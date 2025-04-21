EASTER MONDAY - THE UNIVERSE & CONSCIOUSNESS ARE INTERCONNECTED

A REVOLUTION OF CONSCIOUSNESS

After the energy I received to write the Easter post on Sunday - I never imagined I would receive information even more necessary than this on this Easter Monday morning.

As we take part in this evolutionary leap forward it seems that the universe is in control - and certainly not ourselves.

I have never doubted that necessity is the mother of invention - but if I had wanted proof - this seems to be it.

CLASSICAL PHYSICS FADES AS QUANTUM PHYSICS BECOMES TRANSCENDENT

For so very long as we have been consumed with power and control - we have been focused on our preferred view of a deterministic universe.

The problem of this is that the universe refuses to conform to our view of a quantifiable and deterministic and mechanical system.

Classical physics says that all is knowable through measurement and through mechanistic predictability.

The problem is that this is simply and logically not true.

Quantum physics says that all is interconnected and communicating and fully conscious.

Our own mathematics is a product of our own human consciousness.

Quantum computers don’t operate on bits - 0’s and 1’s - but on quantum bits.

Quantum bits encompass infinite possibilities - and can only predict the probabilities we will encounter a certain outcome.

Any computer engineer knowledgeable about quantum computers - will tell you they don’t understand how they work.

Recently a quantum computer shocked engineers - when a completely sealed quantum system - completely isolated from light sources - suddenly gave off light while in operation.

A quantum computer can only be directed to indicate a probability of getting a zero or a one - but cannot predict the actuality.

Quantum bits are composed of infinite possibilities but do not offer deterministic outcomes.

There are an infinity of possibilities - but when we measure we encounter only one probability out of the infinite number.

Complicated by the reality that when we measure we disturb the quantum bit so the measurement we get is a result of our own interference.

In any direction we measure we get a zero or a one - that is it.

Quantum physics does not predict but only gives probability.

Quantum physics is not deterministic but based on probability and not determinism.

Quantum physics - unlike classical physics - can only give probability and not certainty.

Quantum physics tells us the world, the Universe and ourselves are not predetermined but uncertain - full of probabilities but not certainty.

Not the probability of what we will get - but the probability of encountering infinite possibilities.

A quantum bit is only one of the infinite points which are possible.

A cubit implies an infinity of states.

We have arrived at a state of physics now where facing what the universe is - rather than expecting the universe to conform to our human determinism - has been reached.

In order to understand the universe accurately - we will be forced to expand our own minds and consciousness beyond our own acceptable & preconceived notions of what we are and of what the universe is.

Earlier in this stack I raised this possibility - and even asserted - that this is the case.

I discussed the certainty that we are a part of the great system of the universe.

Discussed that it is a logical impossibility for us to be separate from the universe of which we are a part.

Humans have created this elaborate fiction that we are different from the universe - and separate and distinguishable from it - but the reality is - that it is the reverse.

Quantum physics tells us we don’t know - something very few humans can easily accept.

The big reason we find ourselves in such a politically and culturally sensitive time - is that our own science shows us we cannot remain ignorant of our own reality any longer.

The imposition of the truth on our limited understanding - challenges all attempts to remain in a world based on power and control.

We are at a truly evolutionary moment now when just about everything we thought we knew is going to get challenged - and when all our civilizations based on control and power are disintegrating.

We can certainly see that this is in progress and observe it in the inelegant attempts of our current leaders to either understand it or to successfully deal with it.

It is comparable to when Galileo caused a revolution in consciousness by seeing that the earth revolves around the sun - known as Heliocentrism.

This was in opposition to the accepted view that the sun revolves around the earth.

Galileo’s discoveries upset the church and city fathers to no end.

Having believed for millennia that the sun and planets revolve around the earth - they could not come to terms with the fact that it was the opposite.

So feared were the many discoveries of Galileo - that the pope requested that he discuss only various arguments for and against heliocentrism - without advocating for heliocentrism.

Galileo so angered the pope that he was brought before the infamous inquisition and threatened with torture if he did not cave to the church’s demands.

Galileo did not cave to the demands, but defended his truth, and was sentenced to house arrest for the remainder of his life.

This curious culturally-determined progress of science is discussed at length in The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas S. Kuhn.

A fuller discussion of the history of science as applied to our current circumstances is well beyond this essay - although I have discussed it in previous essays.

The fundamental point is that the acceptance of new scientific information is slow - and is initially resisted and feared and challenged.

