Forward:

Having Democracy explained to us by Elon Musk - is a far better experience than I may have expected.

I have been a long term critic of this figure I have called the “Musketeer” - but my estimation of his role in the new Administration is trending toward the positive.

It is pathetic to see the world try to focus on the short comings of the people of this administration - while the real issues are largely ignored.

Real issues like the following

Who presided over the US government while trillions of dollars of tax payers money were wasted on vanity projects - such as engaging in animal torture?

Who presided over the government to purchase the mainstream media of this world - so it could be used as a State propaganda agency?

Who presided over the government while our children were subjected to secret grooming by pedophiles?

Who presided over the government as totalitarian methods of control and manipulation were used to respond to a largely fictitious - and primarily non-lethal epidemic

Who presided over the government as untold wads of cash went to surgically and medically mutilate - or “transgender” - human beings?

And this is only a very partial list of the demonic and reprehensible things which were done against the better interests of any human beings - certainly not “just” Americans.

And what is evidenced in the above video of Musk and Trump - is that they - unlike most of our leaders - actually understand and can define and support actual “Democracy”.

I have written about Democracy being a positive feedback loop between the people and the government - it is a concept I admire - and I admire Musk and Trump for using it as an example of how things should be done.

Admittedly, we have a very long way to go towards ever becoming the Constitutional Republic which was intended by the founding fathers.

And there is never, ever a guarantee that a leader is not going to overstep and help themselves to more power.

We are all politically grown up enough - after living in a Machiavellian Civilization for thousands of years and countless generations - to understand that power corrupts - and that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

But Democracy - as engineered in a positive feedback loop - within the framework of a Constitutional Republic - is still the very best way to insure that the tyranny we have now experienced in America - via the Democrats - is not repeated.

“A government by the people, of the people, and for the people, shall not perish from this earth.”

Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln

As long as a truly educated citizenry exists - this great human achievement shall not perish.

A MERITOCRACY, NOT A MEDICRACY

This enterprise requires a superior education - one in which the elements of Democracy - and the elements of how one may participate effectively in a Constitutional Republic - are taught and respected.

It also requires a united people - people who refuse to be divided and conquered by tyranny - as we have in fact been - and who are committed together in spirit - to daring to become a meritocracy.

There will never be a perfect government - just as there will never be any perfect human beings - but we can go a long, long way right now to begin to guarantee - that no episode of such demonic totalitarianism ever takes place on this planet again.

The word reciprocity - has been used often by the Trump administration - a word which connotes fair and respectable engagement between human beings.

This administration conveys an awareness of the positive feedback loop required between both American government and the people - and furthermore between Americans and other nations geopolitically.

It is time for the people of America - and this world to unite to become the meritocracy we as human beings are capable of building.

And time, through our respective Constitutional Republics to defeat the pure evil of tyranny - once - and for all.