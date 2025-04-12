FORWARD:

I managed to rescue a very important post from this morning - now predictably being deleted by internet censors.

Please watch as I am unsure of how long until the censors delete this entirely.

DO YOU WANNA MAKE A DEAL??

I am beginning with a song - as it is this writers firm understanding that the confusing realities of our lives - are all too faithfully going to be revealed - in the bright lights of our popular arts.

For those who cannot get enough of this kind of truth there is my post on “The Jurisprudence Of Bob Dylan”

For in the world of Bob Dylan here - the recognition that all of us eventually get reduced to our fundamental human nature - forced to want to “make a deal” - is all too true.

FATAL COMBINATION OF IGNORANCE AND HUBRIS

There is a high price to be paid for the particular combination of both ignorance and hubris we have now achieved as civilized humans.

Whenever I take the time to consider how wonderfully things are changing for the better - I frequently get hammered by fresh new information which leads me to see the situation is worse - worse than even I could have imagined.

THE REALITY OF WEF-GLOBALIST-CCP TYRANNY

What you will discover in this video is that American people have been unwittingly been supplying trillions directly into Chinese Communist Party-owned companies.

When we look a bit more closely we see that our American government has been enthusiastically backing the rapidly increasing wealth of Communist China.

It would be an unforgivable understatement to say that our elected American officials have been in the pockets of the corrupt CCP - from the 1960’s up until now - 2025.

The Trump administration represents a huge change - representing a break with the previous administration’s - who were all in the pockets of the globalists.

But as we are observing - these relationships are likely to go far deeper than we might first expect.

In the Biden family scandals we can see the degree to which our elected officials have profited from the relationship with the CCP.

Those who study the work of Canadian journalist Sam Cooper - will understand how profoundly the nefarious activities of the CCP have infiltrated Canada.

Readers her have a head start on how profoundly the USA and all other nations of the world have been infiltrated as well.

In many respects the degree of financial investing CCP companies has been high - and previous to the rise of the current CCP oriented globalists - American investment in the WW II era was heavily invested in the Nazis.

While this may come as a shock to many - readers here are accustomed to taking an elevated ten thousand mile point of view of history - and therefore are not idealistic Pollyanna’s when it comes to the uncivilized nature of human civilizations.

We have discussed here that for about 12,000 years of civilization - our time as large populations living in agricultural civilizations - we have been in distinctly hierarchical societies.

Hierarchical civilizations where about one percent of a population - the “elites” - lord it over about ninety nine percent of the populace.

The 1% is set to recoup ever increasing power and wealth from the 99% in this situation.

The first real attempt to equalize this inequality was the American Revolution 1.0.

Although the revolutionaries did brilliant work in designing and operating a Constitutional Republic for a time - the overbearing inequalities in the civilizations as a whole - stood against the long term success of Democracy.

I am in fundamental support of what the Trump administration is doing to begin to address the situation - as we move towards actually becoming a true Democratic Constitutional Republic.

However this situation is undeniably shaking the world to its roots.

It would be well beyond the limitations of one American administration to remedy this very serious and tragic and dangerous situation and may well take generations to overcome.

And furthermore - we must all question our own willingness - as citizens - to live under such a scheme for twelve millennia.

We are speaking, in short, about the need to devise - and build - and occupy a totally new sort of civilization.

It is obvious the media - either alternative or mainstream media - has totally failed to discuss these critical issues and concerns.

But it is also obvious to the most skeptical observer that this situation puts us at the very real doorstep of worldwide multi civilizational collapse.

Many would argue we have been in a long slow painful civilization collapse for centuries.

I am hopeful that those in the Trump administration are increasingly aware of this perilous situation - and in a good position - as the excellent array of skill sets possessed by the individuals hand picked by Trump - to begin the long process of healing ourselves and our civilizations.

This cannot be accomplished by our politicians and leaders alone - as any sort of equitable governance requires that individual citizens take full responsibility as an educated and responsible citizens.

Because we have fallen quite far from any kind of grace and find ourselves “To be on our own,With no direction home” - it is going to require an actual education system - to replace the system of indoctrination we now have in place.

And as we live through successive generations - attempting to change how the system operates - we are going to need all of the constructive and creative - and innovative and positive human beings we can help to support - to achieve this very necessary change.

But beware there are lots of naysayers - most of whom to me - come across as disgruntled older folks who are standing around yelling at the kids to get off the lawn.

And in these sort of spiritually-bankrupt and hopeless displays of anger and resentment - we hear the screeching of hopelessly delusional Cassandra’s.

Even though there are many things to be worried about - our real hope for overcoming these worries - is to step up and become increasingly spiritually independent and responsible.

It is our changing consciousness which is now changing the world - and it will be our hopeful enthusiasm - going forward to participate in rooting out the old system - and in participating in building the new - which will make the winning difference.

As humans we have gone so very wrong.

But as someone important once assured us - we are capable of correcting our spiritual path - that which after all determines the course of our world events.

We are builders - and not destroyers - tender-hearted socially adept lovers - and not hard-hearted murderers - gregarious champions of equality - and not those who harbor Solzhenitsyn’s angry apartheid - in our hearts.

CONCLUSIONS:

As always may our creator bless all of the compassionate hearted warriors and peacemakers who are joining together to take down the old system of inequality and hatred and anger and war - and who are here to help build the new system based on compassion, innovation, imagination, creativity and spiritual evolution.

KW Norton Borders - Original Video Post:

