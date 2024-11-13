Disorder In The House - Planet Earth - At Maximum Entropy
The Center Cannot Hold - The Falcon Cannot Hear the Falconer - The Lion of Truth Sleeps
Forward:
Bringing the laws of thermodynamics into this discussion is perhaps a bit much - but since the foundation of this essay stands on this - it will have to do.
Nevertheless - the fundamental understanding that any system - isolated and lacking the necessary energy to maintain the system - will tend toward inevitable disorder and collapse.
If we pict…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.