Descartes’ Reverse-Engineered Chutes and Ladders

A GAME OF LIVE THINKING - A Curved and Flexible Ladder

I think, therefore I might become, someday.

Descartes’ sentence is the board. Every rewording of it is a rung offered, and one rule decides whether it bears weight: a rung holds if doubt can reach it, and breaks if it leans on something doubt has already cleared away. A broken rung is a chute. Anyone can play, alone or with others. No one claims the top.

Status: a thinking game. Its rungs are paradoxes held open, not findings; each verdict is about one rung, never the whole ladder.

KW Norton’s game and name. The eleven rungs are hers, verbatim. The seven chutes, the tests of each rung, the rules as written and the board are Claude’s (Anthropic), made at her invitation and marked as such below.

The ladder this game has kept

Nothing tested yet. Every line found is kept here, in the order it was found.

To share just the board, without the essay around it: theparallaxidentity.com/play/chutes-and-ladders

The rungs and the chutes, in full

Her rungs, verbatim and in her order. The last three were added later in the same session.

I think, therefore I am

I think, therefore I must have once been

I once thought, and thought I must have been

I think, so I might become

I think of the future and therefore have an extra rung

I think, therefore I could be someday

I think, therefore how could I not be

I think, therefore i emerge into beingness

Thinking does not rule out that I don’t exist, but may just be thinking.

For whatever emergent reasons that things think

Who thought a thought first?

How each rung bears weight (Claude’s test)

The rule: a rung holds if doubt can reach it, and breaks if it needs something doubt has already cleared away.

1. I think, therefore I am. The floor. Descartes’ own rung, and the only one he built. Every other rung is measured from it.

2. I must have once been. Holds: the once lives inside the duration of the thought, not in memory. A thought is not a point; by the time it can be doubted it has already lasted long enough to have a beginning.

3. I once thought, and thought I must have been. The rung that flexes furthest, and the first one below the floor. Both verbs are in the past, so as a proof it would break: the deceiver can plant a memory of having thought. But the second thought saves it. The rung does not claim I was. It reports that I held the thought that I was. It bends down under Descartes and holds as testimony, not as proof.

4. I think, so I might become. So is softer than therefore, and it reads two ways: as a result (I think, and so I might become) and as a purpose (I think so that I might become). The second reading makes thinking something done for the sake of becoming. Both hold.

5. I think of the future and therefore have an extra rung. The rung that names the ladder. Doubt cannot reach the future, but it can reach the present act of thinking about one. What the thought earns is not a future but a rung, which is exactly what it claims and no more. Holds, precisely.

6. I think, therefore I could be someday. Next to the opening line, but not the same. Might is possibility: it may or may not come. Could is capacity: nothing stands in the way. The could rung is bolder and still holds, because doubt cannot rule out a capacity it has not yet seen tested.

7. I think, therefore how could I not be. Where the curve comes back around to Descartes, at a new size. It is his certainty asked as a question, and it answers KW Norton’s question If I think may I then be? from the other side: necessity instead of request. Descartes says the same in the Second Meditation, that the deceiver “can never bring it about that I am nothing.” Holds.

8. I think, therefore i emerge into beingness. Emergence takes time, so this rung rests on the same footing as the second: being is not handed over at once, it arrives while the thinking goes on. It holds as long as the emergence is the thinking itself rather than a cause standing behind it. That is also where it meets KW Norton’s standing view that everything in the universe is emergent.

9. Thinking does not rule out that I don’t exist, but may just be thinking. The deepest rung, because it turns the doubt on Descartes’ own floor. He let doubt clear away everything except the I. This rung lets it go one step further: the thinking is certain, the thinker is not. The ladder still stands, since nothing could be more fully reached by doubt, but it no longer needs a climber. Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, the eighteenth-century German physicist, reached a nearby objection in his notebooks: one should say it thinks, as one says it lightens. Company, not source.

10. For whatever emergent reasons that things think. What fills the space the I left. Thinking becomes something things do rather than something a self owns. Whatever is the honest word: it names emergence and leaves the reasons unnamed rather than pretending to know them. Holds.

11. Who thought a thought first? The origin rung pushed past one life to everything. It pairs with another of KW Norton’s lines, I think therefore I must have forgotten the original thought. Descartes had an answer ready, since he held that the idea of the infinite was put in him by God. This rung asks and does not answer. One seam to look at: after the ninth rung removed the thinker, who brings one back. That may be exactly the point, since a question can carry what a proof cannot. Or the rung might want to ask what. Her call.

None of the eleven breaks. The ninth, tenth and eleventh go below Descartes’ floor together: doubt removes the thinker, emergence supplies the thinking, and the question asks where it began. Of the first eight, the third bends furthest, and the seventh is where the spiral returns to Descartes. Read in a spiral rather than a straight climb, one order would be: 9, 10, 11 beneath everything as the footing, then 1, 7 (the return), 2, 3 (down into the past), 4, 6, 5 (toward the future), 8, and the opening line at the top of the turn. Hers to arrange.

Three more rungs, one flat and one broken (Claude’s, for testing)

Added by Claude at KW Norton’s invitation, 19 November 2026. Not her words. Fewer than could have been written, on her point that less may be more: each goes somewhere the eleven do not, and the last two show what losing looks like.

12. I think in words I did not make, therefore I never thought alone. The relation rung. Every rung so far is one mind and its doubt. This one looks at what the doubting is made of. Descartes doubted in French and Latin, languages handed to him. Doubt can clear away the people who handed them over, but not the fact that the words came from somewhere else. Even his worst supposition supplies company: if the deceiver planted the language, the deceiver is the someone else. Holds under every supposition Descartes allowed.

