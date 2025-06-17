KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
20m

Late breaking addition here.

I missed the following video as Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon bring us up to date.

It is excellent and I highly recommend it.

https://youtu.be/tFM6L6TopsM?si=g3IydTfrS6gENgAm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture