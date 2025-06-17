DYSTOPIA & LIES THICK AS FOG - HOW TYRANNY ARRIVES

Forward:

I am an avowed apocaloptimist - a made up word to reflect the mindset of one who recognizes the world is gong to hell - but who simply does not accept that as an ultimatum.

And apocaloptimist continues to believe in human beings, in spiritual strength - and in the capacity of world leaders to return to common sense and to representing the mandate of we the people.

A fragile dream, I know - and under constant attack - as there are so many who wish to see this dream shot down like a lead balloon.

I am under constant attack and observation because this POV is considered so very dangerous by those who would own us all - and all of this world.

Of course those who believe they can own us and all of the world are certifiably insane - spiritually corrupted - and ignorant of who really does own and operate this place.

That is what this essay - for better or for worse - addresses.

As I suspected - goodwill and compassion - and the strong spiritual connection between human beings - proves stronger than - munch stronger - than the oath-breaking pirate bonds the tyrants understand.

Few human beings would knowingly allow totalitarian regimes to takeover their families and their nation willingly.

Tyranny arrives under thick cover - with massive lies and with plenty of distractions thrown in.

Study how Marxism gobbled up Russia - or how the Nazis strong-armed Germany - or how Maoist forces completely came to control China.

You will see many parallels here with what is overwhelmingly swallowing the United States today.

We observe that tyranny arrives, captures the imagination and allegiance of the insecure - manipulates this cadre of the populace as the “core supporters”.

In America this is a small number - up to maybe 20% of the least secure and spiritually fortified among us.

I like to believe this small number is not only applicable to America - but to human beings everywhere.

Eventually the amount of discontent and resentment and anger being generated by these unstable core supporters is used to wear down the resistance of more stable ordinary citizens .

EFFICIENCY AND ORDER - THE STATE OF TYRANNY

The game is to cause maximum disruption and destruction to the social fabric - to such a degree that the population is programmed enough - emotionally destroyed enough - to accept a totalitarian regime - in order to restore peace and order.

Of course the new regime uses increased violence - and further destroys the system from within - so the population is reduced to being agreeable to just about anything.

Once the population is totally within their grasp the regime destroys all opposition and takes everything under their mandate to restore the order and efficiency of production.

Efficiency of production - and keeping all possible dissidents imprisoned - is the end result.

No one is allowed to question the legitimacy of the tyrants - and those who do are quickly rounded up and dispatched.

I like to believe that this USA - this once proud democratic constitutional republic - is immune to such manipulation by tyrants.

But what I like to believe - must be discarded as I observe the current reality.

“KILL YOUR DARLINGS” - AND TYRANNY

“Kill your darlings” Hemingway always reminded - so this darling must go.

Hemingway also observed that we go broke “gradually and then all at once”.

Funny that - he might have been describing how we fall so helplessly into tyranny.

The USA - and all other former aspirants to achieving a long term constitutional republic - all across the world - all continents - all nations - are proving me wrong.

So wrong - that I see tyranny arriving like an onrushing freight train - complete with dystopia and lies thick as pea soup fog.

So wrong that I see human beings easily swayed by the propaganda used to capture and manipulate them - like taking candy from a baby.

All the details used to fool them are so effective - so deeply implanted in their consciousness - they repeat the same taking points repeatedly - as all conversations become simply meaningless echoes.

So snowed under by lies and deception they can simply no longer distinguish between fact and fantasy.

A people so easily divided into separate factions by a scientific ideology - the different sides only distinguished by having taken a vaccine or not.

With minds focused on the vaccine dilemma - captured by angry rhetoric - and bent on proving the other side wrong - and themselves right - the tyrants have the perfect environment.

Not only have they caused the death and destruction of the vaccinated - but they have created the perfect divisive environment for totalitarianism to thrive in.

The perfect environment for tyranny - in Nazi times brought by the Kristallnacht - Crystal Night - or Night of Broken Glass - the necessary catalyst event for tyranny to take root and grow in.

In this case there is a succession of Crystal Nights - the staged epidemic - staged to usher in the vaccines,

“The vaccines were not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the vaccine. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense.”

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Once the target population is angry - but not quite angry enough - successive events are brought in.

Assassinations are followed by assassination attempts, and - in this case, the “No Kings” psyop - followed by the Minnesota assassination psyop - for good measure.

Fear and anger and confusion reign - the target population driven to distraction.

The facts so twisted by the mass media few are even capable of understanding the true nature of the events.

By this time the target population just wants their anger vindicated - revenge visited upon the perceived enemy - while the real enemy moves in to lock it all down.

The tyrants play the target population like a fiddle ramping up fear and anger and frustration to exceptional levels.

The fear is so thick one would cut it with a sword - and the fear and anger and frustration and confusion reach a perfect balance and usher in the real actual violence as tyrants take over.

The target population is captured - with only the dissidents knowing - who the well-meaning side is - or was - having had the courage and presence of mind to resist.

But safely buried in history where no one will find the answers.

Being a hero or heroine is an inner thing - some individuals are simply too busy - and too in love with life - to allow tyrants to crush the world into a prison planet.

But my great faith in this America is more powerful - with a recognition of how really powerful leaders can use this America - as the true way forward toward healing rather than killing.

There is an ability of leaders - true leaders and not globalist tyrant charlatans- to see through all the deception.

https://youtube.com/shorts/vZYLJVZaX48?si=pnQmWfq8yRhDgD79

The time of populist representation - and the leaders who reflect the good will and optimism and power and mandate to tell the truth - and to dismiss the lies and fog to tyranny - are the winners here.

The struggle is not over and will never be entirely over - as the divide between truth and the lies and fog of tyranny is always a factor - a part of the human struggle to defeat the anger, violence, faithlessness and darkness which shadow the human heart.

We fight the same fight in the external world as we fight within in a spiritual sense.

It is no accident or coincidence that we were born into these times - God does not play dice with the universe- God plays for keeps.

This is a tremendous opportunity to heal the rift in our own hearts as we come to merge our inner spiritual realty with our external political reality.

Such were the hopes and dreams of my own American ancestors - and such are my own personal mandates today.

Where others choose to see hate, anger, fear, violence - I choose to see through these deceptions - to see how love, compassion and good will - overcome and overwhelm - these instruments of death and destruction.

TYRANTS, THOU SHALT NOT PASS

When we have arrived at the place where we can see through the anger, fear and hatred of this world - and choose to instead use our superpowers to see love, compassion and good will - we have arrived.

As always may God - our creator - our universal supreme intelligence - please see fit to bless - and to hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

This is a massive shift in human consciousness and in human civilization - nothing accidental or coincidental about it.

We use our human consciousness to identify - through the path of both feeling and logic we humans have at our command - what is truth - and what is lies.

Where I once saw tyranny as an onrushing freight train - I now see it as a gutless phantom - one bum-rushing the world - while 80% of human beings stop it cold - with faith and compassion.

Be at peace - calm the waters - inhabit the still calm center at the center of the swirling chaotic storm.