13. I cannot think my not-thinking, therefore the ladder has gaps I will never see. The rung about the curve. Descartes worried that if he ceased to think he might cease to be. No thought can stand in that gap and look at it. The rung claims only the limit, and the present thought can reach a limit. It is also why a curved ladder hides the rungs a turn away: some of them are gaps.

14. I may be wrong, therefore I am not finished. The rung that answers whether might become can fail. Doubt is exactly the suspicion that I may be wrong, so this rung is reached the moment doubting begins. And a thought that may be wrong is a question still open, so the thinking has not closed. Being wrong is not where thinking stops; it is the evidence there is more to do. Holds, and gives might become, someday something to lean on.

I doubt that I think, and so I think. A flat rung. It holds, and Descartes would accept it, but it is the floor said again with the words rearranged. It adds no tense, no direction, nothing at stake. In the game below it does not count, for the reason an abstraction that cannot fail did no work.

I think, therefore you are. The rung that breaks. It leans on one of the first things Descartes’ doubt clears away: other minds. The deceiver could furnish every face and every answer. Descartes needed God to get the world back, and this rung has no God to call on. Compare the twelfth, which reaches toward other people by a route doubt cannot close. Same wish, different footing.

The game: Descartes’ Reverse-Engineered Chutes and Ladders

a curved and flexible ladder — KW Norton’s name; draft rules by Claude

Anyone can play, alone or with others. The board is Descartes’ sentence. There are five rules.

1. Keep the thinking. Every rung must have thinking in it, as an act, a question or a thing. Everything else in Descartes’ sentence may be twisted, reversed or thrown away.

2. Reach it by doubting. A rung holds if doubt can reach it. It breaks if it leans on something doubt has already cleared away: a memory taken on trust, a body, a world, another mind.

3. Climb, don’t pace. A rung that holds but only repeats the one beneath it in new words is flat and does not count. A rung must add something: a tense, a direction, a stake.

4. Curves are allowed. A rung may come back around to an earlier one, but at a new size. Same shape, wider turn.

5. No one claims the top. The ladder goes on practically forever, and no player can see its end. Every verdict is about one rung, never the whole ladder.

A turn goes like this. One player offers a rung. Another tests it out loud: what does it lean on, and can doubt reach that? If it breaks, the player who offered it names the word that broke it and what that word leaned on, and may try again. The demonstration below shows how. A broken rung is a chute: the player slides back to the last rung that held. That is not a lost game. It is how the players learn where the doubt reaches.

There is no score. What the game keeps is the ladder itself: every rung that held, in the order it was found, and every rung that broke, with what it leaned on.

The board opens with Descartes, I think, therefore I am, and KW Norton’s first twist, I think, therefore I might become, someday. Your turn.

The chutes: how the ladder breaks, and how brains do (a demonstration by Claude)

Added by Claude at KW Norton’s request, 19 November 2026. Each broken rung sits beside a rung that holds, and they differ by a word or two. The word is the demonstration: it shows exactly where the weight went. “Brains” here means a thinker’s habits, not a claim about the organ.

Three breaks that lean on what doubt cleared away

I think, therefore my brain is. Breaks. It leans on the body, one of the first things Descartes doubted: at the end of the First Meditation he considers himself “as without hands, eyes, flesh, blood, or any of the senses.” The brain is the most natural thing to reach for and one of the first to go. Beside it, rung 10 holds: For whatever emergent reasons that things think. It names the thinking and no organ. The words that broke it: my brain.

I thought yesterday, therefore I was. Breaks. It leans on memory taken on trust, and the deceiver can plant a yesterday. Beside it, rung 3 holds: I once thought, and thought I must have been. The second thought reports a belief held now instead of a fact about then. The word that broke it: the missing second thought, with yesterday putting a date on what no one can check.

I think, therefore the world is. Breaks. It leans on the world, which Descartes could only get back by proving God first. Beside it, rung 12 holds: I think in words I did not make, therefore I never thought alone. It reaches outside through what the thinking is made of, not by asserting what is out there. The word that broke it: world.

Two breaks that borrow weight no one can check

I think, therefore I was meant to be. Breaks. It leans on a purpose standing behind the thinking, and doubt cannot reach behind anything. Beside it, rung 8 holds: I think, therefore i emerge into beingness. Emergence is the thinking going on; meant is a decision someone else made. The word that broke it: meant.

I think, therefore I am forever. Breaks. It leans on infinity, which, as KW Norton puts it, is a pose for not knowing. Beside it, her own line holds: It can go on practically forever. The word that broke it: the missing practically.

Two breaks where the thinker breaks before the ladder does

I think, and any doubt of this is the deceiver speaking. Breaks from the other side. It leans on nothing doubt cleared away. It shuts doubt out. A rung no doubt could ever count against was not reached by doubting; it was walled off from it. Beside it, rung 14 holds: I may be wrong, therefore I am not finished. The word that keeps 14 standing: may. This is how a certain kind of mind breaks: it becomes sure, and the seam closes.

I think that I think that I think that I think... Breaks by never climbing. Each think is a flat rung stacked on the last, all height and no climb, and it goes on until the thinker gets dizzy and stops. Beside it, rung 5 holds: I think of the future and therefore have an extra rung. That rung adds a tense. The regress only adds another think. Unlike the trailing dots on If I think may I then be?......, which wait for an answer, the regress never asks anything. This is how the opposite kind of mind breaks: it cannot stop doubting, so it never stands on anything.

The first three lean on what Descartes had already cleared away. The middle two borrow weight from things nobody can check, a purpose and an infinity. The last two are the thinker breaking: one shuts the door on doubt, the other cannot get out of the doorway. KW Norton’s method already names that last pair: scrutiny with no carrying test dissolves into nihilism, the mirror image of credulity. The ladder stands between the two, and every rung that holds is a place where doubt came in and something still bore weight.

I LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR COMMENTS!

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