement towards Democracy - although it gained a bare foothold as America won its freedom from the British monarchy - was not won in 1776 and is still not won today in 2025.

As my readers know I have been known to go on like a broken record speaking of Thomas Paine’s Great Idea whose time has come - so today I am thrilled to hear the concepts behind Paine’s Great Idea spoken by a couple of revolutionary women from Britain and Italy.

All the cries from the doom scrollers that Americans and America are done - finished - over - have been greatly exaggerated - and simply more evidence of the terrible weakness we have endured as human beings.

A weakness revealed in the recent tendencies toward socialism - and destructive of Democracy.

But on this Sunday morning I can report progress and a rapidly improving point of view.

What builds a consensus towards democracy?

Strength - not weakness.

Personal Courage - not fear

Spiritual power - not doubt.

Wealth - not poverty.

Women and men - working together

Strong and resilient families

Education - not indoctrination

Free speech - not lies

Faith - in those Creator-given Unalienable Rights

As we are just beginning to emerge from what amounts to another civil war - the following quote is appropriate to contemplate this morning:

This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Gettysburg Address

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers!

