KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Agnes Szabo's avatar
Agnes Szabo
6d

KW, your perspective on personal transformation really caught my attention. After more than 25 years as an entrepreneur, I've learned that our greatest limitations are not always external. Sometimes they come from the boundaries we have accepted in our own thinking.

As an author, I explore how independent thinking, personal responsibility, and conscious decisions shape our lives. I particularly appreciate your idea that technology can expand human potential, but that meaningful change still requires curiosity, discipline, and the willingness to do the work.

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