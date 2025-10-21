Don't Fear the Storm - Become the Storm - How A Music Video Became An Essay
I Used To Be Cocky - Now Just Fast Going Broke
FORWARD:
Who ever heard of a playlist which morphed into an essay - or is it an essay which metamorphosed into a playlist?
Whichever way it happened that paradox is now solved - complete with footnotes!
ENJOY!
THIS 2025 SECOND COMING OF AMERICA
One thing we are learning as humans in this epic year of 2025 is that we humans are strong - and exist as far more than our little old parochial civilization would dare lead us to believe.
We have two You Tube Videos to share here - each spectacularly relevant - in their own respects - although at opposite ends of the wealth spectrum
The first is the Great Cautionary Tale of how American-style larger than life billionaire-trillionaire moguls happened to come about.
In the Rags-to-Riches, Horatio Alger tale of the Wild West and of the sacred less-than-zero to more-than-anything-we-might-imagine American Dream - we have much to be grateful for.
What makes us American is a no-nonsense, may-the-devil-take-the-hindmost sort of almost megalomaniacal independent spirit.
We don’t suffer fools gladly - and figure if somebody is to get rich in this place - well, hot damn, it may as well be us
So take a nanosecond to be grateful for our trillionaire’s and megalomanical originators and founders. 1
At the same time we must remain thankful that we are Americans and not Europeans at the present age of the Space-Time Continuum. 2
If there was ever a great argument against the Modern Roman-Base Welfare State it is encompassed in this second You Tube inspirational video.
Like ourselves - it is all too easy for nation states to fall apart from some romantic notion or another - like the advantages of having a Nanny State take care of all of us in perpetuity.
We, like the nation states we still live in, are often victimized by our own success - with a dash of hubris thrown in for good measure.
Like our much vaunted distant - and not so distant relations - like all the neer’ do wells way back there in my family tree - the real actual infamous pirates used by those in power for many generations - to get things accomplished.
But one thing we will never ever learn is to ever be satisfied:
Sometime we fall short and must pick ourselves up once again and vow to be better human being some other day.
A trillionaire is a person with a net worth of at least one trillion (1,000,000,000,000) currency units, a status no one has achieved yet. While predictions are speculative, individuals like Elon Musk are frequently cited as having the potential to be the first, especially considering Musk recently became the first person to reach a net worth of over $500 billion. The term represents an unprecedented level of wealth concentration. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
Definition: A trillionaire is an individual whose net worth is a minimum of one trillion dollars (or other currency). [1, 2]
Current status: There are no trillionaires in the world at this time. [1, 2, 6]
Potential candidates:
Implications: The achievement of a trillion-dollar net worth would represent a staggering concentration of wealth, with a net worth higher than the economies of many nations. [2, 7]
AI responses may include mistakes.
As of late 2025, Europe is grappling with significant economic and political instability, fueled by stagnating growth, the ongoing war in Ukraine, increasing far-right political influence, and rising geopolitical tensions with the U.S., China, and Russia. This “polycrisis” has led to gridlock and uncertainty across the continent. [1, 2]
Economy
Stagnant growth: A September 2025 report for the European Commission by former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed a decade of lagging productivity. He warned that if trends continue, the EU economy could stagnate and become more vulnerable to pressure from faster-growing economies like the U.S. and China.
Cost-of-living crisis: Eurobarometer data from March 2025 shows young Europeans consider the rising cost of living one of the EU’s biggest challenges.
Geopolitical competition: Europe is struggling to keep pace in the new digital and industrial economies, risking its global competitiveness and economic security. There is also concern that a potential return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency could destabilize transatlantic trade relations through new tariffs. [1, 3, 4, 5, 6]
Politics
Far-right gains: Following significant gains by far-right parties in the 2024 European elections, many European countries are facing political fragmentation and gridlock.
France: The country has been in a prolonged political crisis since snap legislative elections were called in mid-2025, resulting in a hung parliament.
Germany: The country saw its far-right AfD party classified as extremist by domestic intelligence in May 2025.
Hungary: Under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Hungary has been seen as backsliding on democracy and has repeatedly clashed with EU policy, including on sanctions against Russia.
EU fragmentation: Internal divisions persist on crucial issues like migration, climate policy, and national sovereignty. The EU’s political landscape is increasingly fragmented, making it difficult to pass ambitious legislation.
Sovereignty challenges: Some populist movements within the EU, including Poland’s challenge to the primacy of EU law and Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, have undermined the bloc’s internal cohesion. [2, 7, 8, 9, 10]
Geopolitics and security
Ukraine war: The war continues to expose Europe’s security vulnerabilities and dependency on external partners for defense. As of October 2025, Europe is accelerating efforts to build its own defense capabilities and reduce reliance on countries like the U.S.. Peace talks with Russia remain stalled.
Russian aggression: Russia poses an ongoing threat through both conventional military means and hybrid warfare tactics, such as the weaponization of migration.
Trade and diplomacy: The EU’s diplomatic influence has been tested by external actors like the Trump administration and a more assertive China. Despite having tools for retaliation, the EU has been seen as weak in trade disputes, partly due to member states’ prioritization of the security relationship with the U.S.. [2, 11, 12, 13, 14]
AI responses may include mistakes.
