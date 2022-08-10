This is what many Americans are about to discover from their supposedly soon to be hired thousands of new IRS agents. Trump was correct - the only things standing between him and us was him. Now we the people seem to be selecting for a few additional bulwarks of the Constitution. This is the evolution of the United States of America and the World. The t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.