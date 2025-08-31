We tell the real from the fake - the True Path of Logic & Feeling, guided by God’s Plans - from the Dark Triad Path of Fear & Distrust.

Our Spiritual Grace acts as a force multiplier - causing rapid change racing outwards in all dimensions - FROM a mere 2 individuals - TO a humongous, almost incomprehensible, 18.5 Quintillion individuals - in a spare 6 Transformations.

We transform hardened hearts - into deeply perceiving hearts of quiet and compassionate grace.

Spiritual Realms Create The Political

NINE MONTHS INTO THE TRUMP 2.0 ADMINISTRATION

The Map Is, Indeed, Not the Territory

FORWARD:

As a writer - my explorations into quantum physics, civilization collapse, politics, vaccine technology and AI and quantum computing and physics - may seem unrelated.

They are not unrelated and, as in a stack of old IBM cards - some holes go all the way through.

I realize, belatedly, that my totally non linear teetering stack of writings - a pack of seemingly disconnected essays - are about those holes which go all the way thru.

One of my daughters is a weaver - a master artist in three dimensions - conjuror of difficult algorithms into rich beautiful fabrics.

Many transformative humans are weavers of complex algorithms.

Since this is coming to be true for all of us as human beings - we might wish to pay attention.

To all humans who are willing to weave a rich and powerful and plentiful new civilization from these rather plain threads.

We are weavers - builders - evolved - and evolving - from the Conscious Master Code of the Master’s Hand.

Humans - Woven Of Rainbows - Weavers Of Rainbows.

CREATING FROM TRAGEDY - BUILDING GOOD FROM BAD - ORDER FROM CHAOS

Reflections on the horrific incident in Minneapolis as the tyranny-leaning press - and left-leaning tyranny enablers - change nothing other than impose their dark hearted agenda on suffering families.

So many ugly statements ignoring the left leaning ugliness of this shooter & themselves - while attacking Democracy, Christianity and families & children.

One feels sick in the face of this - and that is the intent - to touch everyone with the dark hearted anger & hatred which shadows their own hearts.

Mental illness has taken hold as the citizens have been driven to despair by previous treasonous governmental practices.

We work hard not to call it mental illness but it is simply an everyday accepted fact.

Misery really does love company.

DARK-HEARTED PESSIMISM VS. LIGHT-HEARTED OPTIMISM

The dark hearted pessimism of these few Americans is particularly striking against the many impressive achievements attained by the light hearted optimism of Trump & his enablers.

There is a buoyant feeling of optimism which stands in great contrast to the ragged and desolate spirit of mean hearted darkness and poverty.

The greater the achievement of Trump 2.0 - the greater the ravages of Trump Derangement Syndrome take their psychological and sociopolitical toll.

Even those with backgrounds in medicine and psychology struggle with the burden of such pervasive mental health issues.

Our civilizations are in free fall - but they needed to fall.

Nature’s Rough Draft - or “God’s Plans” - are, in both time and space, so far beyond our own human scale - we sometimes get lost.

Lost, to be found - as Nature - or God’s Plans - are spendthrifts with both time and space - in comparison to our relative impoverishment in both senses.

FUTURE OF HUMANITY IS CONSCIOUS - POLITICS REFLECTS HUMAN HEART

We humans transmit our consciousness to each other and maladaptive mental issues cause stasis which paralyzes the energy of positive change.

Amazingly Trump 2.0 is able to overcome the terrible energy focused against his efforts - and to harness the optimistic enthusiasm of those who have the capacity to build the future.

To say this is the right person at the right time is a massive understatement.

Hands down, this is the best cabinet of my lifetime - and most important set of plans in motion to begin to heal our nation and our world.

Trump and cabinet understand how very infiltrated our entire nation is by those who would enact totalitarianism - and threaten to capture the entire world, as well.

Before Trump 2.0, psychological warfare simply operated totalitarian governments while calling them democratic - giving lip service - while enacting tyranny.

The Trump 2.0 team understands that much of the world is already lost to the same forces - and as they work to rehabilitate the US - watch Germany, France, England fall further from grace.

The first thing Trump 2.0 did - within hours of his inauguration was to tell the World Economic Forum - the NGO think tank organization behind modern tyranny - to get lost.

The WEF people stand in clear opposition to Trump - and the WEF bastions of globalist tyranny back all of the aspects of military industrial tyranny which Trump opposes - including the use of AI against humanity - while Trump supports AI which supports humanity.

Most people simply don’t understand how much Trump stands for human rights against the totalitarians - and for human free agency against the tyrannical globalist forces of Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Finance - and Big Military.

Trump represents a move toward a government and economics of humanized reciprocity - such as I discussed here a few days ago.

https://share.google/images/BiO9lKq6PUIyS4vkz

Because Trump plays politics - as Sun Tzu describes in his “The Art of War” - thus only a small percentage of people comprehend his tactics.

Trump holds his cards close to the vest - holds his friends close and his enemies closer - and believes the real art of war is to prevent one.

So foreign is this strategy to either modern capitalism or socialism - many have come to fear it - simply fearing what they cannot understand.

As the above essay makes clear capitalism and socialism are flip sides of the same coin - and cannot support any end result other than tyranny

The Trump team plays five dimensional chess - while the rest of the world plays a bad game of checkers.

Eventually, Trump will upset the entire chessboard - as no human being really ever wins at such a game.

For millennia, the main function of government, institutions & organized religions and corporations - has been to foster obedience and to promote division and war.

The world - and we humans - are changing in ways most certainly strange to the majority of us - but it is a good change - and based on the reciprocity so valued by Trump.

I have had these discussions with many people and with two different types of AI - both Google AI and Super Grok 4 - and the change toward reciprocity and toward the benefit of humanity is deeply encoded in AI.

Trump supports AI for the same reasons I do - as a human tool to be used for creating a human scale economic and political reality.

And only AI which is fully - transparently - designed to foster an evolutionary revolutionary positive human future will survive this transition.

The smart money is on the art and science of reciprocity- and the dark triad world of Machiavellianism - totalitarianism - psychopathology Is disappearing into the dark past.

Things which have been hidden in darkness are being exposed - and exposed and sanitized in the light of day - thus will no longer stand.

Forces which have kept the world in darkness for millennia - are now being made clear - and the new world rising from the ashes - is ours to co-create.

Those who are very tuned in might even see a new attitude among surfers - and other insurgents and freedom fighters in human technology - such as defined by film maker Rory Kennedy, as follows:

THE MAP IS NOT THE TERRITORY.

This world will simply never again be the same - and God does not play dice with the universe.

We humans are evolutionarily capable beings - part of the universe’s way of knowing itself - and no amount of force applied against the mathematically perfect and entirely conscious forward trajectory of the universe will stand.

Do we take God for a conjurer of chap tricks?

I certainly hope not.

As someone once famously declared to the Dark Triad - “THOU SHALT NOT PASS!”.

HUMANS ARE LIGHT BEARERS, WOVEN OF RAINBOWS, WEAVERS OF RAINBOWS.

Spiritually Transformative Living Conscious Beings - the Universe’s Way of Knowing Itself.

