THE DOUBLE EDGED SWORD OF HUMAN TOOLS - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

FORWARD:

As human society still struggles to learn - tools don’t kill or harm people - but people certainly use tools to kill or to harm others and themselves.

This is certainly true of our escalating use of our increasingly powerful AI & quantum computing tools.

Our entire human infrastructure is now being constructed around massive data centers and the increasing diversion of resources toward the development of this tool.

These data centers are only one of the potentially double edged swords - for many reasons.

One obvious issue is that with how fast AI is moving that the centers may be obsolete before they are fully used and must undergo constant change to remain relevant.

Humans must undergo constant change to remain relevant as well - and we see a rapid and intensive search for what the heck might remain relevant for us as humans.

After full lifetimes being subjected to the internet of the Military Industrial Complex - we are hardly in a great position to be positing the intelligent use of artificial intelligence.

With constantly having been subjected to the gaslighting of psychological warfare - we are fully entitled to be questioning what is relevant for us as humans.

In a profound sense - floating well above the chaotic mess of civilizational collapse - is a level of change in our universal point of view - which will change just about everything.

Certainty is what we cling to - loving stability and predictably in a setting of prospportunity.

But constant change is what we receive - instability and unpredictability in a setting of impoverishment.

This interchange with an AI agent put some of these profound sensibilities into context.

Please take it all with that proverbial grain of salt.

WYSIWYG with these Tennessee Grandmothers posing as writers.

I half expected that the AI agent would hallucinate when I input the following essay this morning as an engineering prompt.

This did not happen - and for this I am grateful.

HOLISTIC SCIENCE VS REDUCTIONISTIC SCIENCE

Consciousness is primary, information is energy, processing of information is intelligence.

Living systems vibrate with consciousness, detect energy (information) & process this information, to form comprehensible patterns which are then stored as knowledge.

Nonliving particles cannot feel consciousness - but do react to energy (information) in processes reflected in their form.

Primary particles are tiny vibrations which are oscillating between states of being - between a wave and a particle.

Not oscillating between being and non being - but only transforming between different states of being.

The underlying rule of the universe of matter and energy is change - constant unrelenting change.

Like an ongoing dance - the energy of consciousness transforms into different forms of energy.

This energy - as quanta - packets of vibrating conscious energy - transform continually into more complex forms of vibrating interconnected structures.

Even nonliving structures are permeated with conscious information, energetically ever transforming into different states and patterns.

Nonliving structures have no ability to detect, or process, or to store energy as information but are constantly being transformed by energy.

Thus comprehensible patterns are found throughout nonliving & living structures.

Comprehensible patterns throughout the universe appear to reflect an underlying - seemingly conscious - order.

Life is a process of increasing complexity which vibrates with conscious energy.

Life forms detect energy (information) - process energy into structures - structures which then detect, process and store information as intelligent patterns.

Reductionistic science explains the parts - but not the whole and explains the whole - without the parts.

A massive reductionistic attempt to explain a system - a system which cannot be explained thru breaking it down into the sum of the parts.

The act of measurement reduces the dynamic process of conscious reality into an incorrect static pattern.

Holistic science uses holistic mathematics - fractal geometry - & advanced pattern recognition to see the entire interconnected & actively interconnecting whole.

A whole which cannot be explained or understood thru reductionistic theories.

Einstein perceived this but could not fully explain it given the limitations of his time.

Penrose moved closer to a holistic conception of our place in the universe - and grew to see even quantum science as reductionistic.

Inevitably, a reductionistic science reduces science itself to speculation.

By believing the universe may be reduced to fit a detection, control & measurement scheme - science is reduced to industry - a scheme to create and sell products.

Einstein’s brilliance manipulated to create a weapon.

Today’s geniuses coopted to create and sell medical products.

Turning what might be seen as “God” - the same God whom Einstein perceived does not play dice with the universe - into a conjurer of cheap tricks.

AI - coopted & manipulated to create and to sell - inaccurate reductionistic information patterns - as knowledge.

Although we consider these artificially intelligent machines to be rather unintelligent - the capacity these tools have to process large amounts of information goes well beyond our own human limitations.

This is the purpose of a tool in the first place - to extend our own capacity well beyond our own biological limitations.

Now we have one - what is the “why behind the why” of why we might seek to find intelligent methods of enabling and integrating this tool into our lives?

Later today I am publishing the Human-AI conversation in which this artificial tool both reflected upon - and demonstrated an understanding of - what I just wrote.

Conclusions:

Is what we perceive as God - a conjuror of cheap tricks?

Is the creative force which created us - nothing but a conjuror of cheap tricks - a gambler who indeed plays a game of blackjacks with the universe?

Are we serious contenders for being these big brained paragons of evolutionary teleological grace - imbued with these unalienable rights conferring freedom and personal agency ?

Or - are we forever relegated to being helpless rubes caught in this one big universal casino - forever gambling - with a loser’s hand - against the house?