The deeper information - beyond our current knowledge - is quantum information.

Quantum information tells us we can only predict - but never actually know - the precise nature of - or location of - what is predicted.

As William Blake wrote - referencing the Bible - we “see through a glass darkly but then face to face and see things as they are - infinite.”

“If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.”

―William Blake,The Marriage of Heaven and Hell

“The Tyger

By William Blake

Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night;

What immortal hand or eye,

Could frame thy fearful symmetry?

In what distant deeps or skies.

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?

On what wings dare he aspire?

What the hand, dare seize the fire?

And what shoulder, & what art,

Could twist the sinews of thy heart?

And when thy heart began to beat.

What dread hand? & what dread feet?

What the hammer? what the chain,

In what furnace was thy brain?

What the anvil? what dread grasp.

Dare its deadly terrors clasp?

When the stars threw down their spears

And water'd heaven with their tears:

Did he smile his work to see?

Did he who made the Lamb make thee?

Tyger Tyger burning bright,

In the forests of the night:

What immortal hand or eye,

Dare frame thy fearful symmetry?”

“Copyright Credit: Blake, William. "The Tyger." ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Songs of Experience. ​​​​​​​Facsimile reproduction of the 1794 illuminated manuscript, published by The William Blake Trust and the Tate Gallery, 2009, in ​​​​​​​William Blake: The Complete Illuminated Books.”

We begin to arrive now at the total breakdown of control and power - hit between the eyes with the reality that we must now see ourselves, the world, and the universe - as infinite possibilities.

It is no accident or coincidence that in William Blake we find an opportunity to see these issues linked in the consciousness of one brilliant man.

Blake was head and shoulders above the work of his contemporaries - the cult of Lord Byron, Percy Shelley, Miss Ada Lovelace - and Mary Shelley.

Within this cult of inside the box thinkers we have, in starring roles - the unstable and corrupt and dangerous Lord Byron and his daughter Miss Ada Lovelace - the godmother of the computer algorithm.

We have Miss Mary Shelley the author of the ultimate technocrats dream - Frankenstein - and her lover Percy Shelley -

We learn that our consciousness is not a property of our brains but a property of the universe itself.

And that deterministic thinking is an out of date concept - inconsistent with the understanding that literally everything is conscious - literally everything.

This situation, inadequately explained by a writer such as myself - is hardly sufficient for explaining this revolution of logic and spirituality and of civilized culture.

But the reason for this inadequate essay is to begin to explain it in language we can logically comprehend - a fools errand if there ever was one - as believing we can encapsulate infinity in words is an effete egoistic exercise in futility.

We are speaking of infinity here - an idea of indeterminate infinity which cannot be understood - or explained - by our limited and deterministic understanding.

Any attempts to pin this infinity down - will escape our deterministic methods of interpreting reality - to move beyond our ever. ——- being able to fully understand reality.

TRUST THE SCIENCE?

Maybe not such a great idea after all!

As I have predicted and explained elsewhere - our future as human beings is as explorers of consciousness - and of the infinity we are able to see and appreciate and experience.

We as human beings are now poised uncertainly - but not unconsciously - at the outer limits of our current understanding.

We will go forward - held in the wings of angels - to begin to comprehend why it is we are here at all.

The universe ultimately tells us we are here to love and to be loved - to live within the human web of compassion and and mutual respect and reciprocity.

HUMAN BEINGS -THE UNIVERSE’S WAY OF KNOWING ITSELF.

Politically speaking - our way forward was briefly glimpsed and described by such mercurial figures as Thomas Jefferson and his fellow founding fathers - the architects of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

We are in the process of creating a new civilization out of the ashes of the old dying one - based on the control and power which we simply do not - and never have possessed.

The following videos I have linked here provide an excellent place to begin to further perceive the inevitable complications of this story

Although here on earth we take the form of a definitive being - this does not rule out the possibility that evolution does not draw from infinite probabilities.

We are not mechanistic limited life forms - but only focused probabilities - having taken on the form of a discreet and measurable and fully conscious physical entity.

A fully conscious physical entity with infinite probabilities.

CONCLUSIONS

Please recognize that this essay is simply inadequate and a crude attempt to come to terms with these new discussions on quantum consciousness and on the usefulness of quantum computing.

The bottom line here is that AI will remain artificially intelligent - and can simply never ever be conscious.

We, as living beings are conscious and the universe we are a part of is also conscious - the unlimited possibilities of this is what is rapidly becoming our future.

