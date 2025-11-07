THE PHRASE “DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM” IS AN OXYMORON

A ROGUE’S GALLERY OF POSTER CHILDREN FOR DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM

The insane outcome of the most recent NYC election illustrates how far the kind of thinking which imagines that democracy and socialism could live in the same phrase has evolved.

The two brain cells necessary for rubbing together - to allow for common sense and logic to function are apparently missing.

There are people who have gone so far in countering capitalism that the believe that communism/socialism may support democracy.

Nothing is further from the truth - as history - the horrors of Marxism, Leninism, Stalinism have more than proved.

NIGHTMARE FANTASIES OF OLD HIPPIES AND FLOWER CHILDREN

These theories are popular among ex-hippies and wanna be flower children who still cling to fringe fantasies about how societies become advanced enough to support freedom and equality.

They still don’t realize that the hippie flower child fantasy was sold to them by political forces who never had anyone’s best interests - other than their own - at heart.

It is terribly sad to see the dreams of old hippies - those who believed to be setting themselves free - turn into an idealistic fantasy where they fall for the toxic narcissism of some communist snake oil salesman such as this.

The rational and logical steps these delusional individuals could have chosen - get destroyed by the irrational fantasy of a communist utopia.

A utopian communist dystopia which morphs quickly into a communist dictatorship.

Unfortunately, history proves these fantasies turn into nightmares.

Nightmares which no amount of popularized logic will dispel - but which are destined to manifest into plain old communist gulags.

Fantasies such as seizing the means of production - which translates to corrupt leaders owning the means of production while the workers starve.

Fantasies which advocate no private property - which means the leaders seize valuable property and transfer the people to the gulag.

Fantasies of free food, free bus rides, free medical care and free child care - just enough to keep the workers kept imprisoned in the gulag barely alive.

There is no possibility that some kind of democracy will ever be achieved via communism or socialism - but how pretty it must be to think so.

This sad state of affairs has been the result of a demonic post-WWII totalitarianism which has so traumatized the people that they genuinely feel they have no option but to believe in some hopeless fantasy.

This trauma has been passed down to younger generations and casts long shadows across our future which will threaten every single attempt at true democracy.

Current politicians need to be aware of how systemic this is - and how much it threatens democracy.

When people have been brainwashed to hate everything - to hate so blindly that they will bite the hand which feeds them - it is no longer possible to reason with them.

The BIDEN HARRIS years of the pandemic became the nightmare years.

Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Carter brought the full expression of the post WW II totalitarianism to America - disguised as democracy - but Biden Harris put the finishing touches on it.

Trump 2.0 provide the current pathways out of this nightmare - and the well disguised totalitarianism of the system - fights it tooth and nail.

Here in America we are being challenged to see the beauty of the ideas our founding ancestors brought into being - ideas which work in the real world and do not depend upon some communist fantasy of a flower child utopia.

We see this hatred being expressed across the world as the demonic results of the taint of totalitarian liberalism come home to roost.

We must have spokespersons who speak eloquently of true democratic principles and true anti-totalitarian values to counter the poison which is now rapidly destroying our world.

We live in times when those who can speak eloquently are not heard.

Times which try our souls, as reason is drowned out by shrill voices of hatred and violence and division.

Never ever has it been more evident that ever must learn to speak differently - and that these memes we believe are doing the job - they are not.

Memes are the tools the totalitarians have promoted to bypass the extended rational thinking necessary to engage in real world discussion and actionable intelligence.

To those who are capable of speaking - speak now and speak with all the power available - both spiritually and intellectually.

The world tries to dilute and destroy our message - to bury the words which mean everything by burying them in a deluge of words and images which mean nothing at all.

As Shakespeare once convinced us - nothing will come from nothing.

And a whole lot of nothing is a sure way to drown out all human meaning.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM

The two polar opposites of democracy and socialism cancel each other out - and the dilution of the messages and words we share -buried in a meaningless - brain melting - flood of mediocrity.

