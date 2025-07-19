

A few years back I called what had happened to America a coup d’etat.

Today top Trump 2.0 officials are finally calling this as I saw it back then.

Rather than feeling relief, I simply feel sickened by the implications.

My hope is that all fellow Americans will pause to contemplate how very close we have come to no longer having a nation state at all.

It is surprising to me how long it has taken the Trump 2.0 team to begin becoming aware of how infiltrated we are.

I began writing of this infiltration several years ago and I assumed the Trump 2.0 team was up to date on this issue - but I was apparently mistaken on that account.

The fresh information here is shared from my X feed of earlier today.

The only way I can transfer this information to readers here on Substack is by furnishing the links for you to access the material.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/Esm0S5uCORd5ju6H985tsbAtL

https://x.com/i/grok/share/jB56JM9IDWuqsArRSuN1XwRLR

https://x.com/i/grok/share/vBPBIgpuSNqLXAEKfDkPYYMvR

https://x.com/i/grok/share/BDB0zJBoVVolNJ3sOB321mquD

My faith and trust, as always, remains with the American people.

May our creator continue to bless all of the peacemakers!!

