FORWARD:

Who ever heard of a playlist which morphed into an essay - or is it an essay which metamorphosed into a playlist?

Whichever way it happened that paradox is now solved - complete with footnotes!

ENJOY!

THIS 2025 SECOND COMING OF AMERICA

One thing we are learning as humans in this epic year of 2025 is that we humans are strong - and exist as far more than our little old parochial civilization would dare lead us to believe.

We have two You Tube Videos to share here - each spectacularly relevant - in their own respects - although at opposite ends of the wealth spectrum

The first is the Great Cautionary Tale of how American-style larger than life billionaire-trillionaire moguls happened to come about.

In the Rags-to-Riches, Horatio Alger tale of the Wild West and of the sacred less-than-zero to more-than-anything-we-might-imagine American Dream - we have much to be grateful for.

What makes us American is a no-nonsense, may-the-devil-take-the-hindmost sort of almost megalomaniacal independent spirit.

We don’t suffer fools gladly - and figure if somebody is to get rich in this place - well, hot damn, it may as well be us

So take a nanosecond to be grateful for our trillionaire’s and megalomanical originators and founders.

At the same time we must remain thankful that we are Americans and not Europeans at the present age of the Space-Time Continuum.

If there was ever a great argument against the Modern Roman-Base Welfare State it is encompassed in this second You Tube inspirational video.

Like ourselves - it is all too easy for nation states to fall apart from some romantic notion or another - like the advantages of having a Nanny State take care of all of us in perpetuity.

We, like the nation states we still live in, are often victimized by our own success - with a dash of hubris thrown in for good measure.

Like our much vaunted distant - and not so distant relations - like all the neer’ do wells way back there in my family tree - the real actual infamous pirates used by those in power for many generations - to get things accomplished.

But one thing we will never ever learn is to ever be satisfied:

Sometime we fall short and must pick ourselves up once again and vow to be better human being some other day.