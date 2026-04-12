“Do I Understand Your Question, Man, is it helpless and Forlorn?”

Bob Dylan, Shelter from the Storm

Worries about being helpless and forlorn have echoed across our airwaves for years now with the increasing domination of AI in our lives.

Have we now created the one tool we cannot handle, one which insures our own demise?

The answer is, that by no means is humanity helpless and forlorn.

Only by the complete failure of our civilization, and of our capabilities as human beings, are we destined to transform from human to techno human - to become enslaved to some future Hal.

How Socratic Education & Communication Defeat Technological Challenges.

That we face technological oppression now from our own technology is now abundantly clear.

The airwaves have been blooming and buzzing this week with fear and panic over the challenges AI represents to our own humanity.

We can scarcely remember the enthusiasm of Steve Jobs as he led the personal computing revolution all those years ago, so far have we veered off course in dedicating ourselves to technological advancement for humanitarian reasons.

We have the tools to overcome the current worries about techno feudalism in our own very human hands.

In the past several days such figures as Mo Gawdat, formerly with Google, has begun mentioning these tools as methods of overcoming such challenges.

In the board rooms and high castles of the techno feudalists themselves, the idea that we must strengthen our own human spiritual, cultural, intellectual & creative capacities is echoing thru the halls.

It is becoming obvious that humans and human qualities must drive our technological future, as the price of failing to do so becomes apparent.

And that price will be that if we fail, and lose touch with our humanity, we might all end up living on some Martian desert island with Hal from 2001, a space odyssey in charge.

This is a bad option for all humans, including technocrats, as even the splendid expensive vacation spots for rest and recuperation from technological fatigue, are limited.

It is pretty obvious to everyone that we cannot allow technological progress to defeat our own humanity - as the price to be paid represents the ultimate human sacrifice.

The vision that we must change as human beings, and change radically and quickly, is obvious.

As human beings we possess all the onboard equipment necessary to maintain our own spiritual sovereignty and stoic strength in the face of such threats as artificial intelligence and techno feudalism.

We even have a cultural mechanism for overcoming these threats and challenges, and that mechanism is a form of education which we have largely ignored for millennia.

This is known as a Socratic education where humans engage in asking questions, and in a systematic approach to exponential learning and personal growth.

Such education represents a systematic lifelong approach to civilization itself, where the asking of better and better questions becomes a way of interacting within our civilization.

Such a system immediately begins working against tyranny and manipulation as it changes the way we communicate and live as human beings.

For there are elements of humanity which fly so far from the tyranny of the heart and spirit that I and of themselves they fly in the face of tyranny - technological or otherwise.

When we dream we are quantum.

When we question, we become spiritually and emotionally and physically, capable of civilizational high wire acts.

I have noticed that a new form of AI, specifically trained in Socratic questioning has become very popular - of great value to creatives like myself who love the humanistic heart of human technology.

We must remember what Steve Jobs taught us about why we took off in this direction in the first place.

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