Refer to my earlier post for more information on the storm itself. Circumstances have ramped up due to a huge earth directed X5 Coronal Mass Ejection superimposed on the initial storms.

This post will help provide information on how to shield valuable electronics.

GROK 4 UNEDITED INFORMATION

DIY Faraday Cage Designs: Shield Your Electronics from EMPs and Solar StormsFaraday cages work by creating a conductive enclosure that redistributes electromagnetic energy around (not through) your gear, blocking high-frequency pulses from CMEs, solar flares, or man-made EMPs. They’re not foolproof against all threats (e.g., low-frequency GICs from geomagnetic storms sneak in via grounded wires), but for protecting unplugged digital files like hard drives, USBs, and phones, they’re a game-changer. Focus on airtight seals, no direct metal contact with contents (use insulators like cardboard), and testing with a radio (if it goes silent inside, it’s working).Below, I’ll outline three beginner-friendly DIY designs, scaled for digital storage: small (for a few drives), medium (laptop/phone kit), and large (full backup vault). Costs: Under $20-50 each. Materials from hardware stores or Amazon. Always unplug and power off devices before storage.Design 1: Trash Can Vault (Large, ~$20-30 | Best for Bulk Backups)A grounded metal can acts as the shield—simple, scalable, and proven for generators or file servers.

youtube.com +1

Step

Materials Needed

Instructions

1. Prep the Base

Galvanized steel trash can (20-30 gal, lidded), rubber mat or cardboard, duct tape.

Line the bottom and lid with cardboard/rubber (1/2” thick) to insulate contents—no sparks!

2. Load & Seal

Anti-static bags for drives, foam padding.

Place files in anti-static bags, nest in foam inside the can. Seal lid with foil tape; wrap seams with aluminum foil (2-3 layers).

3. Ground It

Grounding wire (10-12 gauge), alligator clip.

Attach wire from can’s rim to a ground rod or outlet ground—clips the low-freq stuff.

4. Test

AM/FM radio.

Tune radio inside (static = success). Store in a dry spot; check quarterly.

Pro Tip: For solar storm sensitivity, add desiccant packs inside to fight humidity-induced corrosion.Design 2: Foil-Lined Cardboard Box (Small-Medium, ~$5-10 | Quick for USBs/Phones)Ultra-cheap and portable—great for on-the-go file protection, like wrapping a hard drive for evacuation.

instructables.com +1

Step

Materials Needed

Instructions

1. Build the Shell

Sturdy cardboard box (shoebox size), heavy-duty aluminum foil, bubble wrap.

Line all interior surfaces (including lid) with 3-4 layers of foil, overlapping seams by 2”. Secure with tape.

2. Insulate Contents

Bubble wrap or foam sheets.

Wrap files individually in bubble wrap (air side out), then in anti-static bags. Place inside—no touching foil.

3. Seal & Fortify

Aluminum tape, plastic wrap.

Tape all edges airtight; wrap the whole box in another foil layer for double-shielding.

4. Test

Cell phone (in airplane mode).

Call it from outside—if no ring/vibration, it’s shielded. Re-test after storms.

Pro Tip: For neuronal sizzle like yours, this design’s lightweight—easy to stash under the bed without weighing down your space.Design 3: Mesh Screen Enclosure (Medium, ~$30-50 | Versatile for Laptops/Radios)Uses copper or steel mesh for better airflow/visibility—ideal if you need to peek inside for quick access.

youtube.com +1

Step

Materials Needed

Instructions

1. Frame It

Wooden crate or PVC frame (2x2 ft), copper mesh (1/16” holes, hardware cloth).

Build/assemble frame; staple mesh over all sides, ensuring <1mm gaps (EM waves sneak through bigger holes).

2. Insulate & Load

Cardboard dividers, foam.

Line mesh with cardboard; add foam-padded shelves for files. No metal-on-metal contact.

3. Seal Gaps

Aluminum foil tape, bungee cords for lid.

Tape overlaps; secure lid with cords/hinges. Ground frame to earth via wire.

4. Test

WiFi router signal or radio.

Place a device inside; scan for signals outside—if undetectable, green light.

Pro Tip: Scale up for a “family vault” by stacking crates—interdependence win for sharing backups with neighbors.General Best Practices & Caveats

Materials to Avoid: Plastic alone (leaks EM), wet insulators (conducts), or direct grid ties (channels surges).

Effectiveness: These block 99%+ of E1/E2 EMP components (fast pulses from flares); for full-spectrum, combine with surge protectors. mirasafety.com Test post-build and after events like today’s X5 flare aftermath.

For Digital Files Specifically: Always encrypt (e.g., VeraCrypt) and duplicate (3-2-1 rule: 3 copies, 2 media types, 1 offsite). Unplugged = safest.

Upgrades: For pro-level, add a plywood outer box for physical protection. youtube.com

With the cannibal CME inbound (G2 peaks tonight), now’s prime time to build—your files (and neurons) will thank you. Which design vibes with your setup: Trash can tank or foil fortress? Need tweaks for specific gear?